Heath Streak: జింబాబ్వే మాజీ కెప్టెన్ హీత్ స్ట్రీక్ మృతి

Heath Streak: క్రికెట‌ర్ హీత్ స్ట్రీక్ మృతిచెందారు. క్యాన్స‌ర్ ట్రీట్మెంట్ తీసుకుంటున్న ఆయ‌న క‌న్నుమూసిన‌ట్లు మాజీ క్రికెట‌ర్ హెన్రీ ఓలాంగో తెలిపారు. హీత్ స్ట్రీక్ వ‌య‌సు 49 ఏళ్లు. జింబాబ్వే కెప్టెన్‌గా చేశాడ‌త‌ను.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: జింబాబ్వే మాజీ క్రికెట‌ర్‌, కెప్టెన్ హీత్ స్ట్రీక్(Heath Streak) క‌న్నుమూశారు. ఆయ‌న వ‌య‌సు 49 ఏళ్లు. గ‌త కొన్నాళ్ల నుంచి ఆయ‌న క్యాన్స‌ర్ చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్నారు. క్రికెట‌ర్ హీత్ స్ట్రీక్ మృతిచెందిన‌ట్లు అత‌ని స‌హ‌చ‌ర క్రికెట‌ర్ హెన్రీ ఓలాంగో త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో వెల్ల‌డించారు. బౌల‌ర్ అయిన హీత్ స్ట్రీక్‌.. జింబాబ్వే జ‌ట్టుకు ఓ ద‌శ‌లో ఆల్‌రౌండ‌ర్ పాత్ర‌ను పోషించారు. 2005లోనే 31 ఏళ్ల వ‌య‌సులో హీత్ స్ట్రీక్ అంత‌ర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్‌కు గుడ్‌బై తెలిపాడు. టెస్టుల్లో 100, వ‌న్డేల్లో 200 వికెట్లు తీసుకున్న ఏకైక జింబాబ్వే బౌల‌ర్‌గా నిలిచాడ‌త‌ను. జింబాబ్వే జ‌ట్టుకు అత‌ను 2000 సంవ‌త్స‌రంలో కెప్టెన్సీ ప‌గ్గాలు చేప‌ట్టాడు.

హీత్ స్ట్రీక్ మృతి ప‌ట్ల మాజీ క్రికెట‌ర్ సెహ్వాగ్ విచారాన్ని వ్య‌క్తం చేశారు. చాలా పోరాట స్పూర్తి ఉన్న క్రికెట‌ర్ అని, జింబాబ్వే బెస్ట్ ఆల్ రౌండ‌ర్ అని సెహ్వాగ్ అన్నారు. హీత్ కుటుంబ‌స‌భ్యుల‌కు ఆయ‌న సంతాపం తెలిపారు.

