Train derail: కేరళలో కన్నూర్-అలప్పుజ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్‌ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌ రైలు పట్టాలు తప్పింది. శనివారం తెల్లవారుజామున కన్నూర్‌ యార్డులో షంటింగ్‌ (shunting) ప్రాసెస్‌ (రైలు దారి మళ్లించే ప్రక్రియ) నిర్వహిస్తుండగా ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. రైలులోని కొన్ని బోగీలు పట్టాలు తప్పి పక్కకు వెళ్లాయి.

దాంతో పట్టాలు తప్పిన బోగీలను తొలగించి రైలును పంపించారు. ఈ ఘటన కారణంగా రైలు సుమారుగా గంటన్నర ఆలస్యమైంది. షెడ్యూల్‌ ప్రకారం ఇవాళ ఉదయం 5.10 గంటలకు కన్నూరు నుంచి బయలుదేరాల్సిన రైలు.. 6.43 గంటలకు బయలుదేరింది.

