PM Modi | ప్రధాని మోదీకి ఫ్రాన్స్‌ అత్యున్నత పురస్కారం

July 14, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

పారిస్‌: ప్రధాని మోదీకి (PM Modi) మరో అరుదైన గౌరవం దక్కింది. ఫ్రాన్స్‌లో పర్యటిస్తున్న ప్రధానికి ఆ దేశ అత్యుతన్నత గౌరవ పురస్కారం (France highest award) లభించింది. ప్రధాని మోదీకి దేశాధ్యక్షుడు మాక్రాన్ (President Macron) ‘గ్రాండ్ క్రాస్ ఆఫ్ ది లిజియన్ ఆఫ్​ హానర్’​ను (Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour) అందించారు​. ఎలిసీ ప్యాలెస్‌లో (Elysee Palace) ఏర్పాటు చేసిన విందులో ఈ పురస్కారాన్ని అందజేశారు. ఫ్రాన్స్‌ మిలిటరీ, పౌర పురస్కారాల్లో ఇదే అత్యుత్తమైనది. ఇక ఓ దేశ ప్రధానికి ఈ గౌరవం దక్కడం ఇదే తొలిసారి కావడం విశేషం. దక్షిణాఫ్రికా మాజీ అధ్యక్షుడు నెల్సన్‌ మండేలా, కింగ్‌ చార్లెస్‌, ఫ్రాన్స్‌ మాజీ చాన్స్‌లర్‌ ఏంజెలా మెర్కెల్‌, ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి మాజీ కార్యదర్శి బుట్రోస్‌ ఘాలీలు గతంలో ఈ పురస్కారం అందుకున్నారు.

‘ప్రధాని మోదీకి ఫ్రాన్స్ దేశ అత్యున్నత పురస్కారమైన గ్రాండ్ క్రాస్ ఆఫ్ ది లిజియన్ ఆఫ్ హానర్‌ను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ మాక్రాన్ అందించారు. కోట్లాది మంది భారతీయుల తరఫున మేక్రాన్‌కు మోదీ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు’ అంటూ భారత విదేశాంగశాఖ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor on PM Narendra Modi. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. PM Modi will become the first Indian PM to receive this honour.

In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of… pic.twitter.com/7nBEcAeDf8

— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023