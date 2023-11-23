Chiranjeevi To Appear As Dorababu In Mega 157

Mega 156 | భీమవరం దొరబాబుగా మెగాస్టార్ ?.. మెగా 156లో నెక్స్ట్ లెవల్ క్యారెక్టర్

November 23, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

Mega 156 | మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) 156వ (Mega 156) చిత్రం సెట్స్ పైకి వెళ్ళడానికి సిద్ధమౌతోంది. ‘బింబిసార’తో మెప్పించిన యువ దర్శకుడు వశిష్ట ఈ సినిమాని తెరకెక్కించనున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ సంస్థ నిర్మిస్తోంది. ఇదొక భిన్నమైన అడ్వెంచర్‌ ఫాంటసీ సినిమాగా ముస్తాబు కానుంది.

ఈ చిత్రానికి విశ్వంభర అనే పేరు పరిశీలనలో వున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడు మరో ఆసక్తికరమైన అప్డేట్ తెలుస్తోంది. ఇందులో చిరంజీవి పాత్ర పేరు భీమవరం దొరబాబు అని సమాచారం. భీమవరం నేపథ్యంలో ఈ సినిమా మొదలవుతుందని, ఇందులో చిరంజీవి లుక్, గెటప్ చాలా డిఫరెంట్ ఉంటాయని, ఆ పాత్రలో మంచి వినోదం ఉంటుదని తెలుస్తోంది.

దొరబాబు పాత్ర నవ్వులుని పంచుతూనే మరో కొత్త ఊహ ప్రపంచానికి తీసుకెళుతుందని, విజువల్‌ ఎఫెక్ట్స్‌కి ప్రాధాన్యం ఉన్న ఈ సినిమాలో చిన్నారుల్ని అలరించే ఎలిమెంట్స్ ఎక్కువగా ఉంటాయని సమాచారం. ఈ నెలాఖరులోనే సినిమా రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం కానుంది.

సోషియా ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో సాగే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని లీడింగ్ బ్యానర్ యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ తెరకెక్కిస్తోంది. లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. మొదట MEGA 157గా వార్తల్లో నిలిచిన ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ ఆ తర్వాత MEGA 156గా మారిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

In the good old days, films used to begin with music compositions, and #Mega156 has brought the tradition back to Telugu Cinema 💫🔮 Beginning the MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE with a celebratory song composition followed by an auspicious Pooja Ceremony ❤️ Wishing everyone a very… pic.twitter.com/CRuG2f7fot — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 24, 2023

My heartfelt thanks to the MIGHTY MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu for believing me and giving me the chance to present you on BIG screens🙏🏻 Wishing the BOSS of Masses a very happy birthday!🌟 Here’s the concept poster of #MEGA157 – MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE 🔥 More details soon!… pic.twitter.com/oA0rg3g5Zn — Vassishta (@DirVassishta) August 22, 2023