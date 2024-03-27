Apps:
India Employment Report 2024 | దేశంలో నిరుద్యోగ సమస్య రానురాను పెరుగడంతో కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వంపై ప్రతిపక్షాలు మండిపడ్డాయి. యువత భవిష్యత్తును మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం నాశనం చేసిందని కాంగ్రెస్ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున్ ఖర్గే సహా పలువురు విపక్ష నేతలు మండిపడ్డారు.

India Employment Report 2024 | యువత భవిష్యత్తును మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం నాశనం చేసింది: ఖర్గే

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశంలో నిరుద్యోగ సమస్య రానురాను పెరుగడంతో కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వంపై ప్రతిపక్షాలు మండిపడ్డాయి. యువత భవిష్యత్తును మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం నాశనం చేసిందని కాంగ్రెస్ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున్ ఖర్గే సహా పలువురు విపక్ష నేతలు మండిపడ్డారు. భారత్‌లోని నిరుద్యోగుల్లో 83 శాతం మంది యువతేనని ఇంటర్నేషనల్ లేబర్ ఆర్గనైజేషన్ (ఐఎల్‌వో) రూపొందించిన ‘ఇండియా ఎంప్లాయ్‌మెంట్ రిపోర్ట్ 2024’ ( India Employment Report 2024)పై  స్పందించారు.

కాగా, నిరుద్యోగ టైం బాంబ్‌పై యువత కూర్చొన్నారని ఖర్గే ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. నిరుద్యోగం వంటి అన్ని సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక సమస్యలను ప్రభుత్వం పరిష్కరించలేదని మోడీ ప్రభుత్వ ప్రధాన ఆర్థిక సలహాదారుడు చెబుతూ తమ ప్రియమైన నాయకుడ్ని రక్షిస్తున్నారని విమర్శించారు. 2012తో పోల్చితే మోదీ ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో నిరుద్యోగ యువత శాతం మూడు రెట్లు పెరిగిందన్నారు. 10 ఏళ్లలో 20 కోట్ల ఉద్యోగాలు ఇస్తామని మోదీ హామీ ఇచ్చారని, అయితే యువత నుంచి 12 కోట్ల ఉద్యోగాలు లాక్కున్నారని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో నిరుద్యగ సమస్య పరిష్కారం కోసం ‘యువ న్యాయ్‌’ పథకాన్ని కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ తీసుకువచ్చిందని ఖర్గే ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

