Hansika Motwani | అంగరంగ వైభవంగా హన్సిక వివాహం.. వీడియోలు..!

Hansika Motwani | ప్రముఖ నాయిక హన్సిక మోత్వానీ వివాహం వ్యాపారవేత్త సొహైల్‌ కతూరియాతో ఆదివారం రాత్రి ఘనంగా జరిగింది. రాజస్థాన్‌ జైపూర్‌లోని ఓ కోటలో సింధీ సంప్రదాయం ప్రకారం వీరు వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు. పలువురు సినీ, రాజకీయ రంగ ప్రముఖులు ఈ వివాహానికి హాజరై నూతన వధూవరులను ఆశీర్వదించారు. గత వారం నుంచే హన్సిక పెళ్లి సందడి మొదలైంది. శుక్రవారం సూఫీ నైట్‌ వేడుకను ఘనంగా జరిపారు. ప్రీ వెడ్డింగ్‌ వేడుకల్లో భాగంగా వధూవరులు పలు పాటలకు డ్యాన్సులు చేసి సందడి చేశారు. వివాహ వేడుకకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలు ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

