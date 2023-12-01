Animal Movie Review | ‘యానిమల్’ ట్విట్టర్‌ రివ్యూ వచ్చేసింది.. సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగా బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్‌ కొట్టేసినట్టున్నాడుగా..!

Animal Movie | బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు రణబీర్ కపూర్ హీరోగా నటించిన మోస్ట్ అవైటెడ్ మూవీ ‘యానిమల్’(Animal). సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగా (Sandeep reddy Vanga) ఈ సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వం వహించాడు. ఇక అర్జున్ రెడ్డి (Arjun reddy), కబీర్ సింగ్ల(Kabhir Singh)తో బ్యాక్ టూ బ్యాక్ హిట్లు కొట్టి తెలుగు దర్శకుడిగా ప్రేక్షకులకు ఎంతో సుపరిచితుడైన సందీప్ యానిమల్ అంటూ వస్తుండటంతో ఈ సినిమాపై వీర లెవల్లో అంచనాలున్నాయి. ఇక ఈ సినిమాతో కేవలం సౌత్లోనే రణబీర్కు వంద కోట్ల బొమ్మ అవుతుందనడంలో ఆశ్చర్యమే లేదు. తాజాగా ఈ సినిమా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇక ఈ సినిమా సోషల్ మీడియా రివ్యూలు చూసుకుంటే.. బొమ్మ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ అని తెలుస్తుంది.
ఈ సినిమాలో రణ్బీర్ కపూర్ ఫస్ట్ టైం యాక్షన్ మోడ్లో దుమ్ములేపడంటూ.. వయోలెన్స్ మాత్రం బీభత్సంగా ఉందని, అందరూ యాక్టర్స్ బెస్ట్ పర్ఫార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చారని అంటున్నారు. మరోవైపు 3 గంటల లాంగ్ లెంగ్తీ రన్టైమ్ ఉన్నా .. ఒక్క ఫ్రేమ్ కూడా బోర్ కొట్టించలేదని సందీప్ రైటింగ్ మాములుగా లేదని, ప్రతీ క్యారెక్టర్ను అద్భుతంగా రాసుకున్నాడని నెటిజన్లు తెలుపుతున్నారు. ఇక ఒక్కమాటలో చెప్పాలంటే.. యానిమల్ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్. ఇలాంటి పాత్రలో రణ్బీర్ని ఎప్పుడు చూడలేదు. అతని కెరీర్లో బెస్ట్ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చాడు’అంటూ సోషల్ మీడియాలో రివ్యూలు వస్తున్నాయి.
#animal review one word Terrific 💥💥
negative reviews assalu nammakandi
high scenes chala pettadu
interval aithe ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥
background score same arjun reddy laga movie lo nadiche holly songs tho brilliant movie 💥💥#animalmovie #AnimalMovieReview #animalreview#RanbirKapoor𓃵 pic.twitter.com/HENSuKmHcy
— Rebel ముచ్చట్లు (@RebelMuchhatlu) December 1, 2023
All Time Blockbuster Movie🍿🎥
My rating (5/5) 🔥
Star : 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟#Animal #RanbirKapoor𓃵 pic.twitter.com/GSzzvxKWtt
— 𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗟 🦁🐯 (@Apple80272767) December 1, 2023
Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir’s mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️
Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #Animal pic.twitter.com/3OYHf7pVjh
— Anusha (@Anusha_135) December 1, 2023
#Animal – A total train wreck. Good 1st half followed by unbearable 2nd half makes this a tedious watch. Ranbir has carried the entire movie with his brilliant performance but one can actually see shades of Arjun Reddy and Sanju in some scenes. The much hyped Bobby’s role was a… pic.twitter.com/KshJruOIMG
— Radoo🌶️ (@Chandan_radoo) December 1, 2023