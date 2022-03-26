TGT English Pedagogy Test

1. Match the following in the items in Column-A with those of in Column-B:

Column-A Column-B

A. Structural Approach P. CJ Dodson

B. Oral Method

Q. Charles Fries

C. Grammar Translation Method

R. Medinger

D. Bilingual Method S. Harold E. Palmer

1. A-S, B-P, C-Q, D-R

2. D-R, A-Q, C-S, B-P

3. B-P, A-Q, D-S, C-R

4. C-R, D-P, B-S, A-Q

2. Which commission has said that no student should be considered as qualified for the degree, in particular, a masters degree, unless he has acquired a reasonable proficiency in English?

1. University Education Commission, 1948

2. Indian Education Commission, 1964-66

3. Secondary Education Commission, 1952

4. University Commission, 1902

3. The objective of the Direct method is:

1. to develop personality

2. to develop a command over the target language

3. to increase the power of comprehension

4. to develop health

4. A person who has learnt English language is frequently using the expressions like Excuse me, hello, please, etc. From this we can say that?

1. Language transmits culture.

2. Languages are inherited.

3. Languages are not learnt.

4. Languages are best learnt with the help of mother tongue.

5. Identify the incorrect assumption language learning from the following:

1. Language is a biological system which gets unfolded in human being.

2. Language acquisition is a conscious process

3. Language is not the totality of LSRW but the inner competence manifested in the performance of their skills.

4. Language acquisition can take place only in a collaborative environment

6. Which of the following is not the opinion of Indian Education Commission (Kothari Commission) 1964-66?

1. English should be introduced at class-I

2. English was identified as a Library Language

3. It is used for functional purposes.

4. It proposed working knowledge of English

7. Match the following in the items in Column-A with those of in Column-B:

Column-A Column-B

A. the Regional Institute of English P. 1958

B. the EFLU (CIEFL) Q. 1963

C. The Madras ELT campaign R. 1954

D. First ELT Institutes (ELTIs) S. 1952-53

1. A-S, B-P, C-Q, D-R

2. D-R, A-Q, C-S, B-P

3. B-P, A-Q, D-S, C-R

4. C-R, D-P, B-S, A-Q

8. Connecting knowledge to life outside the school is a recommendation by?

1. NCF 2000

2. NCF 2005

3. RTE 2009

4. SCF-2011

9. A learning disability that affects a persons handwriting ability and fine motor skills is called?

1. dysgraphia

2. Dyspraxia

3. Dyscalculia

4. Disorder

10. The childs ability to learn and solve problems is called?

1. emotional development

2. development of motor abilities

3. cognitive development

4. social development

11. A learner, after looking at the pronunciation and fluency of an English newsreader, wants to speak like that newsreader. The motivation that the child has derived is?

1. intrinsic motivation

2. Extrinsic motivation

3. resultative motivation

4. Causative motivation

12. SQ3R method in teaching reading is?

1. Select, Query, Respond, React and Renew

2. Sing, Quick, Ring, Recite and Remedy

3.Search, Quit, Run, Reach and Repeat.

4. Survey, Question, Read, Recall and Review

14. Every language is a living language. The language is constantly changing and developing according to the need of the speaker. From this we can say that?

1. Languages are arbitrary and dynamic

2. languages are organic and dynamic

3. languages are static and organic

4. languages are dynamic and systematic

15. Identify the incorrect statement from the following:

1. Acquisition usually takes place through meaningful interaction.

2. Learning generally takes place through formal instruction.

3. Learning produces an ability, but not knowledge.

4. Acquisition focuses on communication and meaning, but not on form.

16. Deficiency in the ability to write, associated with impaired handwriting, is a symptom of?

1. Dyspraxia

2. Dyscalculia

3. Dyslexia

4. Dysgraphia

17. Students of disadvantaged groups should be taught along with the normal students. It implies

1. Special Education

2.Integrated Education

3. Exclusive Education

4. Inclusive Education

18. Communicate competence combines:

1. linguistic competence and the ability to use the language appropriately.

2. grammatical competence and the ability to use structures correctly.

3. linguistic competence and grammatical competence.

4. grammatical competence and correct pronunciation.

19. Chomsky proposed L.A.D. It refers to?

1. Language And Development.

2. Language Acquisition and Development

3. Language Acquisition Device

4. Learning and Acquisition Device

20. To infer the mood of the author or character in the passage from key words, phrases and sentences is a specification of ?

1. Listening

2. Speaking

3. Reading

4. Writing

21. Which of the following is NOT an objective of teaching English at school level?

1. Competence to respond orally to what is viewed, read or listened to.

2. Competence to acquire the Competence to listen o, understand, and respond

3. Competence to possess the mastery of the abstract rules of language.

4. Competence to use language creatively

22. the ability to view and analyze a language as a thing, as a process, and as a system is known as?

1. Aesthetic sensibility.

2. Meta-linguistic awareness

3. Creative awareness.

4. All the above.

23. The ability to appreciate the beauty of a literary piece by developing an awareness of literary devices like figurative language, imagery, allegory, and symbolism is known as…….

1. Aesthetic sensibility.

2. Meta-linguistic awareness

3. Creative awareness

4. All the above

24. English in India today is a symbol of peoples aspirations for quality in education and fuller participation in national and international life is a remark by?

1. Position Paper of NCERT

2. Position Paper of SCERT

3. NCF 2000

4. RTE 2009

25. Which of the following is/are acknowle-dged to be central to communicative competence and the acquisition and development of a second language?

1. Lexical knowledge

2. Linguistic knowledge

3. Functional knowledge

4. All the above

26. ……. is a language often adopted as a common tongue to enable communication between speakers of separate languages.

1. Lingua franca.

2. Creole.

3. Register.

4. Dialect

27. ……… is the best instrument to the intellectual and emotional development of learner.

1. First Language

2. Second language

3. Third Language

4. foreign language

28. Which of the following is not an academic standard in Telangana?

1. grammar

2. Vocabulary

3. Project works

4. Listening and responding

29. Under the academic standard Reading with Comprehension, a learner is expected

1. To read fluently with comprehension.

2. To read level specific pictures, graphs, tables and decode the ideas.

3. To read and develop own perception.

4. All the above

30. The pattern Stimulus Response Feedback is advocated by?

1. structural methodologists

2. Communicative methodologists

3. Constructive methodologists

4. None of the above

31. English belongs to?

1. Indo-American family of Languages

2. European-Celtic family of Languages

3. Indo -European family of Languages

4. Indo-Aryan Family of Languages

32. While assessing a student, the teacher should compare the progress of a child:

1. with those who learn fast

2. with those who are slow learners

3. with his/her previous level of learning

4. with other children in the class

33. Formative assessment helps in?

1. assessing teachers efficiency in teaching

2. providing qualitative feedback to learners to improve.

3. conducting m in a week.

4. creating a competitive atmosphere in the class.

34. Which one of the following process will help more in developing oral language skill?

1. Participation in role play.

2. Chorus reading of a chapter in the TB after the teacher

3. practising the correct pronunciation of words in chorus after the teacher

4. reciting the poems individually and in chorus.

35. Suppose you want to teach the word beat. Which one of the following is the easiest way to teach it?

1. Drawing the picture of someone beating

2. Telling a story in which the word beat is used.

3. Using the word beat In a sentence

4. do the action of beating in a friendly manner.

36. The most important purpose of formative assessment is?

1. to form an opinion about the best student in the class

2. to score and rank students on the basis of their performance

3. to provide qualitative feedback on students learning

4. to judge the performance of teachers and schools.

37. Which one of the following is an example of Basic Interpersonal Communication Skills (BICS)?

1. Discussing response to a story in a small group in the classroom

2. Taking notes during a lecture or a talk

3. Negotiating turn taking with a peer during free play

4. Explaining a procedure to a peer during an experiment.

38. Students will be able to comprehend and appreciate a poem only when?

1. They read by themselves

2. The teacher reads louds

3. The teacher asks questions

4. The teacher explains in Mother-tongue

39. Identify the contrived situations from the following..

1. Teacher (showing a blue pen); I have a blue pen

2. Teacher (writing on the BIack-Board); I am writing

3. Teacher (showing picture of the elephant); This is-an elephant.

4. Teacher (to the student); What did you eat this morning ?

40. Children with learning disabilities?

1. have retarded mental development 2. have low IQ level

3. have confusion between letters and alphabets that look alike

4. easily recognise and comprehend sight words

41. Language lab is a place where?

1. One can listen to and learn from a tape/computer

2. One can understand speakers grammar, recognize his vocabulary

3. One can be trained with more limited speech habits

4. All the above

42. The following is a limitation of the phonic method of teaching reading?

1. it helps to avoid spelling defects

2. it helps in speech training

3. it is not useful for beginners

4. it provides knowledge of speech sounds

43. Reading the title of the article to know about the content, reading the major headings to know the main ideas etc. is called?

1. skimming

2. scanning

3. intensive reading

4. extensive reading

44. Action Chains and Scale Drawings are the best games to develop the skill of ?

1. Listening

2. Speaking

3. Reading

4. Writing

45. Choose the incorrect pair.

1. Listening and Reading- Passive/Receptive Skills

2. Listening and Reading- Recognition/Comprehension Skills

3. Listening and Speaking-Aural-Oral/Audio-Lingual Skills

4. Listening and Writing- Graphic-Motor/Psycho-Motor Skills

46. A passage explaining a place in such a way that a picture is formed in the readers mind is called&

1. expository

2. Argumentative

3. descriptive

4. Narrative

47. Using realia and brainstorming helps to build?

1. Ideas

2. Vocabulary

3. Writing skills

4. Reading comprehension

48. The Constructivist Approach to learning means&

1. involving the students in a variety of activities to encourage them to learn new words and structures by accommodating them with those that they have already learnt through a process of discovery

2. teaching rules of grammar and consolidating through rigorous practice

3. helping learners acquire new vocabulary by studying literature intensively

4. teaching new words and structures using a variety of audio-visual aids followed by practice through drill

49. According to NCF 2005, errors are important because they&

1. provide a way to the teachers to scold the children.

2. provide an insight into the childs thinking and help to identify solutions.

3. provide space for removing some children from the class.

4. are an important tool in classifying students into groups of passed and failed

50. A good language text book should&

A. contain learner centered material

B. contain teacher friendly instructions and content related material

C. incorporate language skills throughout

D. have more syntactical items in its content

Which of the above are true?

1. A, B and C

2. B, C and D

3. A, B and D

4. A, C and D

51. The order of the stages in the first language acquisition is&.

1. Cooing, Babbling, Holophrastic, Two word, Fluency Stages

2. Holophrastic, Cooing, Babbling, Fluency Stages

3. Babbling, Fluency, Cooing, Holophrastic stages

4. Fluency, Holophrastic, babbling, cooing stages.

52. One of the components of Formative Evaluation under CCE is Written Works. It includes&

1. the discourses written individually as part of classroom process

2. the answers to the analytical questions assigned to the learners as home task

3. the textual exercises such as vocabulary, grammar and study skills.

4. All the above.

53. the technique skimming in silent reading means&

1. reading the whole passage rapidly to get the gist of the passage

2. reading the whole passage slowly to get the details of the passage

3. locating the keywords of the passage

4. reading the passage word by word.

54. Which of the following is most important in the process of learning?

1. Heredity of a child

2. Style of learning

3. examination result of the child

4. Economic condition of the child.

55. The main objective of listening is&.

1. For Locating the key words, phrases, sentences

2. To know the Mood of the author

3. Find the contextual clues to the meaning

4. Transformation of the sentences

56. Language deals with compounding of sounds and morphemes into words and these words into sentence& This expresses the following feature of language&

1. Displacement

2. Morphology

3. Interchangeability

4. duality of structure

57. Which of the following is not related to Communicative Approach?

1. Language used in real life is practiced in classroom

2. It is based on learners communicative needs and interests

3. Students work on reading and writing from the beginning

4. It starts form a theory of language as communication

58. Which of the following plays a significant role in the development of personality?

1. Heredity

2. Environment

3. A blend of heredity and environment

4. a number of examinations

59. The car collided with a stationary vehicle, when I was going to buy some stationery. The underlined words are known as?

1. Antonyms

2. Homophones

3. Synonyms

4. Homonyms

60. ……. an ever-growing and ever-changing field of study as it is considered a major determinant in achieving desired learner outcomes and content mastery.

1. Subject matter.

2. Pedagogy

3. Language.

4. Skill

61. ……. refers to the linking of all types of knowledge and experience contained within the curriculum plan.

1. Integration

2. Scope

3. Sequence

4. Continuity

62. According to ….. learning is largely a process of experience where we learn by doing, and each time we repeat an action, we are likely to improve on our previous performance.

1. Constructivism

2. Progressivism

3. Classical Humanism

4. The content model

63. The following is the appropriate order of steps in curriculum design:

1. Implementation, Design, Evaluation, renewal

2. Design, implementation, evaluation, renewal

3. Implementation, design, evaluation, renewal

4. Renewal, implementation, evaluation, design

64. According to Giles, the four components of curriculum doesnt include…….

1. Objectives

2. subject matter

3. Methodology and organization

4. Teaching learning experiences

65. Ensuring that learning shifts away from rote methods and enriching the curriculum so that it goes beyond textbooks are the two recommendations by?

1. RTE-2009

2. NCF-2000

3. NCF-2005

4. SCF-2011

66. Who said that the curriculum should reflect the aim and purpose of education, give ample scope to children and teachers to engage in knowledge construction?

1. RTE-2009.

2. NCF-2000.

3. NCF-2005.

4. SCF-2011

67. Input-rich communicational environments like textbooks, learner-chosen texts, and class libraries are prerequisite for language learning, whether first or second is an opinion of…

1. RTE-2009.

2. NCF-2000.

3. NCF-2005.

4. SCF-2011

68. The syllabus that includes communicative functions such as requesting, complaining, suggesting, agreeing is known as………

1. Lexical syllabus.

2. Notional syllabus.

3. Grammatical syllabus.

4. Content syllabus

69. Listening to a conversation to identify the number of speakers, gender of speaker etc. Is known as……..

1. Discriminative listening.

2. Critical listening.

3. Comprehension listening.

4. Therapeutic listening

70. Listening to public speeches, general lectures, talks and messages in order to take the information is known as……….

1. Casual listening.

2. Appreciative listening.

3. Gist listening.

4. Extensive listening

71. Soliloquy is the best example for ……..

1. Inter-personal communication.

2. Intra-personal communication

3. Group communication.

4. Mass communication

72. Expanding the sentences from words and Scale Drawings are the best tasks initially to develop………

1. Speaking.

2. Reading.

3. Writing.

4. Listening

73. The following is correct order of steps in the process of writing;

1. Choosing your topic and reader, Collecting ideas, Editing, Drafting/writing, Choosing your words.

2. Choosing your topic and reader, Collecting ideas, Choosing your words, , Drafting/writing, Editing

3. Choosing your topic and reader, Editing, Drafting/writing,Collecting ideas, Choosing your words

4. Choosing your topic and reader, Collecting ideas, Drafting/writing, editing, choosing your words.

74. Expressing relations between parts of a text through grammatical cohesion devices of reference comparison, substitution, logical connectors etc. Is a sub-skill of………

1. Listening.

2. Speaking.

3. Reading.

4. Writing

75. The sentence of a paragraph is a single sentence that sums up what paragraph is about is called………….

1. The headline.

2. The subheadings.

3. Topic sentence.

4. Concluding sentence

76. Which of the following is not an incorrect statement about CALL?

1. CALL programmes present the learner with a novelty.

2. They create interesting learning conditions

3. Self study is done by the learner.

4. They reduce the importance of teacher in the classroom.

77. Identify the incorrect statement about the use of ICT in a Language classroom?

1 It facilitates exposure to authentic language,

2. It provides wider sources of information and varieties of language.

3. It allows a learner-centered approach.

4. It develops teachers autonomy.

78. ……………. involves the assigning of numbers in order to analyse and interpret skills or abilities.

1. Assessment.

2. Evaluation.

3. Measurement.

4. Test

79. If a test provides necessary details as the date of the test, time allotted, marks assigned, the subject being tested, it means that the test has……………

1. Content validity.

2. Cinstruct validity.

3. Face validity.

4. Factoral validity

80. Reliability of a test means…………

1. A test should test what it is intended for.

2. A test should test all the skills of a language.

3. A test should yield dependable or consistent scores.

4. A test should be based on a clear statement of the objectives.

