Scholarship Name 1: DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2022

March 13, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

Description: DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2022 is an opportunity offered to girl/women students studying in the first year of undergraduate (B.E./B.Tech – full-time four-year degree) and postgraduate (M.E./M.Tech. – two-year full-time degree) courses through Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB), DRDO HQ.

Eligibility: Open for female Indian Nationals pursuing UG/PG courses in Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/Space Engineering & Rocketry/Aircraft Engineering/Avionics and have taken admission in the 1st year of the current academic year (2021-22) to the relevant B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc engineering course OR M.E./M.Tech./M.Sc. engineering course.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,86,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/RDO1

Scholarship Name 2: Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE) 2022

Description: Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE) 2022 is an opportunity offered by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) to faculty members pursuing PhD degree in Science or M.S./M.D. degree in Medicine or M.E./M.Tech. degree in Engineering/Technology.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens below 45 years of age at the time of the submission of the application and hold a PhD degree in Science or M.S./M.D. degree in Medicine or M.E./M.Tech. degree in Engineering/ Technology. Age relaxation of 5 (five) years will be given to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/ Physically Challenged & Women candidates.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 60,000 per annum and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 15-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/ARE1

Scholarship Name 3: Nikon Scholarship Program 2022-23

Description: Nikon India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses. The scholarship program is meant to support students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open for students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses with a duration of 3 months or more. Annual family income should be less than INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/NSP8

