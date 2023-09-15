SIIMA Awards 2023 | మూవీ లవర్స్ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న SIIMA Awards 2023 వేడుకలకు అంతా రెడీ అయింది. దుబాయ్లోని వరల్డ్ ట్రేడ్ సెంటర్లో సైమా అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమం జరుగనుంది. సైమా ఈవెంట్లో భాగంగా దుబాయ్లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన ప్రెస్మీట్లో టాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్లు రానా, ప్రణీత, శ్రీలీల, లక్ష్మీప్రసన్నతోపాటు స్టార్ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ జీవీ ప్రకాశ్ కుమార్ చిట్ అవుట్ అవుతూ సందడి చేశారు. ఇప్పుడీ ఫొటోలు నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతున్నాయి.
ఈ ఏడాది ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి, జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్, రాంచరణ్ కాంబోలో వచ్చిన ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ సైమా అవార్డ్స్లో 11 విభాగాల్లో నామినేట్ అయింది. ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ తర్వాత హను రాఘవపూడి దర్శకత్వంలో దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, మృణాళ్ ఠాకూర్ నటించిన సీతారామం 10 కేటగిరీల్లో నామినేట్ అయింది. బెస్ట్ యాక్టర్ రేసులో ఎన్టీఆర్ ముందు వరుసలో ఉండగా.. విన్నర్ ఎవరనేదానిపై సర్వత్రా ఉత్కంఠ నెలకొంది.
సైమా అవార్డ్స్ 2023 ఫొటోలు..
The stars shone brighter at the #SIIMA2023 Grand Press Meet in Dubai!
Handsome Hulk @RanaDaggubati, Happening musician @gvprakash, and the beautiful actresses @sreeleela14, @pranitasubhash, @LakshmiManchu graced with their charm.
Arrived in #Dubai to witness the prestigious SIIMA 2023 Awards.
శ్రీలీల చమక్కులు..
Talented actress @sreeleela14 radiates glamour at the #NexaSIIMA Grand Press Meet in Dubai!
#NexaSIIMA is here! Join me in voting for @tarak9999 as the Best Actor (Telugu) and make a splash at SIIMA 2023!
ప్రెస్మీట్ వీడియో..
Handsome Hulk @RanaDaggubati, Music sensation @gvprakash, Gorgeous ladies @sreeleela14, @pranitasubhash and @LakshmiManchu attended #SIIMA2023 Grand Press Meet in Dubai.
భారత మాజీ ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి, శ్రీ M.వెంకయ్య నాయుడు గారు, #SIIMA బిజినెస్ అవార్డ్స్ 2023 కార్య క్రమానికి గౌరవనీయమైన ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరయ్యారు.
Keerthy Dubai For @siima
@RanaDaggubati's electrifying charm stole the spotlight at the SIIMA 2023 pre-event press meet!
SIIMA 2023 Pre-Event Press Meet ❣️
SIIMA 2023 Pre-Event Press Meet
Ft. Rana Daggubati, GV Prakash, Pranitha Subhash, Lakshmi Manchu, Sreeleela
