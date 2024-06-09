చరణ్, కమల్ చాలా రోజులకు మళ్లీ కలుసుకున్నారు. కుశల ప్రశ్నలు వేసుకున్నారు. వారిద్దరి సంభాషణలో గతంలో చర్చకొచ్చిన అలంకారాలు మళ్లీ తొంగిచూశాయి. కొత్త సంభాషణ సరదాగా సాగుతూ.. విరుద్ధ భావాలను జతచేసి విరోధాభాస అలంకార విశేషాన్నీ మనకు నేర్పింది. ఈ మిత్రులు చర్చించిన అంశాలు, అందులోని భాషా విశేషాలు చదివేద్దాం..
Charan: Hello, Kamal. How are you?
Kamal: Fine, Charu. Thank you. How are you?
Charan: Fine. Have you enjoyed learning figures of speech? Simile, metaphor, hyperbole, understatement to be precise?
Kamal:Enjoyed a great deal.
Charan: Found them interesting?
Kamal: Extremely interesting.
Charan: Would you like to know about oxymoron?
Kamal: I got a question on this in my competitive exam. I wrote ‘a kind of ox.’
Charan: Neither an ox nor a fox. It’s a figure of speech.
Kamal: A figure of speech? Please tell me about it.
Charan: By the by, are you going anywhere now?
Kamal: To the xerox center. To get photocopies of this.
Charan: What’s that?
Kamal: The original copy of my order. I need four xerox copies.
Charan: Interesting! Original and copy – two contradictory words!
Kamal: Oh, I’ve never observed this!
Charan: An oxymoron!
Kamal: What?
Charan: Oxymoron, a figure of speech. It’s a combination of antithetical words.
Kamal: Indeed interesting! Will you please give a few more examples?
Charan: Is your brother interested in learning new things?
Kamal: No, he’s neither curious nor inquisitive. How about your brother?
Charan: There’s the same difference between me and my brother.
Kamal: Same difference? Isn’t it a combination of contradictory words?
Charan: You’re right. You’re a quick learner. It’s an oxymoron.
Kamal: Thanks for the compliment. A few more examples, please!
Charan: Have you read today’s paper?
Kamal: Yes. The doctor round the corner who had a roaring practice &
Charan:Was arrested yesterday. But why? I was clearly confused &
Kamal: Clearly confused? An oxymoron!
Charan: You’re right. But tell me why he was arrested. He was so popular &
Kamal: He was a genuine fake according to the police.
Charan: A genuine fake? A combination of antithetical words.
Kamal: An oxymoron. Thank you for teaching me this figure of speech.
Charan: Did he never think that he would be caught and punished?
Kamal: He thought he was a very wise man.
Charan: Turned out to be a wise fool.
Kamal: Wise and fool going together!
– సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి ,
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్,
రామకృష్ణ మఠం.