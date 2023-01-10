కాలిఫోర్నియాను ముంచెత్తిన వరదలు.. మాంటెసిటోకు పొంచిఉన్న బురదముప్పు

California storm | బాంబ్ సైక్లోన్ నుంచి కోలుకోకముందే అగ్రరాజ్యం అమెరికాను వరదలు ముంచెత్తాయి. కాలిఫోర్నియా, లాస్ ఏంజిల్స్లో గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. దీంతో కాలిఫోర్నియాలోని దాదాపు 90 శాతం మంది ప్రజలు వరద గుప్పిట్లో చిక్కుకున్నారు. భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా ముంచెత్తిన వరదలతో పలు చోట్ల రోడ్లు కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. మరికొన్ని చోట్ల భారీ వృక్షాలు నేలకొరిగాయి. వర్షాల నేపథ్యంలో కాలిఫోర్నియా రాష్ట్రంలో సుమారు 25 వేల మందిని అధికారులు సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలించారు.
అనేక మంది హాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు నివాసం ఉండే లాస్ ఏంజిల్స్ సమీపంలోని మాంటెసిటో నగరంలో పరిస్థితి దారుణంగా ఉందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. బురద ముప్పు పొంచి ఉందని.. ప్రజలు ఈ నగరాన్ని వెంటనే వీడాలని ఎమర్జెన్సీ అలర్ట్ జారీ చేశారు. వచ్చే 24గంటల్లో ఈ ప్రాంతంలో భారీ వర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉందని పేర్కొన్నారు. బ్రిటన్ రాజకుటుంబానికి చెందిన ప్రిన్స్ హ్యారీ, మేఘన్ మార్కెల్ దంపతులు, ప్రముఖ నటులు జెన్నిఫర్, ల్యారీ డేవిడ్, కేటీ పెర్రీ, తదితరులు మాంటెసిటోలో నివాసముంటున్నారు.
కాగా, కాలిఫోర్నియాలోని 17 రీజియన్లలో భారీ వర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉందని వాతావరణ శాఖ హెచ్చరించింది. దీంతో పలు జిల్లాల్లోని స్కూళ్లు, ఆఫీసులకు సెలవులు ప్రకటించారు. శాక్రమెంటో ఏరియాలో భారీ వృక్షాలు కూలి విద్యుత్ తీగలపైన పడడంతో విద్యుత్ సరఫరా నిలిచిపోయింది. సెంట్రల్ కాలిఫోర్నియాలో మహిళ సహా ఐదేళ్ల బాలుడు వరద నీటిలో గల్లంతయ్యాడు. రెస్క్యూ సిబ్బంది దాదాపు ఏడు గంటల పాటు గాలించినా ఫలితం లేకుండా పోయింది.
#BREAKING
Major Damage reported as massive swell batters piers and homes in Santacruz #flooding #Flood #santacruz #California #Californians #Californiastorm #Weather pic.twitter.com/L19jQs7stq
— Crime With Bobby (@bobbywellison) January 6, 2023
San Lorenzo Creek raging in King City, #california this afternoon, video, courtesy: @LopezForSup #CAwx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/8ryB29Q0Qz
— Dann Cianca (@danncianca) January 9, 2023
Flooding east of Fresno, California. #flooding #naturaldisaster #water #flood #California pic.twitter.com/zYuBhNGkh5
— Trevor (@trevsaucy) January 10, 2023
Head on a swivel! Damaged infrastructure, flooded roads, downed trees and power lines, and more! There are many hazards right now, with more wind on the way tonight. Please stay home and stay safe! #CaWx #California pic.twitter.com/d0Z6JCTobn
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 9, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Immediate evacuations have been ordered in some areas of Californian due to significant flooding. DO NOT FORGET YOUR PETS #California | #CA | #FLooding #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/cCcfR4lDMt
— Convenience Store News. (@CStoreNews_) January 10, 2023
Flooding in San Francisco due to heavy rains. Powerful torrents of water hit the state of California on New Year's Eve.
Eyewitnesses publish images of the flood in social networks.#sanfrancisco #california #newyearseve #flood #rain #images #water #usa #newyear pic.twitter.com/oSbkO90cOv
— Amir Ali Nemati (@AmirAliNemati07) January 2, 2023
Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG
— Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023