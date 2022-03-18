Apps:
రెండేళ్ల త‌ర్వాత ద‌లైలామా ప‌బ్లిక్‌గా కనిపించారు..

ధ‌ర్మ‌శాల‌: టిబెట్ ఆధ్యాత్మిక గురువు ద‌లైలామా రెండేళ్ల విరామం త‌ర్వాత తొలిసారి ఇవాళ ధ‌ర్మ‌శాల‌లో ప‌బ్లిక్‌గా క‌నిపించారు. క‌రోనా మ‌హ‌మ్మారి నేప‌థ్యంలో ఆయ‌న గ‌త రెండేళ్ల నుంచి ప్ర‌జ‌ల సంద‌ర్శ‌న‌కు దూరంగా ఉన్నారు. టిబెట్ ఆల‌యం సుగ్లాకాంగ్ వ‌ద్ద జ‌రిగిన కార్య‌క్ర‌మంలో ఆయ‌న బోధ‌న‌లు చేశారు. నిజానికి హెల్త్ చెక‌ప్ కోసం ఢిల్లీ వెళ్లాల్సి ఉంద‌ని, కానీ ఆరోగ్యం బాగా ఉండ‌డ వ‌ల్ల ప‌ర్య‌ట‌న ర‌ద్దు చేసుకున్న‌ట్లు వెల్ల‌డించారు. వేలాది మంది బౌద్ద గురువు, న‌న్స్‌, ఎంపీలు, సెంట్ర‌ల్ టిబెట్ అడ్మినిస్ట్రేష‌న్ అధ్య‌క్షుడు, క్యాబినెట్ మంత్రులు ఈ ఆధ్యాత్మిక కార్య‌క్ర‌మంలో పాల్గొన్నారు.

 

