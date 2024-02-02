Apps:
Ambajipeta Marriage Band | న్యూస్‌ రీడర్‌గా కెరీర్‌ షురూ చేసి.. నటిగా సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌గా ప్రయాణాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తోంది శరణ్య ప్రదీప్ (Saranya Pradeep)‌. శేఖర్‌కమ్ముల డైరెక్షన్‌లో వచ్చిన ఫిదా సినిమాలో సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్‌పై అద్భుతమైన యాక్టింగ్‌తో అందరినీ ఇంప్రెస్ చేసింది. ఫిదాలో హీరోయిన్ భానుమతి సోదరి రేణుక పాత్రలో జీవించేసి తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల మనసుల్లో చెరగని ముద్ర వేసుకుంది. గతేడాది సంపూర్ణేశ్‌ బాబు మార్టిన్‌ లూథర్ కింగ్‌లో లీడ్ రోల్‌లో మెరిసిన ఈ బ్యూటీ తాజాగా కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటించిన అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌లో కీలక పాత్రలో నటించింది.

దుశ్యంత్‌ కటికినేని దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. కాగా ఈ మూవీలో శరణ్య ప్రదీప్ తన నటనతో అందరిని కట్టిపడేసిందని ఇప్పటివరకు వచ్చిన టాక్‌ చెబుతోంది. శరణ్య ప్రదీప్‌ మరోసారి సోదరి పాత్రలో తన భావోద్వేగపూరిత యాక్టింగ్‌తో సినిమాకే హైలెట్‌గా నిలిచిందని ట్రేడ్‌ విశ్లేషకులు చెబుతున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో శివానీ నగరం హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. సుహాస్‌ స్టన్నింగ్ పర్‌ఫార్మెన్స్‌‌, ఇంప్రెసివ్‌ లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌తో ఎమోషనల్‌గా, ఎంటర్‌టైనింగ్‌గా సాగుతుందని ఇప్పటివరకు వచ్చిన టాక్ చెబుతోంది.

అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు డిజిటల్‌ స్ట్రీమింగ్ రైట్స్‌ను పాపులర్‌ తెలుగు ఓటీటీ ప్లాట్‌ఫాం ఆహా భారీ మొత్తానికి రైట్స్‌ను దక్కించుకున్నట్టు ఇప్పటికే ఓ వార్త తెరపైకి వచ్చింది. ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌, టీజర్‌.. ఇలా ప్రతీ ప్రమోషనల్‌ కంటెంట్‌తో సినిమాను ప్రమోట్‌ చేయడంలో సక్సెస్ అయ్యారని చెప్పొచ్చు. సుహాస్‌ హెయిర్ సెలూన్ నడిపిస్తూ.. మరోవైపు మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీంలో కలిసి పనిచేస్తూ.. శివానీతో లవ్‌లో పడే యువకుడిగా కనిపించాడు.ఈ మూవీలో పుష్ప ఫేం జగదీశ్‌ ప్రతాప్‌ బండారి, గోపరాజు రమణ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌ 2, మహాయణ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్‌, ధీరజ్‌ మొగిలినేని ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కించాయి.

 

గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ మేకింగ్ వీడియో…

గుమ్మా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌..

శివానీ నగరం స్టిల్స్‌..

 

అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీజర్‌..

టీజర్‌ లాంఛ్ స్టిల్స్‌..

గ్యాంగ్ ల్యాండ్ అయ్యింది…

ఇంక బ్యాండ్ మోగిపోతుంది 🎺🥁

Here’s the first look of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand 💥💥#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @GA2Official @Mahayana_MP pic.twitter.com/guIzq9UFu7

— BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 11, 2023

 

