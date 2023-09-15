Apps:
SIIMA Awards 2023 | సైమా అవార్డ్స్‌ 2023లో తారల సందడి.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో ఫొటోలు

SIIMA Awards 2023 | మూవీ లవర్స్‌ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న SIIMA Awards 2023 వేడుకలకు అంతా రెడీ అయింది. దుబాయ్‌లోని వరల్డ్‌ ట్రేడ్‌ సెంటర్‌లో సైమా అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమం జరుగనుంది. సైమా ఈవెంట్‌లో భాగంగా దుబాయ్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన ప్రెస్‌మీట్‌లో టాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్లు రానా, ప్రణీత, శ్రీలీల, లక్ష్మీప్రసన్నతోపాటు స్టార్ మ్యూజిక్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ జీవీ ప్రకాశ్‌ కుమార్‌ చిట్‌ అవుట్‌ అవుతూ సందడి చేశారు. ఇప్పుడీ ఫొటోలు నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతున్నాయి.

ఈ ఏడాది ఎస్‌ఎస్‌ రాజమౌళి, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌, రాంచరణ్‌ కాంబోలో వచ్చిన ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ సైమా అవార్డ్స్‌లో 11 విభాగాల్లో నామినేట్‌ అయింది. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ తర్వాత హను రాఘవపూడి దర్శకత్వంలో దుల్కర్‌ సల్మాన్‌, మృణాళ్‌ ఠాకూర్‌ నటించిన సీతారామం 10 కేటగిరీల్లో నామినేట్‌ అయింది. బెస్ట్‌ యాక్టర్‌ రేసులో ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ముందు వరుసలో ఉండగా.. విన్నర్‌ ఎవరనేదానిపై సర్వత్రా ఉత్కంఠ నెలకొంది.

సైమా అవార్డ్స్‌ 2023 ఫొటోలు..

 

Siima Awards 12023

Siima Awards 12023

శ్రీలీల చమక్కులు.. 

ప్రెస్‌మీట్ వీడియో..

