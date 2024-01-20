Train derail: కేరళలో కన్నూర్-అలప్పుజ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ఎక్స్ప్రెస్ రైలు పట్టాలు తప్పింది. శనివారం తెల్లవారుజామున కన్నూర్ యార్డులో షంటింగ్ (shunting) ప్రాసెస్ (రైలు దారి మళ్లించే ప్రక్రియ) నిర్వహిస్తుండగా ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. రైలులోని కొన్ని బోగీలు పట్టాలు తప్పి పక్కకు వెళ్లాయి.
దాంతో పట్టాలు తప్పిన బోగీలను తొలగించి రైలును పంపించారు. ఈ ఘటన కారణంగా రైలు సుమారుగా గంటన్నర ఆలస్యమైంది. షెడ్యూల్ ప్రకారం ఇవాళ ఉదయం 5.10 గంటలకు కన్నూరు నుంచి బయలుదేరాల్సిన రైలు.. 6.43 గంటలకు బయలుదేరింది.
#WATCH | Kerala: Coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) Executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard. The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 AM. The derailed coaches were disconnected… pic.twitter.com/SsIIP9c9cA
— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024