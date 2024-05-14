Mumbai Hoarding | ముంబై హోర్డింగ్‌ కూలిన ఘటనలో 14కు చేరిన మృతులు

May 14, 2024 / 08:32 AM IST

ముంబై: దేశ ఆర్థిక రాజధాని ముంబైలో (Mumbai) భీకర గాలులు బీభత్సం సృష్టించాయి. గాలుల ధాటికి ఘాట్కోపర్‌ ప్రాంతంలో అక్రమంగా ఏర్పాటుచేసిన ఓ భారీ హోర్డింగ్‌ (Mumbai Hoarding) పెట్రోల్‌ పంప్‌పై కుప్పకూలింది. దీంతో ఇప్పటివరకు 14 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. మరో 74 మంది తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. ఘటనా స్థలంలో రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్‌ కొనసాగుతున్నది. క్రేన్లు, గ్యాస్‌ కట్టర్లతో శిథిలాలను తొలగించేందుకు ఎన్డీఆర్‌ఎఫ్‌ సిబ్బంది ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు.

పెట్రోల్‌ పంప్‌ సమీపంలో సుమారు 100 అడుగుల ఎత్తయిన భారీ హోర్డింగ్‌ ఏర్పాటుచేశారు. ఆ హోర్డింగ్‌కు కార్పొరేషన్‌ నుంచి ఎలాంటి అనుమతులు లేవని, అక్రమంగా అక్కడ ఏర్పాటుచేశారని బీఎంసీ కమిషనర్‌ భూషణ్‌ గాగ్రానీ చెప్పారు. ఆ ప్రాంతంలో నాలుగు హోర్డింగ్‌లు ఏర్పాటు చేయగా.. వాటిలో ఒకటి కుప్పకూలిందన్నారు. హోర్డింగ్‌ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన యాడ్‌ ఏజెన్సీపై పోలీసులు కేసు నమోదుచేశారు.

