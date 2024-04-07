Lets have a cup of tea,..?

Whether the given statement is right or wrong should be confirmed with the help of a question tag.

April 7, 2024 / 01:23 AM IST

Question Tag

Rules:

Question tag is sepa rated from the statement with comma (,). It begins with a small letter. It doesnt take main verbs. It takes only helping verbs. If the statement has a helping verb, it can be used in question tag otherwise according to main verb suitable do form verb should be taken.

Syntax: 1. Sub+ H.V+ M.V + Obj, H.V +n’t + Sub +?

e.g: Swetha is playing chess, isn’t she?

If a statement is in affirmative, question tag will be negative.

2. Sub+ H.V+ not+ M.V + Obj, H.V + Sub +?

e.g: Swetha is not playing chess, is she?

If a statement is in negative, question tag will be affirmative.

Verb in Statement

Verb in Question Tag

Negative Words: The following words are semi-negatives. If there is any semi negative in a statement, the question tag will be affirmative.No, Not, None, Nobody, Nothing, Never, Neither, Nil, Rarely, seldom, Hardly, Scarcely, Barely, few, little.

e.g:

i. I am a teacher, arent I?

ii. I am not a teacher, am I?

iii. Bheem will teach you, wont he?

iv. Bheem will not teach you, will he?

v. We shall go, shant we?

vi. We shall not go, shall we?

vii. Shreya Ghoshal can sing, cant she?

viii. He has a book, doesnt he?

ix. He has bought a book, hasnt he?

x. Student have doubts, dont they?

xi. Students have asked doubts, havent they?

xii. You had a car, didnt you?

xiii. You had driven a car,hadnt you?

xiv. He explains it, doesnt he?

xv. They explain it, dont they?

xvi. She explained it, didnt she?

Some more examples

1. He eats few fruits, does he?

2. He eats a few fruits, doesnt he?

3. I want little sugar, do I?

4. I want a little sugar, dont I?

5. He has money, doesnt he?

6. He has no money, does he?

7. She tells the truth, doesnt she?

8. She hardly tells the truth, does she?

9. We seldom watch the movies, do we?

10. We watch the movies, dont we?

Sentences with There:

2. There is no flower, is there?

3. There are beautiful girls, arent there?

4. There are no beautiful girls, are there?

1. Some of them are nice, arent they?

2. Some of them are not nice, are they?

3. Some of us are intelligent, arent we?

4. Some of you were very tall, werent you?

5. One must love ones country, mustnt one?

6. These are the finest apples, arent they?

7. Those were the great leaders, werent they?

8. This is my book, isnt it?

9. This is not my book, is it?

10. That was not theirs, was it?

Indefinite Pronouns

Subject in Question Tag

Somebody

they

Someone

Everybody

Nobody

None

Ex: 1. Somebody is knocking at the door,……? isnt they? (X), arent they? (

2. Nobody likes me…….? does they? (X), do they? (

3. Everyone was in Kurnool yesterday…..? wasnt they? (X), werent they? (

4. Someone has written a letter……? hasnt they? (x) havent they? (

Imperative Sentences:

Imperative positive sentences – Wont you?

Imperative negative sentences – Will you?

1. Lift the bag, cant you?

2 Shut up, cant you?

3. Don’t make a noise, will you?

4. Never come late, will you?

Ex:

1. Please close the window, will you?

2. Please dont close the window, will you?If a statement begins with Let + obj, ques tion tag will be shall + sub

1. Let me go, shall I?

2. Let not me go, shall I?

3. Let us enjoy, shall we?

4. Let not us enjoy, shall we?

Select the Suitable

question tags.

1. You wanted that,……..?

1) do you 2) did you

3) dont you 4) didnt you

2. He will be coming,….?

1) will he 2) wont he

3) willnt he 4) does he

3. After all this time youd think hed have forgotten,…….?

1) wouldnt you

2) havent you

3) would he

4) wouldnt he

4. You may think you know the answer but you dont,……?

1) dont you 2) does you

3) do you 4) did you

5. Its great to see each other again,……?

1) is it 2) isnt it

3) are they 4) arent they

6. Hell go to university,…..?

1) is he 2) isnt he

3) wont he 4) willnt he

7. Hello. This is Rahul. Could I speak to Arjun, please? I hope he isnt busy,……?

1) is he 2) isnt he

3) could I 4) couldnt I

8. I am a teacher,…?

1) am I 2) amnt I

3) are I 4) arent I

9. Lets have a cup of tea,….?

1) shall I 2) have they

3) shall we 4) do we

10. RK Sir teaches English,………..?

1) is he

2) doesnt he

3) isnt he 4) does he

Ramakrishna,

Senior English Faculty

RAMAIAH COMPITITIVE COACHING

CENTRE, Hyd