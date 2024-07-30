Manu Bhaker Is First Indian Woman Athlete To Win 2 Olympic Medals In Single Edition

Manu Bhaker: ఒకే ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు గెలిచి చ‌రిత్ర సృష్టించింది షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్‌. 1900 సంవ‌త్స‌రంలో నార్మ‌న్ ప్రిచార్డ్ గ‌తంలో భార‌త్‌కు ఒకే ఎడిష‌న్‌లో రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు అందించారు. మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్‌పై ప్ర‌శంస‌లు కురుస్తున్నాయి. షూట‌ర్ల ప‌ట్ల గ‌ర్వంగా ఉంద‌ని ప్ర‌ధాని తెలిపారు.

July 30, 2024 / 02:50 PM IST

పారిస్: భార‌త షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్(Manu Bhaker) చ‌రిత్ర సృష్టించింది. ఒకే ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు గెలిచిన తొలి భార‌తీయ క్రీడాకారిణిగా ఆమె రికార్డు క్రియేట్ చేసింది. మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్ తొలుత మ‌హిళ‌ల‌10మీట‌ర్ల ఎయిర్ పిస్తోల్ ఈవెంట్‌లో, ఆ త‌ర్వాత 10 మీట‌ర్ల ఎయిర్ పిస్తోల్ మిక్స్‌డ్ ఈవెంట్‌లో కాంస్య ప‌త‌కాలు గెలిచింది. గ‌తంలో ఇండియా త‌ర‌పున ఒకే ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రెండు మెడ‌ల్స్ సాధించిన అథ్లెట్ల‌లో నార్మ‌న్ ప్రిచార్డ్ ఉన్నారు. 1900 సంవ‌త్స‌రంలో జ‌రిగిన పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్‌లోనే అత‌ను ఆ రికార్డును అందుకున్నాడు. 200 మీట‌ర్ల హార్డిల్స్‌, 200 మీట‌ర్ల రేస్‌లో.. నార్మ‌న్ ప్రిచార్డ్ సిల్వ‌ర్ ప‌త‌కాల‌ను గెలిచారు.

Why we mentioned “post-independence” in our tweet: Norman Pritchard, who represented India in Athletics, won 2 medals (both Silver) in 1900 Olympics, was the 1st ever Indian athlete to win 2 medals in a single edition. #Paris2024 #Paris2024withIAS https://t.co/KehGn1zwn2 pic.twitter.com/00uYiTS3Q6 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2024

ఇప్ప‌టి వ‌ర‌కు భార‌త్ త‌ర‌పున రెండు ఒలింపిక్స్ ప‌త‌కాలు సాధించిన వాళ్ల‌లో ప్రిచార్డ్‌, సుశీల్ కుమార్‌, పీవీ సింధు, భాక‌ర్ ఉన్నారు. వారిలో ప్రిచార్డ్‌, భాక‌ర్ మాత్రం ఒకే ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు సాధించారు. ఇక సుశీల్‌, సింధులు.. వేర్వేరు ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో ప‌త‌కాల‌ను కైవ‌సం చేసుకున్నారు. 2008 బీజింగ్ ఒలింపిక్స్ లో రెజ్ల‌ర్ సుశీల్ కాంస్యం, 2012 లండ‌న్ ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో ర‌జ‌త ప‌త‌కాన్ని గెలుచుకున్నారు. ఇక హైద‌రాబాదీ ష‌ట్ల‌ర్ పీవీ సింధు.. 2016 రియో గేమ్స్‌లో సిల్వ‌ర్ మెడ‌ల్‌, ఆ త‌ర్వాత టోక్యో 2020 గేమ్స్‌లో కాంస్య ప‌త‌కాన్ని గెలుచుకున్న‌ది.

Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted. For Manu, this… pic.twitter.com/loUsQjnLbN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024



హ‌ర్యానాకు చెందిన షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ మ‌రో చ‌రిత్ర సృష్టించే అవ‌కాశాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఒకే ఎడిష‌న్‌లో మూడు మెడ‌ల్స్ గెలిచే అవ‌కాశం ఉన్న‌ది. 25 మీట‌ర్ల ఎయిర్ పిస్తోల్ ఈవెంట్‌లో మ‌నూ ప్రాతినిధం వ‌హిస్తున్న‌ది. రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు సాధించిన షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్‌పై ప్ర‌శంస‌లు కురుస్తున్నాయి. ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ త‌న ఎక్స్ అకౌంట్‌లో షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ ప‌ట్ల గ‌ర్వంగా ఉంద‌న్నారు.

Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting!

Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2024

