Mohanlal | బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టిన మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ (Mohanlal) ఇటీవలే Neru సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చాడని తెలిసిందే. కోర్టు రూం డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో తెరకెక్కిన Neruకు దృశ్యం ఫేం జీతూ జోసెఫ్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించాడు.

Mohanlal | ఇండియన్‌ ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న టాలెంటెడ్ పాన్ ఇండియా స్టార్‌ హీరోల్లో ఒకరు మలయాళ నటుడు మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ (Mohanlal). బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టిన మోహన్‌లాల్‌ ఇటీవలే Neru సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చాడని తెలిసిందే. కోర్టు రూం డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో తెరకెక్కిన Neruకు దృశ్యం ఫేం జీతూ జోసెఫ్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించాడు.

ఈ సినిమాపై విడుదలకు ముందు నుంచే మంచి బజ్‌ క్రియేట్‌ అయింది. కానీ నెరు పాన్ ఇండియా సినిమా సలార్‌తో పోటీపడాల్సిన పరిస్థితులేర్పడ్డాయి. కలెక్షన్ల విషయంలో మొదట నెరు సినిమాను అధిగమించింది సలార్‌. ఎవరూ ఊహించని విధంగా మెల్లమెల్లగా తన రేంజ్‌ ఏంటో చూపించడం మొదలుపెట్టింది. నెరు కేరళ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద రికార్డులు క్రియేట్ చేస్తుందంటే మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ ఏ స్థాయిలో కమ్‌ బ్యాక్ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చాడో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు. నెరు ఓవర్సీస్‌లో రూ.24,98,71,500 3 (మిలియన్ డాలర్లు) రాబట్టగా.. వీటిలో గల్ఫ్‌ కంట్రీస్‌ నుంచి అత్యధికంగా 2.4 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు, నార్త్‌ అమెరికన్‌ హాఫ్‌ మిలియన్‌ డాలర్‌ మార్క్‌కుపైగా నమోదైంది.

దృశ్యం, దృశ్యం 2, 12th Man సినిమాల తర్వాత జీతూ జోసెఫ్‌, మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ కాంబోలో వచ్చిన సినిమా అంచనాలకు మించి వసూళ్లు రాబడుతూ.. టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తోంది. ఈ మూవీకి శాంతి మాయా దేవి, జీతూ జోసెఫ్‌ కథనందించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఆశీర్వాద్‌ సినిమాస్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై శాంతి ఆంటోనీ, ఆంటోనీ పెరంబవూర్‌ నిర్మించారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ప్రియమణి, అనస్వర రాజన్‌ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు.

 

