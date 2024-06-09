Isn’t it a combination of contradictory words?

చరణ్‌, కమల్‌ చాలా రోజులకు మళ్లీ కలుసుకున్నారు. కుశల ప్రశ్నలు వేసుకున్నారు. వారిద్దరి సంభాషణలో గతంలో చర్చకొచ్చిన అలంకారాలు మళ్లీ తొంగిచూశాయి. కొత్త సంభాషణ సరదాగా సాగుతూ.. విరుద్ధ భావాలను జతచేసి విరోధాభాస అలంకార విశేషాన్నీ మనకు నేర్పింది. ఈ మిత్రులు చర్చించిన అంశాలు, అందులోని భాషా విశేషాలు చదివేద్దాం..

June 9, 2024 / 02:22 AM IST

చరణ్‌, కమల్‌ చాలా రోజులకు మళ్లీ కలుసుకున్నారు. కుశల ప్రశ్నలు వేసుకున్నారు. వారిద్దరి సంభాషణలో గతంలో చర్చకొచ్చిన అలంకారాలు మళ్లీ తొంగిచూశాయి. కొత్త సంభాషణ సరదాగా సాగుతూ.. విరుద్ధ భావాలను జతచేసి విరోధాభాస అలంకార విశేషాన్నీ మనకు నేర్పింది. ఈ మిత్రులు చర్చించిన అంశాలు, అందులోని భాషా విశేషాలు చదివేద్దాం..

Charan: Hello, Kamal. How are you?

Kamal: Fine, Charu. Thank you. How are you?

Charan: Fine. Have you enjoyed learning figures of speech? Simile, metaphor, hyperbole, understatement to be precise?

Kamal:Enjoyed a great deal.

Charan: Found them interesting?

Kamal: Extremely interesting.

Charan: Would you like to know about oxymoron?

Kamal: I got a question on this in my competitive exam. I wrote ‘a kind of ox.’

Charan: Neither an ox nor a fox. It’s a figure of speech.

Kamal: A figure of speech? Please tell me about it.

Charan: By the by, are you going anywhere now?

Kamal: To the xerox center. To get photocopies of this.

Charan: What’s that?

Kamal: The original copy of my order. I need four xerox copies.

Charan: Interesting! Original and copy – two contradictory words!

Kamal: Oh, I’ve never observed this!

Charan: An oxymoron!

Kamal: What?

Charan: Oxymoron, a figure of speech. It’s a combination of antithetical words.

Kamal: Indeed interesting! Will you please give a few more examples?

Charan: Is your brother interested in learning new things?

Kamal: No, he’s neither curious nor inquisitive. How about your brother?

Charan: There’s the same difference between me and my brother.

Kamal: Same difference? Isn’t it a combination of contradictory words?

Charan: You’re right. You’re a quick learner. It’s an oxymoron.

Kamal: Thanks for the compliment. A few more examples, please!

Charan: Have you read today’s paper?

Kamal: Yes. The doctor round the corner who had a roaring practice &

Charan:Was arrested yesterday. But why? I was clearly confused &

Kamal: Clearly confused? An oxymoron!

Charan: You’re right. But tell me why he was arrested. He was so popular &

Kamal: He was a genuine fake according to the police.

Charan: A genuine fake? A combination of antithetical words.

Kamal: An oxymoron. Thank you for teaching me this figure of speech.

Charan: Did he never think that he would be caught and punished?

Kamal: He thought he was a very wise man.

Charan: Turned out to be a wise fool.

Kamal: Wise and fool going together!

Charan: By the by, are you going anywhere now?

Kamal: To the xerox center. To get photocopies of this.

– సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి ,

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.