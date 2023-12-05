December 5, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: డీఎంకే ఎంపీ సెంథిల్‌కుమార్ ఇవాళ లోక్‌స‌భ‌లో వివాదాస్ప‌ద వ్యాఖ్య‌లు చేశారు. ఉత్త‌రాది రాష్ట్రాల‌ను గోమూత్ర రాష్ట్రాలు(Gaumutra states)గా వ‌ర్ణించారు. జ‌మ్మూక‌శ్మీర్ బిల్లుల‌పై జ‌రిగిన చ‌ర్చ స‌మ‌యంలో ఆయ‌న మాట్లాడుతూ.. హిందీ భాష మాట్లాడే రాష్ట్రాలను గోమూత్ర రాష్ట్రాలు అంటూ విమ‌ర్శించారు. ఆ రాష్ట్రాల్లోనే బీజేపీ విజ‌యం సాధిస్తుంది, కానీ ద‌క్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో కాషాయ పార్టీకి గెలుపు ఉండ‌ద‌ని అన్నారు.

ఇటీవ‌ల జ‌రిగిన అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో రాజ‌స్థాన్‌, మ‌ధ్య‌ప్ర‌దేశ్‌, చ‌త్తీస్‌ఘ‌డ్ రాష్ట్రాల్లో బీజేపీ పార్టీ విజ‌యం న‌మోదు చేసిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేప‌థ్యంలో ఆ విష‌యాన్ని గుర్తుచేస్తూ కేవ‌లం ఉత్త‌రాదిలోనే బీజేపీ గెలుస్తుంద‌ని, అవి గోమూత్ర రాష్ట్రాల‌ని అన్నారు. ద‌క్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లోకి బీజేపీ రాలేదన్నారు. కేర‌ళ‌, త‌మిళ‌నాడు, తెలంగాణ‌, ఏపీ, క‌ర్నాట‌క‌లో.. స్థానిక పార్టీలే బ‌లంగా ఉన్న‌ట్లు ఆయ‌న పేర్కొన్నారు.

#WATCH | Winter Session of Parliament | DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S says “…The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the ‘Gaumutra’ states…” pic.twitter.com/i37gx9aXyI

ఎంపీ సెంథిల్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్య‌ల‌ను కేంద్ర మంత్రి మీనాక్షి లేఖి ఖండించారు. స‌నాత‌న సంప్ర‌దాయాన్ని అవ‌మానించిన‌ట్లు ఆమె చెప్పారు. త్వ‌ర‌లోనే డీఎంకేకు గోమూత్ర లాభాలు ఏంటో తెలుస్తాయ‌న్నారు. దేశ ప్ర‌జ‌లు ఇలాంటి ద్వేషుల్ని స‌హించ‌ర‌న్నారు. దేశ మ‌నోభావాల‌తో ఆడుకోవాల‌నుకునే వాళ్ల‌కు ప్ర‌జ‌లే బ‌ల‌మైన గుణ‌పాఠం చెబుతార‌ని ఆమె అన్నారు.

#WATCH | Winter Session of Parliament | On ‘Gaumutra’ remark by DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi says “I think that is a disrespect of the ‘Sanatani’ tradition. DMK will soon get to know the benefits of ‘Gaumutra’. They are very well aware that this will… pic.twitter.com/Z7e7bvaTtu

