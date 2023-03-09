Apps:
Shopping complex | ఒడిశా షాపింగ్‌ కాంప్లెక్స్‌ భారీ అగ్నిప్రమాదం.. 100 మందిని కాపాడిన సిబ్బంది

ఒడిశాలోని (Odisha) పూరిలో ఉన్న ఓ షాపింగ్‌ కాంప్లెక్స్‌లో (Shopping complex) భారీ అగ్నిప్రమాదం జరిగింది. పూరిలో ఉన్న లక్ష్మీ మార్కెట్‌ కాంప్లెక్స్‌లో (Laxmi Market Complex) ఒక్కసారిగా మంటలు చెలరేగాయి.

భువనేశ్వర్‌: ఒడిశాలోని (Odisha) పూరిలో ఉన్న ఓ షాపింగ్‌ కాంప్లెక్స్‌లో (Shopping complex) భారీ అగ్నిప్రమాదం జరిగింది. పూరిలో ఉన్న లక్ష్మీ మార్కెట్‌ కాంప్లెక్స్‌లో (Laxmi Market Complex) బుధవారం అర్ధరాత్రి ఒక్కసారిగా మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. క్రమంగా కాంప్లెక్స్‌ మొత్తానికి విస్తరించాయి. దీంతో భారీగా మంటలు ఎగసిపడ్డాయి. సమాచారం అందుకున్న అగ్నిమాపక సిబ్బంది ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకుని మంటలను అదుపుచేశారు. కాంప్లెక్స్‌లో చిక్కుకుపోయిన 100 మందిని రక్షించారు (Rescued). గాయపడినవారిని దవాఖానకు తరలించారు. అగ్నిప్రమాదానికి గల కారణాలు ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. ఈఘటనపై కేసు నమోదుచేసి దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నామన్నారు.

