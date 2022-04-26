ESSENTIAL QUALITIES OF SALESPERSON

April 26, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

What quality should a salesperson have to increase the perceived value of the product or service? Top sales people adopt an attitude that they are in business for themselves not in business by themselves. Top salespeople are listening for reasons to buy and for ways to sell.

CONSCIENTIOUSNESS: (AWARENESS OF / REALIZATION OF):

Most of the top salespeople have conscientiousness and has the highest correlation to sales performance. These people are responsible, reliable, organized and achievement oriented. These salespeople take their job very seriously and responsible for their results. They respect leadership and pride themselves in a job well done. They prefer to plan things in advance rather than being spontaneous. Conscientious means you keep going in your job, no matter what.

EMPATHY: (UNDERSTANDING THE FEELINGS):

A salesperson must understand the feelings of the buyer what exactly he wants. A salesperson does not show the sympathy. Salesperson is not bound by a prepared sales track, but he functions in terms of the real interaction between himself and the customer. Sensing what buyer is feeling, he makes the necessary modifications in his approach and offers what exactly the buyer wants. Mostly empathy is taken in to consideration when such as sales goals, new opportunities, prospecting and negotiations taking place. Empathy builds trust and lasting relationship. It shows that you care about their business and you want to help it.

PERSONALITY:

A good physical appearance is a big asset to a salesman. A good appearance gives more confidence and he is able to convince the customer more easily. Behavioural traits of a good salesperson include assertiveness with an outgoing personality. They are comfortable speaking up and asking questions. A person with an assertive sales personality can convince a customer to agree with him and has no reluctance in closing the sales. One aspect of a salesperson is the ability to flexible. A sales person with a flexible sales personality can be in coordination with the pace and tone of the customer. In a sales negotiation, he listens to be polite but tends to be dominant. People with high achieving sales personalities are motivated by the challenge to beat their own track and surpass. Confidence is an important quality of personality which every salesman possesses.

EGO-DRIVE:

A salesman with a powerful ego-drive cannot feel satisfied without success. He feels a deep, inner need to close the sales, to be seen as the winner, and to be rewarded and praised for his victory. This need to win is a much more significant motivator for a salesperson than any other bonus or incentive. Ego-drive is to ambition, aggression, energy or even willingness to work hard. It individual needs achievement in successful persuasion, not only for material benefit but for the feeling of satisfaction that comes from the victory.

