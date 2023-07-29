Earthquake | అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో అర్ధరాత్రి భారీ భూకంపం.. 5.8 తీవ్రత

Apps:
అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. శుక్రవారం అర్ధరాత్రి దాటిన తర్వాత 12.57 గంటలకు పోర్టు బ్లెయిర్‌ (Port Blair) సమీపంలో భూమి కంపించింది.

పోర్ట్‌బ్లెయిర్‌: అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. శుక్రవారం అర్ధరాత్రి దాటిన తర్వాత 12.57 గంటలకు పోర్టు బ్లెయిర్‌ (Port Blair) సమీపంలో భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 5.8గా నమోదయిందనినేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ (NCS) తెలిపింది. భూఅంతర్భాగంలో 69 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించాయని వెల్లడించింది. భూకంప కేంద్రం (Epicentre) పోర్టు బ్లెయిర్‌కు 126 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో ఉన్నదని పేర్కొంది. కాగా, అర్ధరాత్రివేళ భూమి కంపించడంతో ప్రజలు ఇండ్ల నుంచి బయటకు పరుగులు తీశాయి. అయితే భూకంపం వల్ల జరిగిన నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 8.50 గంటలకు అరుణాచల్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లోని (Arunachal Pradesh) పాంగిన్‌లో (Pangin) కూడా భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.0గా నమోదయిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ తెలిపింది. పాంగిన్‌కు 221 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రం ఉన్నదని వెల్లడించింది.

