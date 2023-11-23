Apps:
Mega 156 | భీమవరం దొరబాబుగా మెగాస్టార్ ?.. మెగా 156లో నెక్స్ట్ లెవల్ క్యారెక్టర్

Mega 156 | మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) 156వ (Mega 156) చిత్రం సెట్స్ పైకి వెళ్ళడానికి సిద్ధమౌతోంది. ‘బింబిసార’తో మెప్పించిన యువ దర్శకుడు వశిష్ట ఈ సినిమాని తెరకెక్కించనున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ సంస్థ నిర్మిస్తోంది. ఇదొక భిన్నమైన అడ్వెంచర్‌ ఫాంటసీ సినిమాగా ముస్తాబు కానుంది.

ఈ చిత్రానికి విశ్వంభర అనే పేరు పరిశీలనలో వున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడు మరో ఆసక్తికరమైన అప్డేట్ తెలుస్తోంది. ఇందులో చిరంజీవి పాత్ర పేరు భీమవరం దొరబాబు అని సమాచారం. భీమవరం నేపథ్యంలో ఈ సినిమా మొదలవుతుందని, ఇందులో చిరంజీవి లుక్, గెటప్ చాలా డిఫరెంట్ ఉంటాయని, ఆ పాత్రలో మంచి వినోదం ఉంటుదని తెలుస్తోంది.

దొరబాబు పాత్ర నవ్వులుని పంచుతూనే మరో కొత్త ఊహ ప్రపంచానికి తీసుకెళుతుందని, విజువల్‌ ఎఫెక్ట్స్‌కి ప్రాధాన్యం ఉన్న ఈ సినిమాలో చిన్నారుల్ని అలరించే ఎలిమెంట్స్ ఎక్కువగా ఉంటాయని సమాచారం. ఈ నెలాఖరులోనే సినిమా రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం కానుంది.

సోషియా ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో సాగే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని లీడింగ్ బ్యానర్ యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ తెరకెక్కిస్తోంది. లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. మొదట MEGA 157గా వార్తల్లో నిలిచిన ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ ఆ తర్వాత MEGA 156గా మారిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

 

మెగా 156 పూజా కార్యక్రమం..

 

 

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

