Language and Literature PGT & TGT

March 26, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST

1. Identify the incorrect statement about the poem The Earthen Goblet.

1.The poem deals with nature and natural way of life

2. The poet draws a contrast between the former life of potter and life of goblet

3. The poem evokes the warm and beautiful relationship between the goblet and the little plant.

4. The poem is written as a dialogue between the poet and the goblet.

2. Which of the following is a gentle nostalgic poem?

1. In the Bazaars of Hyderabad.

2. I cant Remember My Mother.

3. Freedom 4. Mothers Day

3. The point of view used in O Henrys After Twenty Years is…………

1. Omniscient Point of View

2. Limited Point of View

3. Second Person Point of View

4. First Person Point of View

4. Which of the following is an allegorical fable of love, sacrifice and selfishness?

1. Animal Farm

2. The Nightingale and the Rose

3. The Face on the Wall

4. All the above

5. The rhyme scheme of the poem A Nations Strength is&&.

1. abab 2. abcb 3. abba 4. Aabb

6. The intonation to the sentences that express insinuations is&..

1.Falling intonation

2. Rising intonation

3.Falling Rising Intonation

4. Rising falling intonation

7. The Never-Never Nest is a one act play that chiefly deals with&..

1. how one can live happily by making use of instalments

2. how gratification for leading a standard life made them spendthrift.

3. how Aunt Jane ridicules the lifestyle of Jack and Jill.

4. All the above.

8. I am wondering if they will come at all. Here the speaker is&..

1. surprising on their arrival.

2. doubtful of their arrival.

3. sure of their arrival.

4. assumed their arrival

9. One among the following is incorrect about the poem Freedom. Identify it.

1. It is a lyrical expression of poets imagination.

2. It is a strong statement of his political and personal convictions.

3. It is a strong urge to the people break political bondage of colonial rule.

4. It is a poem of his love towards the Indians.

10. Who said the following words in Julius Caesar, Liberty! Freedom! Tyranny is dead. Run hence, proclaim, cry it about the streets?

1. Brutus 2. Antony 3. Cinna 4. Casca

11. What does Antony do to mark the conspirators of Caesars death for vengeance?

1. Swears an oath

2. Shakes their bloody hands

3. Tears his robe 4. Cries publicly

12. Victoria a precocious girl often dressed in colours, enters. The meaning of the underlined word is&

1. dull 2. quarrelsome

3. intelligent 4. daft

13. The literary form of the poem In the Bazaars of Hyderabad is?

1. Lyric 2. Ballad

3.Dramatic Monologue 4. Ode

14. Which of the following work is a part of the book The Happy Prince and the Other Tales (1888)&&&

1. The Nightingale and The Rose

2. After Twenty Years

3. The Face on the Wall 4. The Gold Frame

15. And I see him jump before me, when I jump into my bed is a line that appears in the poem?

1. Anecdote for Fathers

2. Once Upon a Time

3. My Shadow

4. The Duck and the Kangaroo

16. The literary form of the poem Anecdote for Fathers is?

1. sonnet 2. Ballad

3. Ode 4. Dramatic Monologue

17. The ballad arises out of&..

1. objective description 2. Death poems

3. war episodes 4. Folk literature

18. The tone used in uttering Such a cosy little room! is?

1. Falling intonation 2. Rising Intonation

3. Rising falling intonations

4. Falling Rising Intonation

19. The -ed in the word packed is

pronounced as /t/ and in wanted as /id/. Then how is it pronounced in the word wicked?

1. /ed/. 2. /id/. 3. /d/. 4. /t/

20. Literature in the form of prose, especially novels, that described imaginary events people is called?

1. Drama. 2. One Act Play.

3. Fiction. 4. Non fiction

21. The narrator who not only reports, but also comments on and evaluates the actions and motives of the characters, and sometimes expresses personal views is known as&.

1. Second person narrator.

2. First person narrator

3. Intrusive narrator.

4. Unintrusive narrator

22. The one act play Mothers Day was published in…

1. 1873 2. 1853 3. 1885 4. 1953

23. The sentence, Cowards die many times before their death from William Shakespeares Julius Caesar (Act-II, scene ii) is an example for?

1. Oxymoron 2. Paradox

3. Metaphor 4. Chiasmus

24. A Short story in verse, originally intended to be sung to an audience is known as&.

1. Sonnet 2. Soliloquy

3. Dramatic Monologue 4. Ballad

25. Read the following statements about the literary form Ode.

A. It is a serious and dignified composition

B. It is often in the form of an address

C. It is exalted in subject matter and elevated in tone and style

D. It has theme of important public events like the death of a distinguished personage, a national jubilee etc

Now choose the correct statement.

1. Only C is incorrect. 2. Only D is incorrect

3. All the statements are correct

4. Only B is incorrect.

26. Which of the following character is in favour of the maid in GB Shaws SaintJoan?

1. Chaplain John de Stogumber

2. Pierre Cauchon

3. The Inquisitor (John Lemaitre)

4. Dunois

27. Which of the following is one ofthe Dominican Monks that appears in GB Shaws play?

1. The Dauphine

2. John Dear Stogumber

3. Ladvenu 4. DEstivet

28. Joan confers with Dunois, the Bastard of Orleans, on the banks of the Loire in……. of the play.

1. Scene V 2. Scene IV

3. Scene III 4. Scene II

29. Match the following expressions in

Column-A with their meanings in Column-B

Column A Column B

1. Ice-block-cold eyes

A. feel uncomfortable

2. feel at home

B. a handshake that conveys feelings

3. hands search behind my shadow

C. look for my mistakes or faults

4. shake hands with heart

D. feel relaxed and comfortable

5. shake hands without hearts. E. emotionless eyes

F. a handshake that does not show any warmth

1. 1-E, 2-A, 3-F, 4-B, 5-C

2. 1-E, 2-D, 3-C, 4-F, 5-B

3. 1-E, 2-D, 3-C, 4-B, 5-F

4. 1-E, 2-A, 3-C, 4-B, 5-F

30. A closet drama is&

1. a drama written in verse

2. a drama meant to be read, but not performed

3. a drama meant to be performed, but not read.

4. all the above

31. Identify the word that does NOT have a derivational suffix.

1. ability 2. endless

3. brutally 4. departed

32. Not gold, but only men, can make In this line, from the poem A Nations Strength, the word gold represents&

1. jewelry and diamonds

2. money and affluence

3. wealth and resources

4. land and properties

33. Seek him always with hours to live The meaning of the phrase Hours to live is..

1. relaxed 2. bored

3. difficulties 4. love and affection

34. One day Sudha Murthy receives a call from Abdul Kalam after reading one of the formers columns in The Week. What is the name of that column?

1. Salam Abdul Kalam

2. Ananda Vikatan

3. IT Divide 4. Gender Bias

35. In How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories Sudha Murthy speaks about an essay I Saw the world through the Blind Eyes of Mary on blind children. Who wrote it?

1. Sudha Murthy 2. Narayana Murthy

3. Sudhas daughter Akshara

4. Sudhas Grandmother

36. According to the novel Swami and Friends, which river was the pride of Malgudi?

1. River Ganga 2. River Yamuna

3. River Sarayu 4. River Kaveri

37. A very popular film was made on one of the novels of RK Narayan. Which of these novels is that?

1. Waiting for the Mahathma 2. Malgudi Days

3. Guide 4. Mr. Sampath

38. A very eminent English Poet edited Dr. Ravindranath Tagors Gitanjali. Who is that poet?

1. W.B.Yeats 2. William Morris

3. AC Swinburne 4. DG Rosetti

39. The character Edward appears in?

1. The Dear Departed 2. The Refund

3. Once Upon a Time

4. Anecdote for Fathers

40. Stole a maiden from her place the meaning of the word stole here is?

1. taken 2. moved

3. consoled 4. sighed

41. What does the hand refer to in the poem Grabbing Everything on the Land?

1. the tsunami

2. the waves of a flood

3. a disaster 4. a giant

42. In the poem The River the poet chiefly talks about?

1. The flow of the river that shows the journey of life to eternity

2. the four stages of a river

3. how a river moves towards a sea

4. the beauty of a river

43. The theme of the poem Or Will the Dreamer Wake? is?

1. degradation of the environment

2. deforestation

3. extinction of endangered species

4. all the above

44. The poem that deals with the triumph of art over utilitarian aspects is&

1. A spider and a Fly 2. Mothers Day

3. Once Upon a Time

4. Anecdote for Fathers

45. What is desecrating according to the poet Shiv K Kumar?

1. celebrating mothers day once a year

2. presenting a few false poetic lines along with a bouquet

3. holding a candelabrum before a mother

4. invoking a mother twice a day

46. The line River River Little river in the poem River is an example for&.

1. Alliteration 2. Apostrophe

3. Assonance 4. All the above.

47. What is a lullaby?

1. a song we sing to help a child fall asleep

2. a song that sooths mind

3. a hum

4. a song sung by an old woman

48. In R.K. Laxmans The Gold Frame what had the customer wanted?

1. an oval cut mount 2. A square one

3. a plane mount 4. A gold frame

49. According to Aristotle the soul of tragedy is ?

1. Setting. 2. Structure.

3. Hamartia. 4..plot

50. The Study of Poetry regards poetry superior to History. Who wrote it?

1. Tennyson.

2. Sir Philip Sidney.

3. Mathew Arnold. 4. Lord Byron

51. During the Victorian period, Art for arts sake is the rallying point of ?

1. the Oxford Movement 2. Imagism

3. Pre-Raphaelitism 4. Aestheticism

52. What is the intonation pattern used in Yes/No questions?

1. Raise-fall intonation 2. Raising intonation

3. Fall-raise intonation 4. Falling intonation

53. What is the three term label for the phoneme /b/ ?

1. voiceless bi-labial plosive 2. voiced velar plosive

3. voiced bi-labial plosive

4. voiceless velar plosive

54. What is Received Pronunciation (RP) that is taken as standard pronunciation in India?

1. The pronunciation of the educated people in Southern England

2. The pronunciation of the colonial English rulers of India

3. The standard pronunciation of native speakers of Britain

4. The pronunciation that students receive from the teachers in the class

55. Which writers pen name is Elia?

1. William Hazlitt 2. Fanny Burney

3. Charles Lamb 4. Walter Scott

56. Which of the following words does not contain a diphthong?

1. Today 2. Beauty

3. Hyacinth 4. Nightingale

57. Which is the most productive year for Lears as he wrote his SIX famous odes?

1. 1819 2. 1816 3. 1818 4. 1817

58. ……. is known as the Magna Carta of Romanticism in English literature.

1. Biographia Literaria

2. Lyrical Ballads 3. Endymion

4. The Rime of the Ancient Marine

Read the following poem and answer the questions from 59-63

FREEDOM

Freedom from fear is the freedom

I claim for you my motherland!

Freedom from the burden of the ages, bending your head, breaking your back, blinding your eyes to the beckoning call of the future;

Freedom from the shackles of slumber where with you fasten yourself in nights stillness, mistrusting the star that speaks of truths adventurous paths;

freedom from the anarchy of destiny

whole sails are weakly yielded to the blind uncertain winds, and the helm to a hand ever rigid and cold as death.

Freedom from the insult of dwelling in a puppets world, where movements are started through brainless wires, repeated through mindless habits, where figures wait with patience and obedience for the master of show, to be stirred into a mimicry of life.

59. Who is the speaker of this poem?

1. Ravindranath Tagore 2. R.W. Emerson 3. Sarojini Naidu 4. Abdul Kalam

60. What kind of freedom does the poet NOT want in the above lines?

1. Free from the fear of oppression.

2. free from the experiences of the past which was a nightmare and left the country numb

3. Free from being controlled like the puppeteer controls the puppet

4. freedom from corrupt and immoral leaders

61. The meaning a mimicry of life from the above poem is?

1. inauthentic life controlled by others

2. Authentic life guided by others

3. An artificial life with boredom

4. A materialistic life lacking spiritual values

62. The tone of the poem is….

1. Revolutionary 2. Cry

3. Anguish 4. All the above

63. Freedom from the fear is the real freedom is an example for?

1. Simile 2. Metaphor

3. Alliteration 4. Onomatopoeia

64. i am the artist, a creator and a demi-god. Whom does the word I refer to here?

1. Nightingale 2. Spider

3. Fly. 4. Kangaroo

65. Who is Gullivers main enemy in the royal court of Brobdingnag?

1. The dwarf 2. The king

3. The queen 4. Reldresal

66. The ridiculous reason behind the war in which Lilliput is currently engaged, and behind the factionalism within the imperial court is?

1. Misunderstanding about how a letter of the alphabet is written

2. Disagreement on how to break open an egg

3. Controversy over whether to part a mans hair on the left or right

4. Dispute about the nature of yawning

67. The ideals of Animalism were reduced to the phrase Four legs good, two legs bad by?

1. Snowball 2. Napoleon

3. Squealer 4. Boxer

68. Animal Farm comes under all the following Literary genres except ?

1. allegory 2. fable 3. satire 4. farce

Read the following paragraph and answer the questions from 69-72:

She said that she would dance with me if I brought her red roses, cried the young Student; but in all my garden there is no red rose

From her nest in the holm-oak tree the Nightingale heard him, and she looked out through the leaves, and wondered.

No red rose in all my garden! he cried, and his beautiful eyes filled with tears. Ah, on what little things does happiness depend! I have read all that the wise men have written, and all the secrets of philosophy are mine, yet for want of a red rose is my life made wretched.

Here at last is a true lover, said the Nightingale. Night after night have I sung of him, though I knew him not: night after night have I told his story to the stars, and now I see him. His hair is dark as the hyacinth-blossom, and his lips are red as the rose of his desire; but passion has made his lace like pale Ivory, and sorrow has set her seal upon his brow.

69. What did the girl say about the rose?

1. It didnt match the colour of her dress

2. She didnt like it

3. The rose was beautiful

4. She would give it to her boyfriend

70. His hair is dark as the hyacinth-blossom, and his lips are red as the rose of his desire; the figure of speech used in these lines is…….

1.Metaphor 2. Simile. 3. Allegory. 4. Personification

71. The author of these lines is…………

1. O Henry. 2..Oscar Wilde.

3. RK Laxman. 4. EV Lucas

72. The main conflict in this short story is…..

1. The squirrel and the green lizard make fun of the nightingale for being sympathetic

2. The student cant find a rose to give to the girl

3. The girl only wants someone wealthy to take her to the dance

4. The Chamberlins nephew finds a prettier rose than the student

73. As I sat on the rocks,I have thought over that completely. The underlined clause is?

1. Adverb clause of Time.

2. Adverb clause of Place

3. Adverb clause of Reason

4. Adverb clause of condition

74. Cleary, the only way was to swim. The negative form of this sentence is&.

1.There was no other way except swimming.

2.There was no way to swimming.

3.There was any other was except swimming.

4.There were no ways to swimming.

75. We use the punctuation mark apostrophe to indicate……..

1. The plurals of letters or digits

2. The possession

3. In time expires as O Clock

4. All the above.

76. His habit was reading till late in the night. In this sentence the gerund is used as?

1. Object of the verb

2. Complement of the verb

3. Complement of the Subject

4. An apposition

77. Identify the sentence that does not have a participle in it.

1. We met a girl carrying a basket of flowers.

2. Loudly knocking at the gate, he demanded admission.

3. The child, thinking all was safe, attempted to cross the road.

4. She was reading a novel which was written by an Indian novelist.

78. Identify the grammatically incorrect sentence:

1. She thanked me for what I had done to her.

2. Will you wait in the library till I shall finish the work.

3. Srinivas realized his mistake after he had spoken.

4. We can not go out until the rain stops.

79. Identify the incorrect sentence.

1. I hope you will excuse my leaving early.

2. Do you mind my sitting here?

3. I disliked the managers asking me personal questions.

4. All depends on Lavanyas pass the exam.

80. Combine together the following pairs of sentences by using the Infinitive.

He did not have even a rupee with him. He could not buy a loaf of bread.

1. He did not have even a rupee with him for buying a loaf of bread.

2. He did not have even a rupee with him buy a loaf of bread.

3. He did not have even a rupee with him to buy a loaf of bread.

4. Not having money, he did not buy a loaf of bread.

81. The speaker said, Ladies and gentlemen, I must thank you all. The reported form of this sentence is&.

1. The speaker said that ladies and gentlemen he had to thank them all.

2. The speaker expressed to the ladies and gentlemen that he had to thank them all.

3. Addressing the audience, the speaker said that he had to thank them all.

4. The speaker addressed that he had to thank them all.

82. We can do it before they &&. here. Fill in the blank with appropriate form of verb.

1. will come 2. Have come 3. Are going to come 4. Had come

83. The stress in the word democracy falls on &.

1. first syllable 2. Second syllable 3. Third syllable 4. Fourth syllable

84. Which of the following word is not a word with two syllables.

1. little 2. demean 3. Folly 4. Enemy

85. Gopi said to Sridhar, I will take Sandhya to Swapnas house. The indirect speech of the sentence taking Sandhya as a reporter herself.

1) Gopi told Sridhar that he would take Sandhya to Swapnas house.

2) Gopi said to Sridhar that he would take me to Swapnas house.

3) Gopi told Sridhar that he would take me to Swapnas house.

4) I told you that I would take Sandhya to Swapnas house.

86. Persis, who is my classmate, likes me much. This sentence has;

1. a noun clause 2. a conditional clause

3. a defining relative clause 4. a non-defining relative clause

87. A person who can do anything for money is called&..

1. misogynist 2. Fatalist

3. Teetotaller 4. Mercenary

88. identify the suffix that is used in an adjective.

1. ness 2. ment 3. Less 4. ship

512566