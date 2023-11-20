Apps:
Ambajipeta Marriage Band | అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు నుంచి గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ మేకింగ్ వీడియో

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటిస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రం అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌. ఇటీవలే సుహాస్ అండ్ టీం ఈ మూవీ నుంచి గుమ్మా అంటూ సాగే ఫస్ట్‌ సింగిల్‌ను విడుదల చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటిస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రం అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌. దుశ్యంత్‌ కటికినేని దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ మూవీలో శివానీ నగరం హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌, టీజర్‌ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతున్నాయి. ఇటీవలే సుహాస్ అండ్ టీం ఈ మూవీ నుంచి గుమ్మా అంటూ సాగే ఫస్ట్‌ సింగిల్‌ను విడుదల చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

హీరోహీరోయిన్ల మధ్య సరదా లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌తో సాగుతున్న ఈ పాట మ్యూజిక్ లవర్స్‌ ను ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తోంది. తాజాగా మేకర్స్ ఈ సాంగ్ మేకింగ్ వీడియోను విడుదల చేయగా.. నెట్టిం హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది. ఈ పాటను రెహ్మాన్ రాయగా.. శేఖర్ చంద్ర కంపోజిషన్‌లో స్వయంగా పాడాడు. టీజర్‌లో ఓ వైపు హెయిర్ సెలూన్ నడిపిస్తూ.. మరోవైపు మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీంలో కలిసి పనిచేసే సుహాస్‌.. శివానీతో లవ్‌లో పడతాడని చూపించాడు డైరెక్టర్‌. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల ఫన్నీ లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌, ఇతర సీరియస్ అంశాల చుట్టూ తిరిగే స్టోరీతో సినిమా ఉండబోతున్నట్టు క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చాడు.

మ్యారేజ్‌ బ్యాండ్ టీం సాగించే ఫన్‌ రైడ్‌ స్టోరీతో సినిమా ఉండబోతున్నట్టు టీజర్‌తో తెలిసిపోతుంది. ఈ మూవీలో పుష్ప ఫేం జగదీశ్‌ ప్రతాప్‌ బండారి, గోపరాజు రమణ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌ 2, మహాయణ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్‌, ధీరజ్‌ మొగిలినేని ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాయి.

