రుద్రప్రయాగ్: ఉత్తరాఖండ్లోని చార్ధామ్ యాత్రలో భాగమైన కేదార్నాథ్(Kedarnath) ఆలయాన్ని రేపు తెరవనున్నారు. అయితే ఇవాళ అత్యంత వైభవంగా కేదారీశ్వరుడి ఉత్సవ మూర్తిని ఆలయానికి తీసుకువచ్చారు. ఒకవైపు భారీగా మంచు కురుస్తున్నా.. స్థానికులు అత్యంత భక్తి శ్రద్ధలతో శివయ్యను కేదార్నాథ్కు తీసుకొచ్చారు.
#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrives at Kedarnath amid heavy snowfall. The Kedarnath Yatra will commence on April 25. pic.twitter.com/KNtyh3p1dp
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023
బాబా కేదార్ ఉత్సవ మూర్తి ఊరేగింపు సమయంలో.. హెలికాప్టర్ నుంచి పువ్వుల్ని చల్లారు. గౌరీకుండ్ నుంచి కేదార్నాథ్ రూట్లో భారీ సంఖ్యలో భక్తులు డోలోత్సవంలో పాల్గొన్నారు.
#WATCH | Flower petals showered on Baba Kedar's festive doli on its route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath ahead of the opening of the portals of Kedarnath temple tomorrow#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/ig2tdTHd7S
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2023
గత కొన్ని రోజుల నుంచి కురుస్తున్న మంచు వల్ల.. కేదార్నాథ్ ప్రాంతం అంతా మంచుమయం అయ్యింది. దట్టమైన మంచు ఆ ప్రాంతాన్ని కప్పేసుకుంది. భక్తుల క్షేమం కోసం ప్రస్తుతం కేదార్నాథ్ రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఆపేశారు.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Kedarnath covered in a thick layer of snow due to heavy snowfall pic.twitter.com/2wAmj5jqyM
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2023