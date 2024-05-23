Apps:
Pushpa 2 The Rule | పుష్ప ది రూల్ నుంచి కలర్‌ఫుల్‌గా శ్రీవల్లి కపుల్‌ సాంగ్‌ అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్‌

Pushpa 2 The Rule | టాలీవుడ్‌ ఐకాన్ స్టార్‌ అల్లు అర్జున్‌ (Allu Arjun), కన్నడ సోయగం రష్మిక మందన్నా కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తోన్న సీక్వెల్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ పుష్ప.. ది రూల్‌ (Pushpa The Rule). ఈ చిత్రం ఆగ‌స్టు 15న ప్రపంచ‌వ్యాప్తంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుద‌ల కానుంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే మ్యూజికల్ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ను షురూ చేశారు.

Pushpa 2 The Rule | టాలీవుడ్‌ ఐకాన్ స్టార్‌ అల్లు అర్జున్‌ (Allu Arjun), కన్నడ సోయగం రష్మిక మందన్నా కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తోన్న సీక్వెల్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ పుష్ప.. ది రూల్‌ (Pushpa The Rule). మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీని సుకుమార్ (Sukumar) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్నాడు. ఫహద్‌ ఫాసిల్, జగదీష్‌ ప్రతాప్ బండారి, జగపతిబాబు, ప్రకాశ్‌ రాజ్‌, సునీల్‌, అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్‌, రావు రమేశ్‌, ధనంజయ, షణ్ముఖ్‌, అజయ్‌, శ్రీతేజ్‌ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

ఈ చిత్రం ఆగ‌స్టు 15న ప్రపంచ‌వ్యాప్తంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుద‌ల కానుంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే మ్యూజికల్ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ను షురూ చేశారు. కాగా ఇప్పటికే ఫస్ట్‌ సింగిల్‌ పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్‌ను లాంఛ్ చేయగా.. నెట్టింట మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్ రాబడుతోంది. తాజాగా పుష్ప సెకండ్‌ సింగిల్‌ను ప్రకటించారు. సూసేకి అగ్గిరవ్వ మాదిరే ఉంటాడే నా సామి అంటూ సాగే కపుల్‌ సాంగ్‌ అని అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్‌ ద్వారా క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేస్తుంది రష్మిక మందన్నా. ఇటీవలే అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్(Anasuya Bharadwaj) పోషించిన దాక్షాయణి పాత్ర పాత్ర లుక్‌ను విడుదల చేయగా.. అనసూయ టేబుల్‌పై ఠీవీగా కూర్చొన్న స్టిల్‌ నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది.

ఈ చిత్రానికి రాక్‌స్టార్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌ మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ అందిస్తు్న్నాడు. పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్‌ మాస్‌ బీట్‌తో సాగుతూ.. తెలుగు, తమిళం, మలయాళం, కన్నడ, హిందీతోపాటు బెంగాళీ భాషల్లో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతుండగా మరి రెండో పాట ఏ రేంజ్‌లో హిట్టు కొడుతుందోనని ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు అభిమానులు.

కపుల్‌ సాంగ్‌ అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్‌..

 

అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్ దాక్షాయణి లుక్‌..

పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్‌ నయా లుక్‌..

పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్ ప్రోమో..

 

పుష్పరాజ్‌ ఎక్కడ..?

పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ టీజర్‌..

 

Behind the Scenes of Pushpa The Rise from the Forest Action Sequence 🔥

Cinematography By Kuba Brozek

పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ రిలీజ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ లుక్‌ ..

చిన్నారులతో సుకుమార్‌..

 

