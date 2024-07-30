Apps:
Manu Bhaker: చ‌రిత్ర సృష్టించిన మ‌హిళా షూట‌ర్‌.. మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్‌పై ప్ర‌శంస‌ల వ‌ర్షం

Manu Bhaker: ఒకే ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు గెలిచి చ‌రిత్ర సృష్టించింది షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్‌. 1900 సంవ‌త్స‌రంలో నార్మ‌న్ ప్రిచార్డ్ గ‌తంలో భార‌త్‌కు ఒకే ఎడిష‌న్‌లో రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు అందించారు. మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్‌పై ప్ర‌శంస‌లు కురుస్తున్నాయి. షూట‌ర్ల ప‌ట్ల గ‌ర్వంగా ఉంద‌ని ప్ర‌ధాని తెలిపారు.

పారిస్: భార‌త షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్(Manu Bhaker) చ‌రిత్ర సృష్టించింది. ఒకే ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు గెలిచిన తొలి భార‌తీయ క్రీడాకారిణిగా ఆమె రికార్డు క్రియేట్ చేసింది. మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్ తొలుత మ‌హిళ‌ల‌10మీట‌ర్ల ఎయిర్ పిస్తోల్ ఈవెంట్‌లో, ఆ త‌ర్వాత 10 మీట‌ర్ల ఎయిర్ పిస్తోల్ మిక్స్‌డ్ ఈవెంట్‌లో కాంస్య ప‌త‌కాలు గెలిచింది. గ‌తంలో ఇండియా త‌ర‌పున ఒకే ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రెండు మెడ‌ల్స్ సాధించిన అథ్లెట్ల‌లో నార్మ‌న్ ప్రిచార్డ్ ఉన్నారు. 1900 సంవ‌త్స‌రంలో జ‌రిగిన పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్‌లోనే అత‌ను ఆ రికార్డును అందుకున్నాడు. 200 మీట‌ర్ల హార్డిల్స్‌, 200 మీట‌ర్ల రేస్‌లో.. నార్మ‌న్ ప్రిచార్డ్ సిల్వ‌ర్ ప‌త‌కాల‌ను గెలిచారు.

ఇప్ప‌టి వ‌ర‌కు భార‌త్ త‌ర‌పున రెండు ఒలింపిక్స్ ప‌త‌కాలు సాధించిన వాళ్ల‌లో ప్రిచార్డ్‌, సుశీల్ కుమార్‌, పీవీ సింధు, భాక‌ర్ ఉన్నారు. వారిలో ప్రిచార్డ్‌, భాక‌ర్ మాత్రం ఒకే ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు సాధించారు. ఇక సుశీల్‌, సింధులు.. వేర్వేరు ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో ప‌త‌కాల‌ను కైవ‌సం చేసుకున్నారు. 2008 బీజింగ్ ఒలింపిక్స్ లో రెజ్ల‌ర్ సుశీల్ కాంస్యం, 2012 లండ‌న్ ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో ర‌జ‌త ప‌త‌కాన్ని గెలుచుకున్నారు. ఇక హైద‌రాబాదీ ష‌ట్ల‌ర్ పీవీ సింధు.. 2016 రియో గేమ్స్‌లో సిల్వ‌ర్ మెడ‌ల్‌, ఆ త‌ర్వాత టోక్యో 2020 గేమ్స్‌లో కాంస్య ప‌త‌కాన్ని గెలుచుకున్న‌ది.


హ‌ర్యానాకు చెందిన షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ మ‌రో చ‌రిత్ర సృష్టించే అవ‌కాశాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఒకే ఎడిష‌న్‌లో మూడు మెడ‌ల్స్ గెలిచే అవ‌కాశం ఉన్న‌ది. 25 మీట‌ర్ల ఎయిర్ పిస్తోల్ ఈవెంట్‌లో మ‌నూ ప్రాతినిధం వ‌హిస్తున్న‌ది. రెండు ప‌త‌కాలు సాధించిన షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ భాక‌ర్‌పై ప్ర‌శంస‌లు కురుస్తున్నాయి. ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ త‌న ఎక్స్ అకౌంట్‌లో షూట‌ర్ మ‌నూ ప‌ట్ల గ‌ర్వంగా ఉంద‌న్నారు.

