Mamata Banerjee | తేయాకు కోసిన మమతా బెనర్జీ.. కార్మికులకు టీ సర్వ్‌

కోల్‌కతా: పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌ సీఎం, తృణమూల్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ (టీఎంసీ) అధినేత్రి మమతా బెనర్జీ (Mamata Banerjee) లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో బిజీ అయ్యారు. ఇందులో భాగంగా బుధవారం జల్పాయిగురిలోని టీ ఎస్టేట్‌లను ఆమె సందర్శించారు. రోడ్డు పక్కన ఉన్న టీ స్టాల్లో టీ తయారు చేశారు. అక్కడి కార్మికులకు టీ అందించారు. అలాగే టీ ఎస్టేట్‌ కార్మికులతో కలిసి తేయాకు కోశారు. మహిళా కార్మికులతో ఆమె మాట్లాడారు. వారి సమస్యలను అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నారు.

కాగా, స్థానిక స్కూల్‌ పిల్లలతో కూడా మమతా బెనర్జీ ముచ్చటించారు. వారి బంగారు భవిష్యత్తుకు బాటలు వేస్తామని హామీ ఇచ్చారు. అలాగే స్థానిక గిరిజన మహిళలను మమతా బెనర్జీ కలిశారు. వారితో కలిసి డ్యాన్స్‌ కూడా చేశారు. సీఎం మమతా బెనర్జీ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారానికి సంబంధించిన ఈ వీడియో క్లిప్స్‌ను ఎక్స్‌లో టీఎంసీ పోస్ట్‌ చేసింది.

 

