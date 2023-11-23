Mega 156 | భీమవరం దొరబాబుగా మెగాస్టార్ ?.. మెగా 156లో నెక్స్ట్ లెవల్ క్యారెక్టర్

Mega 156 | మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) 156వ (Mega 156) చిత్రం సెట్స్ పైకి వెళ్ళడానికి సిద్ధమౌతోంది. ‘బింబిసార’తో మెప్పించిన యువ దర్శకుడు వశిష్ట ఈ సినిమాని తెరకెక్కించనున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ సంస్థ నిర్మిస్తోంది. ఇదొక భిన్నమైన అడ్వెంచర్ ఫాంటసీ సినిమాగా ముస్తాబు కానుంది.
ఈ చిత్రానికి విశ్వంభర అనే పేరు పరిశీలనలో వున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడు మరో ఆసక్తికరమైన అప్డేట్ తెలుస్తోంది. ఇందులో చిరంజీవి పాత్ర పేరు భీమవరం దొరబాబు అని సమాచారం. భీమవరం నేపథ్యంలో ఈ సినిమా మొదలవుతుందని, ఇందులో చిరంజీవి లుక్, గెటప్ చాలా డిఫరెంట్ ఉంటాయని, ఆ పాత్రలో మంచి వినోదం ఉంటుదని తెలుస్తోంది.
దొరబాబు పాత్ర నవ్వులుని పంచుతూనే మరో కొత్త ఊహ ప్రపంచానికి తీసుకెళుతుందని, విజువల్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్కి ప్రాధాన్యం ఉన్న ఈ సినిమాలో చిన్నారుల్ని అలరించే ఎలిమెంట్స్ ఎక్కువగా ఉంటాయని సమాచారం. ఈ నెలాఖరులోనే సినిమా రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం కానుంది.
సోషియా ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో సాగే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని లీడింగ్ బ్యానర్ యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ తెరకెక్కిస్తోంది. లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. మొదట MEGA 157గా వార్తల్లో నిలిచిన ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ఆ తర్వాత MEGA 156గా మారిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.
In the good old days, films used to begin with music compositions, and #Mega156 has brought the tradition back to Telugu Cinema
Beginning the MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE with a celebratory song composition followed by an auspicious Pooja Ceremony
మెగా 156 పూజా కార్యక్రమం..
#Mega156 launched in a Grand Pooja Ceremony with the entire cast & crew attending and offering their prayers
#Mega156
Beginning the MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE with a celebratory song composition followed by an auspicious Pooja Ceremony
MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ షురూ..
The Pre-production for #Mega157 begins with a bang
Brace yourselves for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE
MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్ పోస్టర్..
My heartfelt thanks to the MIGHTY MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu for believing me and giving me the chance to present you on BIG screens

Wishing the BOSS of Masses a very happy birthday!
Wishing the BOSS of Masses a very happy birthday!🌟
Here's the concept poster of #MEGA157 – MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE

More details soon!
