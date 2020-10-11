In the forest lived a lion. He had a jackal as his partner. They both always went together for hunting. The lion used to kill the animals and the jackal got his share for helping the lion then and there. One day, the lion fell-sick. He could not go out. But he was very hungry. He called the jackal and said, "Dear friend, I am hungry. But, I am too sick to hunt. You have to help me get some food". The jackal went off in search of prey. He found a donkey at last. He said to the donkey, "Hello, Donkey Sir! The king of the forest wants to make you his minister". The foolish donkey was too happy to think of the plot. He followed the jackal. The lion killed the donkey. But, before eating, he felt so thirsty. He said to the jackal, “Take care of the donkey. I will return in no time". As soon as the lion left, the jackal started eating the brain of the donkey. When the lion returned he found the donkey's brain missing. He asked the jackal. "Where is the donkey's brain?" The jackal answered timidly, "If he had a brain would he have come here?"



MORAL : A small thought saves a lot.