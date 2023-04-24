April 24, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

రుద్ర‌ప్ర‌యాగ్‌: ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్‌లోని చార్‌ధామ్ యాత్ర‌లో భాగ‌మైన కేదార్‌నాథ్(Kedarnath) ఆల‌యాన్ని రేపు తెర‌వ‌నున్నారు. అయితే ఇవాళ అత్యంత వైభ‌వంగా కేదారీశ్వ‌రుడి ఉత్స‌వ మూర్తిని ఆల‌యానికి తీసుకువ‌చ్చారు. ఒక‌వైపు భారీగా మంచు కురుస్తున్నా.. స్థానికులు అత్యంత భ‌క్తి శ్ర‌ద్ధ‌ల‌తో శివ‌య్య‌ను కేదార్‌నాథ్‌కు తీసుకొచ్చారు.

బాబా కేదార్ ఉత్స‌వ మూర్తి ఊరేగింపు స‌మ‌యంలో.. హెలికాప్ట‌ర్ నుంచి పువ్వుల్ని చ‌ల్లారు. గౌరీకుండ్ నుంచి కేదార్‌నాథ్ రూట్లో భారీ సంఖ్య‌లో భ‌క్తులు డోలోత్స‌వంలో పాల్గొన్నారు.

