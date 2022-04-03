టెట్లో గరిష్ట మార్కుల సాధనలో ఇంగ్లిష్ స్కోరింగ్ సాధించడం కీలకం. పేపర్-1, 2 లలో ఇంగ్లిష్ సబ్జెక్టు ఉంది. ఈ సబ్జెక్టుకు 30 మార్కులు. పాఠశాల స్థాయిలో చదివిన అంశాలే ఈ సిలబస్లో ఉన్నాయి. ఇంగ్లిష్ సబ్జెక్టు చూసి భయపడాల్సిన పనిలేదు. చిన్నప్పుడు చదివిన అంశాలే. సిలబస్పై పట్టు సాధిస్తే సులభంగా పరీక్షలో ఎక్కువ మార్కులు సాధించవచ్చు.
ఇంగ్లిష్ గ్రామర్ -24 మార్కులు
1. Parts of Speech
2. Tenses,
3. Types of Sentences
4. Prepositions & Articles
5. Degrees of Comparison
6. Direct and Indirect Speech
7. Questions and question tags
8. Active & Passive voice
9. Phrasal verbs
10. Reading Comprehension
11. Composition,
12. Vocabulary
13. Meaning of idiomatic expressions
14. Correction of Sentences
15. Sequencing of the Sentences in the given paragraph
16. Error identification within a sentence.
english pedagogy (6 marks)
1. Aspects of English
(a) English language — History, nature, importance, principles of English as a second language (b) Problems of teaching/ learning English.
2. Objectives of teaching English.
3. Phonetics
4. Development of
Language skills
(a) Listening, Speaking, Reading & Writing (LSRW).
(b) Communicative skills.
5. Approaches, Methods, Techniques of teaching English.
(a) Introduction, Definition and types of approaches methods and techniqs of teaching English
b. Remedial teaching
6. Teaching of structures and vocabulary items.
7. Teaching learning materials in English
8. Lesson Planning
9. Curriculum & Text books
10. Evaluation in the English language based on CCE