February 29, 2024 / 04:44 PM IST

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటించిన చిత్రం అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌. దుశ్యంత్‌ కటికినేని దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఫిబ్రవరి 2న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. విడుదలైన అన్ని కేంద్రాల్లో పాజిటివ్‌ టాక్‌తో స్క్రీనింగ్ అవడమే కాకుండా సుహాస్‌ టీంలో ఫుల్ జోష్‌ నింపింది. ఈ సినిమాతో శివానీ నగరం హీరోయిన్‌గా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంతో సూపర్ సక్సెస్‌ను ఖాతాలో వేసుకుంది శివానీ నగరం.

ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమా పాపులర్ ఓటీటీ ప్లాట్‌ఫాం ఆహాలో స్ట్రీమింగ్ అవుతోంది. కానీ ఓ ట్విస్ట్‌ మూవీ లవర్స్‌కు కొంత నిరాశ కలిగిస్తోంది. ఇంతకీ విషయమేంటంటే ఈ మూవీని ప్రస్తుతానికి ఆహా గోల్డ్‌ సబ్‌స్రైబర్లు మాత్రమే వీక్షించే వెసులుబాటు ఉంది. అయితే ఇతరులకు రేపటి నుంచి చూసే అవకాశం ఉండనుంది.

అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు డిజిటల్‌ స్ట్రీమింగ్ రైట్స్‌ను ఆహా భారీ మొత్తానికి రైట్స్‌ను దక్కించుకున్నట్టు సమాచారం. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల మధ్య సరదా లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌తో సాగుతున్న గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌తోపాటు మేకింగ్ వీడియో సుహాస్‌ స్టైల్‌ ఆఫ్ యాక్టింగ్‌ ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌, టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచడంలో కీ రోల్‌ పోషించాయి.

సుహాస్‌ హెయిర్ సెలూన్ నడిపిస్తూ.. మరోవైపు మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీంలో కలిసి పనిచేస్తూ.. శివానీతో లవ్‌లో పడే యువకుడిగా కనిపించాడు.ఈ మూవీలో పుష్ప ఫేం జగదీశ్‌ ప్రతాప్‌ బండారి, గోపరాజు రమణ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌ 2, మహాయణ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్‌, ధీరజ్‌ మొగిలినేని ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కించాయి.

