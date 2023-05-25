చెన్నై: ముంబై ఇండియన్స్ బౌలర్ ఆకాశ్ మద్వాల్(Akash Madhwal)పై ప్రశంసలు జల్లు కురుస్తోంది. ఐపీఎల్ ఎలిమినేటర్ మ్యాచ్లో.. లక్నోను చావుదెబ్బ తీసిన మద్వాల్ బౌలింగ్ను మాజీ క్రికెటర్లు కొనియాడుతున్నారు. 3.3 ఓవర్లలో 5 పరుగులు ఇచ్చి 5 వికెట్లు తీసుకున్న మద్వాల్ ఇప్పుడో స్టార్ బౌలర్ అయ్యాడు. భారత మాజీ కెప్టెన్ అనిల్ కుంబ్లే(Anil Kumble) తన ట్విట్టర్లో మద్వాల్ బౌలింగ్ మెచ్చుకున్నాడు. ఐపీఎల్లో 5/5 ఎలైట్ జాబితాలో అడుగుపెట్టిన మద్వాల్కు కుంబ్లే వెల్కమ్ చెప్పాడు.
Great bowling in a high pressure game, Akash Madhwal. Welcome to the 5/5 club 👏🏾 @mipaltan @JioCinema
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2023
కుంబ్లేతో పాటు అనేక మంది మాజీ క్రికెటర్లు మద్వాల్ బౌలింగ్ ట్యాలెంట్ను విశేషంగా ప్రశంసిస్తున్నారు. లక్నోతో పాటు హైదరాబాద్ జట్టుపై అద్భుతమైన ప్రదర్శన ఇచ్చిన అతన్ని కీర్తిస్తున్నారు. ఎలిమినేటర్ మ్యాచ్లో 5 పరుగులు ఇచ్చి 5 వికెట్లు తీసిన మద్వాల్ను.. ముంబై జట్టు ఇండియాకు అందించినట్లు కైఫ్ తన ట్వీట్లో తెలిపాడు.
5 runs, 5 wickets in Eliminator: Has Mumbai given one more Indian player in Akash Madhwal? #MIvsLSG
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 24, 2023
ఐపీఎల్ ప్లేఆఫ్స్లో ఓ బౌలర్ అయిదు వికెట్లు తీసుకోవడం ఇదే మొదటిసారి అని జహీర్ఖాన్ తెలిపాడు. ఆకాశ్ అద్భుతంగా బౌలింగ్ చేశాడని, ముంబై జట్టుకు కంగ్రాట్స్ తెలిపాడు బుమ్రా. ఇక వీరేంద్ర సెహ్వాగ్, ఆర్పీ సింగ్ లాంటి క్రికెటర్లు కూడా మద్వాల్ను మెచ్చుకున్నారు.
5 for 5 Akash Madhwal bowled a terrific spell. First ever 5 wkt haul by any bowler in playoffs. Looking forward to a lot more from the young lad #LSGvsMI #Playoffs2023
— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 24, 2023
What a spell from Akash Madhwal🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win 🙌🏾
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 24, 2023
Akash Madhwal 5 wickets in the eliminator after the 4 he took in the last league game which was a do or die game . Such a delight to see newcomers doing well. This is the season where many of the experience guys have had a great season and many newcomers have made a big mark.… pic.twitter.com/ofZI0yk8af
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 24, 2023