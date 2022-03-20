National Deworming Day is observed on..

March 20, 2022 / 02:33 AM IST

1. Which of the following policy rates is ‘wrongly matched’ with respect to 6th Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy of FY 21-22 released by RBI in February 2022?

1) Policy Repo Rate – 4.25%

2) Reverse Repo Rate – 3.35%

3) Bank Rate – 4.25%

4) Cash Reserve Ratio – 4.00%

5) Statutory Liquidity Ratio – 18.00%

2. Which of the following organizations recently (in Feb’22) gave approval for BSE Ltd to trade electronic gold receipts (EGR) in spot bullion exchange platform?

1) IRDAI 2) SEBI 3) NABARD

4) RBI 5) SIDBI

3. What are the points that are correct with respect to the ‘6th Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy of FY21-22’ released by RBI in February 2022?

A) The projection for India’s real GDP growth for FY23 is at 7.8% with 17.2 percent at Q1.

B) The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for FY23 is projected at 4.5 percent with 4.9 percent at Q1.

C) The MPC meeting was headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and the other 5 members of the committee.

1) Only C 2) Only A & B

3) Only B & C 4) Only A & C

5) All A, B & C

4. In February 2022, SEBI restructured its advisory committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF). Who is the New Chairperson of the IPEF advisory committee?

1) Gurumoorthy Mahalingam

2) Mrin Agarwal 3) Abraham Koshy

4) Jayanta Jash 5) G. P. Garg

5. Vijay Raghavan recently (in Feb’22) launched Beta Version of Swaraj Ability, India’s 1st AI based platform for specially-abled jobseekers. Which Institute developed the Platform?

1) IIT-Madras 2) IIT-Bombay

3) IIT-Hyderabad 4) IIT-Kanpur

5) IIT-Indore

6. Name the Second Earth Trojan Asteroid which will share its orbit for next 4,000 years.

1) 2020 XE8 2) 2021 24E

3) 2020 XL5 4) 2021 2B

5) 2022 AA8

7. The 1st round of National Deworming Day (NDD) is annually observed across India on ______.

1) 6th February 2) 8th February

3) 10th February 4) 7th February

5) 9th February

8. UNs World Pulses Day is observed on ___ with the theme of Pulses to empower youth in achieving sustainable agrifood systems.

1) 7th February, 2022

2) 9th February, 2022

3) 8th February, 2022

4) 10th February, 2022

5)11th February, 2022

9. Name the state that recently (in Feb’22) signed an MoU with the British Council for 3 years to expand higher education across the globe.

1) Gujarat 2) Telangana

3) Kerala 4) Andhra Pradesh

5) Karnataka

10. What is India’s rank in 2021 Sustainable Development Report?

1) 120 2) 106 3) 89 4) 136 5) 98

11. In February 2022, which country received a grant from the Indian Government to implement the Unitary Digital Identity framework, modelled on the Aadhaar card?

1) Bhutan 2) Nepal

3) Maldives 4) Sri Lanka

5) Indonesia

12. per the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2021/ 2022 Report, India secured _ rank in the category of easiest places to start a new business, while _ topped the list.

1) 2nd; Sweden

2) 4th; Saudi Arabia

3) 2nd; Netherlands

4) 3rd; Saudi Arabia

5) 4th; Sweden

13. Which among the following is correctly matched in recent Ranking of India in various indexes?

A. Democracy – 46th Rank

B. Henley passport Index 83rd Rank.

C. Happiness Index 139

1) Only A. 2) Both A & B

3) Only C 4) All the Above.

5) None

14. Which company has the Highest Penetration of Digital Payments in India as per the Comscore report released in February 2022?

1) Amazon Pay 2) Paytm

3) PhonePe 4) Google Pay

5) BharatPay

15. Who recently (in Feb’22) got reappointed as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons for the period of 5 years?

1) Bhaskar Bhat

2) Farida Khambata

3) N Chandrasekaran

4) Ajay Piramal

5) Venu Srinivasan

16. Which organization recently (in Feb’22) selected the Multi-slit Solar Explorer (MUSE) & Helio Swarm missions to improve understanding of the Sun-Earth connection?

1) ISRO 2) Blue Origin

3) NASA 4) SpaceX

5) JAXA

17. Which of the following points are correct with respect to the 15th Edition of ESPN cricinfo Awards 2021?

A) Indian wicket keeper batsman Rishabh Pant won the Mens Test batting Award in ESPNcricinfo

Awards 2021.

B) The Men’s Test bowling award given to Kyle Jamieson (England), he was also named as Debutant of the year.

C) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been given the honour of being named ‘Captain of

the Year’.

1) Only A 2) Only B

3) Only A & B 4) Only A & C

5) All A, B & C

18. What is the theme of the 7th International Day of Women and Girls in Science that was observed on 11th February, 2022?

1) Beyond the Borders: Equality in Science for Society

2) Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us

3) Equality and Parity in Science for Peace and Development

4) Gender Equality in Science, Technology and Innovation

5) Equality for women is progress for all

19. Who authored the book, Nathuram Godse: The True Story of Gandhi’s Assassin?

1) Arun Shourie

2) Rajdeep Sardesai

3) Dhaval Kulkarni

4) Shashi Tharoor

5) Ramachandra Guha

20. Match the following PSU Banks and their Taglines:

i. Canara Bank

a. Together We Can

ii. Indian Overseas Bank

b. Pure Banking, Nothing Else

iii. Corporation Bank

c. Good People to Grow With

iv. State Bank of India

d. Prosperity for All

1) i-a, ii-b, iii-d, iv-c

2) i-d, ii-c, iii-a, iv-b

3) i-d, ii-b, iii-c, iv-a

4) i-a, ii-d, iii-c, iv-b

5) i-a, ii-c, iii-d, iv-b

21. Which of the following UNESCO designated World Heritage Sites is also the worlds largest network of intertidal sand and mudflats?

1) Ichkeul Lake 2) Sundarbans

3) Wadden Sea 4) Danube Delta

5) Vembanad Lake

22. Which of the following points is correct with respect to the Central Sector scheme named SMILE that was launched in February 2022?

1) SMILE stands for Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood & Enterprise.

2) The Scheme was launched by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment with an outlay of Rs 365 Crore for 2021-22 to 2025-26.

3) The Objective of the scheme is to provide welfare & rehabilitation to the Transgender community & the people engaged in begging.

4) There are 2 sub schemes under SMILE that will be implemented by National Coordinators along with a suitable Ministry.

5) All the above

23. In February 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman launched the first colour souvenir coin on _during the 17th foundation day of SPMCIL.

1) Mahabharata 2) Panchatantra

3) Bhagavad Gita 4) Aesopica

5) Jataka tales

24. What is the target year for India to achieve zero-diesel use in agriculture and replace fossil

fuels with renewable energy by the ministry of Power (as of Feb’22)?

1) 2025 2) 2024

3) 2026 4) 2030 5) 2023

25. In February 2022, PM Narendra Modi virtually addressed the high-level segment of One Ocean Summit on 11th February, 2022.

Which of the following points are correct with respect to One Ocean Summit 2022?

A) The One Ocean summit is organized by the USA which was held in New Jersey, United States in

cooperation with the United Nations and the UNEP.

B) During the summit, UNESCO pledged to have at least 80% of the seabed mapped by 2030 to understand the location of ocean faults.

C) UNESCO also announced that by 2025, ocean education will be included in the school curricula

of its 193 member countries.

1) Only A 2) Only A & B

3) Only B & C 4) Only A & C

5) All A, B & C

26. Name the company that recently (in Feb’22) won the ICAI Award for excellence infinancial

reporting for the year 202021 under the Public Sector Entities (PSE) Category.

1) RailTel Corporation of India Ltd

2) Rail India Technical and Economic Service Ltd

3) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

4) Container Corporation of India Ltd

5) Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

27. Padma Bhushan Awardee Rahul Bajaj passed away recently (in Feb’22). In which field did he receive the Padma Bhushan Award in 2001?

1) Literature & Education

2) Science & Technology

3) Public Affairs

4) Social Work

5) Trade and Industries

28. In February 2022, the Government of India approved the continuation of the Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) scheme for ___ with a financial outlay of ____.

1) 2 years; Rs 10,123 crores

2) 4 years; Rs 2,765 crores

3) 5 years; Rs 26,275 crores

4) 4 years; Rs 10,123 crores

5) 2 years; Rs 2,765 crores

29. Which of the following points are correct with respect to the ‘Democracy Index 2021’ released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in February 2022?

A) India has ranked 32nd position in the 2021 Democracy Index’s global ranking, while Finland topped the Index.

B) Out of 167 countries 52 as flawed democracies are included in the index, India is also under flawed democracies.

C) Under International ranking, Asia ranked 4th, while North America was ranked at 1st position followed by Western Europe.

1) Only A 2) Only B

3) Only A & B 4) Only B & C

5) All A, B & C

30. In February 2022, the Ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) projected India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) deflator at _ for FY23.

1) 4.5 to 5.0% 2) 3 to 3.5%

3) 4 to 4.5% 4) 2.5 to 3.0%

5) 3.5 to 4.0%

494274