How To Score Full In English

ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో ఫుల్‌ స్కోర్‌ కోసం ఇలా చేయండి..!

April 3, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

టెట్‌లో గరిష్ట మార్కుల సాధనలో ఇంగ్లిష్‌ స్కోరింగ్‌ సాధించడం కీలకం. పేపర్‌-1, 2 లలో ఇంగ్లిష్‌ సబ్జెక్టు ఉంది. ఈ సబ్జెక్టుకు 30 మార్కులు. పాఠశాల స్థాయిలో చదివిన అంశాలే ఈ సిలబస్‌లో ఉన్నాయి. ఇంగ్లిష్‌ సబ్జెక్టు చూసి భయపడాల్సిన పనిలేదు. చిన్నప్పుడు చదివిన అంశాలే. సిలబస్‌పై పట్టు సాధిస్తే సులభంగా పరీక్షలో ఎక్కువ మార్కులు సాధించవచ్చు.

ఇంగ్లిష్‌ గ్రామర్‌ -24 మార్కులు

1. Parts of Speech

2. Tenses,

3. Types of Sentences

4. Prepositions & Articles

5. Degrees of Comparison

6. Direct and Indirect Speech

7. Questions and question tags

8. Active & Passive voice

9. Phrasal verbs

10. Reading Comprehension

11. Composition,

12. Vocabulary

13. Meaning of idiomatic expressions

14. Correction of Sentences

15. Sequencing of the Sentences in the given paragraph

16. Error identification within a sentence.

Parts of Speech నుంచి కచ్చితంగా 1 మార్కు వస్తుంది. దీనిలో Noun, Prono un, Verb Adjective, Adverb, Prepo sition, Conjuction and Interjection ఉంటాయి. వీటన్నింటి గురించి వివరంగా తెలుసుకోవాలి. ముఖ్యంగా Adjectiveలో Adjective order గురించి తెలుసుకోవాలి. గత ప్రశ్నపత్రాలను పరిశీలిస్తే Adjective నుంచి కచ్చితంగా 1 మార్కు వస్తుంది.

Tensesకి సంబంధించి 3 Tenseలు ఉంటాయి. వాటికి 4 Sub Tenseలు ఉం టాయి. మొత్తంగా 12 Tensesల గురించి తెలుసుకోవాలి. అదనంగా 3 Combin ation of Tenses, If. Conditional Tenses గురించి కూడా తెలుసుకోవాలి. వీటి నుంచి సుమారుగా 3 మార్కులు వస్తాయి. ఇది గ్రామర్‌లో కీలకమైన అంశం ఈ అంశం మీద పట్టు సాధిస్తే మిగిలిన అంశాలు కూడా సులభంగా అర్థమవుతాయి.

Types of Sentences నుంచి కచ్చితంగా 1 మార్కు వస్తుంది.

1. Assertive Sentences

2. Imperative Sentenses,

3. Intragative sentences,

4. Exclamatory Sentenses

Preposition and Articles అనే అంశంలో Sentences నుంచి 1 మార్కు, ఆర్టికల్‌ నుంచి 1 మార్కు వస్తుంది.

Degrees of Comparison అనే అంశం నుంచి కచ్చితంగా 1 మార్కు ఇస్తారు. దీనిని 3 రకాలుగా వర్గీకరిస్తారు.

1. Positive Degree

2. Comparative Degree

3. Superlative Degree

Questions and question tags అనే అంశంలో Questions Forms అనే అంశాన్ని మొదటగా టెట్‌లో పరిచయం చేశారు. ఈ అంశంలో Questions Forms నుంచి గానీ Question tags నుండి గానీ 1 మార్కుకు ప్రశ్న అడుగుతారు.

Active & Passive voice లో ఒక వాక్యాన్ని Active నుంచి Passive లో 4 రకాల Sentences లోకి మార్చడం తెలియాలి. ఇందులో నుంచి 1 మార్కు్ర పశ్న వస్తుంది.

Use of Phrasal verbs అనే అంశంలో Adjective Phrase, Adverb Phrase, Noun Phrase లు ఉంటాయి. వాటిని గుర్తించడం రావాలి. ఇందులో నుంచి 1 మార్కు వస్తుంది.

Comprehension అనే అంశంలో ఒక పేరాగ్రాఫ్‌ని ఇచ్చి దాని కింద 5 ప్రశ్నలు ఇస్తారు. విద్యార్థి రీడింగ్‌ స్కిల్స్‌ను పరీక్షించడానికి ఇది ఒక అద్భుతమైన అంశం. పేరాగ్రాఫ్‌ను నిశితంగా చదివి అర్థం చేసుకొని ఆన్సర్‌ చేయాలి. దీని నుంచి 5 మార్కులు వస్తాయి.

Vocobulary అనే అంశంలో Synonyms, and Antonyms, Homonyms, Homophones, Homographs నుంచి ఒక మార్కు ఇస్తారు.

ఇది చాలా కష్టమైన అంశం. దీనిని పూర్తిస్థాయిలో ప్రాక్టీస్‌ చేస్తే ఈ మార్కును సాధించవచ్చు.

Meaning of Idiomatic Expressions లో ఒక idiomను వాక్యంలో ఇస్తారు. దానికి సరైన అర్థాన్ని మనం చేయాల్సి ఉంటుంది. దీనికి 1 మార్కు కేటాయిస్తారు.

Sequence of Sentence in the given paragraph. దీనిలో Sentences Jum bled గా ఇస్తారు. వాటిని చదివి అర్థం చేసుకొని వాటిని అర్థవంతంగా (Meaningful Paragraph) ఒక ఆర్డర్‌లో పెట్టాలి.

Error identification within a sentence. ఈ అంశంలో ఒక వాక్యం ఇస్తారు. ఏ పార్ట్‌లో ఉందో గుర్తించాలి. దీని నుంచి 1 మార్కు వస్తుంది.

english pedagogy (6 marks)

1. Aspects of English

(a) English language — History, nature, importance, principles of English as a second language (b) Problems of teaching/ learning English.

2. Objectives of teaching English.

3. Phonetics

4. Development of

Language skills

(a) Listening, Speaking, Reading & Writing (LSRW).

(b) Communicative skills.

5. Approaches, Methods, Techniques of teaching English.

(a) Introduction, Definition and types of approaches methods and techniqs of teaching English

b. Remedial teaching

6. Teaching of structures and vocabulary items.

7. Teaching learning materials in English

8. Lesson Planning

9. Curriculum & Text books

10. Evaluation in the English language based on CCE

