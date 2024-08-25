They Dont See Eye To Eye About Anything

They dont see eye to eye about anything

కొంతమంది దంపతుల సంసార యాత్ర సాఫీగా సాగిపోతుంది. చిన్నచిన్న కలతలు వచ్చినా ఇద్దరిలో సర్దుకుపోయే గుణం ఉండటమే దీనికి కారణం.

August 25, 2024 / 02:14 AM IST

కొంతమంది దంపతుల సంసార యాత్ర సాఫీగా సాగిపోతుంది. చిన్నచిన్న కలతలు వచ్చినా ఇద్దరిలో సర్దుకుపోయే గుణం ఉండటమే దీనికి కారణం. ఇంకొంతమంది భార్యాభర్తలు మాత్రం అయ్యిందానికి కానిదానికి గొడవపడుతుంటారు. అహంభావం మూలంగా ఏ విషయంలోనూ ఏకీభవించలేరు. అలాంటి ఓ జంట గురించి నళిని, సుధ మాట్లాడుకుంటున్నారు. ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో ‘కన్ను’ నేపథ్యంలో వచ్చే నుడికారంతో వీరి సంభాషణ ఆసక్తికరంగా సాగుతుంది.

ఇంగ్లిష్‌ మాట్లాడదాం

Nalini: Seema doesn’t look happy nowadays. Have you also noticed it?

Sudha: Anybody can see it with half an eye.

Nalini: What do you mean?

Sudha: It’s not difficult to know that she’s not happy.

Nalini: Is anything the matter?

Sudha: We often see them bickering – she and her husband.

Nalini: Over what?

Sudha: Over something or the other. Literally over anything and everything.

Nalini: Don’t they try to understand each other?

Sudha: No. They don’t see eye to eye about anything.

Nalini: Like what?

Sudha: About their pleasure trip, their children’s education, and almost every other issue or matter.

Nalini: It’s quite natural with every wife and husband, isn’t it?

Sudha: No. There’s more than meets the eye in Seema’s case.

Nalini: I don’t get you.

Sudha: With them, it’s not simply differences in preference or priority or point of view. They have the ego problem.

Nalini: Means?

Sudha: They’re not flexible in their opinions. They’re rigid in having their say.

Nalini: Do you know of any such instance in their life?

Sudha: They were planning to buy a house. Last Sunday they had been to see one.

Nalini: A flat in an apartment?

Sudha: No, a villa.

Nalini: Nice.

Sudha: Seema said it was very beautiful and they should buy it. Her husband said it was an eyesore to him.

Nalini: Means?

Sudha: It didn’t appeal to his eye. To him, it did not seem beautiful at all.

Nalini: Seema must have been disappointed.

Sudha: Disappointed? She couldn’t bear the rebuttal.

Nalini: What did she do?

Sudha: She cried. She cried the whole night. She cried her eyes out!

Nalini: Then?

Sudha: She shared her heartbreak with her mother. She told her mother nothing was going right for her.

Nalini: What did the mother say?

Sudha: The old lady said, ‘Someone has put an evil eye on you, beti.’

Nalini: Why did the husband not like the villa?

Sudha: Not that he disliked it. He was scared of the prohibitive cost. He was prepared for just a second-hand 2BHK.

Nalini: Did he tell his wife so?

Sudha: He made up his mind to discuss with her eyeball to eyeball.

Nalini: Pardon?

Sudha: He decided to talk to her frankly and clearly.

Nalini: Sudha, you’re an eye specialist!

Sudha: Thank you for your witty compliment.

Reddish… Radish

Phani: It’s reddish. Let’s buy it.

Basha: Reddish? Which one?

Phani: Next to the potato.

Basha: It’s ivory.

Phani: Do they sell ivory at a vegetable market?

Basha: No, they don’t. It’s a rare commodity.

Phani: Don’t confuse. Next to the potato is reddish.

Basha: Pal, it’s not reddish. It’s radish.

– సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

