Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటించిన చిత్రం అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band). దుశ్యంత్ కటికినేని దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఫిబ్రవరి 2న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. విడుదలైన అన్ని కేంద్రాల్లో పాజిటివ్ టాక్తో స్క్రీనింగ్ అవడమే కాకుండా సుహాస్ టీంలో ఫుల్ జోష్ నింపింది. ఈ సినిమాతో శివానీ నగరం హీరోయిన్గా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంతో సూపర్ సక్సెస్ను ఖాతాలో వేసుకుంది శివానీ నగరం.
ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమా పాపులర్ ఓటీటీ ప్లాట్ఫాం ఆహాలో స్ట్రీమింగ్ అవుతోంది. కానీ ఓ ట్విస్ట్ మూవీ లవర్స్కు కొంత నిరాశ కలిగిస్తోంది. ఇంతకీ విషయమేంటంటే ఈ మూవీని ప్రస్తుతానికి ఆహా గోల్డ్ సబ్స్రైబర్లు మాత్రమే వీక్షించే వెసులుబాటు ఉంది. అయితే ఇతరులకు రేపటి నుంచి చూసే అవకాశం ఉండనుంది.
అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు డిజిటల్ స్ట్రీమింగ్ రైట్స్ను ఆహా భారీ మొత్తానికి రైట్స్ను దక్కించుకున్నట్టు సమాచారం. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల మధ్య సరదా లవ్ ట్రాక్తో సాగుతున్న గుమ్మా సాంగ్తోపాటు మేకింగ్ వీడియో సుహాస్ స్టైల్ ఆఫ్ యాక్టింగ్ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్, టీజర్, ట్రైలర్ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచడంలో కీ రోల్ పోషించాయి.
సుహాస్ హెయిర్ సెలూన్ నడిపిస్తూ.. మరోవైపు మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీంలో కలిసి పనిచేస్తూ.. శివానీతో లవ్లో పడే యువకుడిగా కనిపించాడు.ఈ మూవీలో పుష్ప ఫేం జగదీశ్ ప్రతాప్ బండారి, గోపరాజు రమణ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్ 2, మహాయణ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్, ధీరజ్ మొగిలినేని ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కించాయి.
#AmbajipetaMarriageBand team is overwhelmed with the response from the special premiere show in Sree Ramulu theatre, Hyderabad.
All the very best to #AmbajipetaMarraigeBand team. #Suhas #SaranyaPradeep #ShivaniNagaram pic.twitter.com/kL7gXYNOJC
గుమ్మా సాంగ్ మేకింగ్ వీడియో…
The making of #Gumma song from #AmbajipetaMarriageBand is as pleasant as the song itself ❤️
Listen to the resounding melody now!
– https://t.co/cKAYRjtGZL#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Shivani_Nagaram @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @KalyanKodati #ShekarChandra #Rahman… pic.twitter.com/DaAO5ADbvg
గుమ్మా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్..
The lovely couple of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand dance for the resounding melody #Gumma at the launch event 🕺💃
Song out now!
– https://t.co/p1DDWMxtSi
🎼 & 🎤 – #ShekarChandra
✍️ – #Rahman#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Shivani_Nagaram @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni… pic.twitter.com/QzrlEqCaJL
శివానీ నగరం స్టిల్స్..
The Gorgeous @Shivani_Nagaram looks absolutely stunning at the #Gumma Song Launch Event from #AmbajipetaMarriageBand 🤩🥁#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @KalyanKodati #ShekarChandra #Rahman @ashishtejapuala @GA2Official @Mahayana_MP… pic.twitter.com/b0GSJAFrMd
The resounding melody #Gumma from #AmbajipetaMarriageBand out now 🎺🥁
🎼 & 🎤 – @shekarchandra.music
✍️ – #Rahman
@bunnyvasofficial @suhassssssss @shivani_nagaram @katikanenidushyanth @venkateshmaha @dheerajmogilineni @kodatipavankalyan @wajid_cin… pic.twitter.com/bSntbJ66Ne
The lovely couple of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand dance for the resounding melody #Gumma at the launch event 🕺💃
Song out now!
– https://t.co/a2OqFknYet
🎼 & 🎤 – #ShekarChandra
✍️ – #Rahman#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Shivani_Nagaram @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni… pic.twitter.com/u1QTm6g5C8
అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీజర్..
టీజర్ లాంఛ్ స్టిల్స్..
It was a resounding TEASER LAUNCH EVENT for #AmbajipetaMarriageBand with best wishes pouring in from the young filmmakers of TFI 🥁🔥
Teaser Out Now!
– https://t.co/fZUgXvPTeb
Meet Malli and his gang at your nearest theatres soon 🤩#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Shivani_Nagaram… pic.twitter.com/BHMTMeDgky
గ్యాంగ్ ల్యాండ్ అయ్యింది…
ఇంక బ్యాండ్ మోగిపోతుంది 🎺🥁
Here’s the first look of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand 💥💥#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @GA2Official @Mahayana_MP pic.twitter.com/guIzq9UFu7
