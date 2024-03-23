Terror Attack | మాస్కోలో ఉగ్రదాడి.. 60 మంది మృతి

March 23, 2024 / 07:02 AM IST

మాస్కో: రష్యా రాజధాని మాస్కోలో (Mascow) భారీ ఉగ్రదాడి జరిగింది. క్రాకస్‌ సిటీ కన్సర్ట్‌ హాల్‌లోకి (Crocus City Hall) ప్రవేశించిన ఐదుగురు దుండగులు (Terror Attack) కాల్పులకు తెగబడ్డారు. దీంతో సుమారు 60 మంది మృతిచెందారు. మరో 100 మందికిపైగా గాయపడ్డారు. ప్రముఖ రష్యన్‌ రాక్‌ బ్యాండ్‌ ఫిక్‌నిక్‌ సంగీత కార్యక్రమంలో ఈ దాడి చోటుచేసుకున్నది. మృతుల సంఖ్య మరింత పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని ఫెడరల్‌ సెక్యూరిటీ సర్వీసెస్‌ (FSB) అధికారులు వెళ్లడించారు. ఈ కాల్పులకు తామే బాధ్యులమని ఐఎస్‌ఐఎస్‌ (ISIS) ప్రకటించింది. ఈ దాడితో భవనంపై మంటలు చెలరేగాయి. అనంతరం ఆ బిల్డింగ్‌ మొత్తం వ్యాపించడంతో ప్రాంతం మొత్తం నల్లటిపొగలు కమ్ముకున్నాయి.

తొలుత కన్సర్ట్‌ హాల్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించిన దుండగులు అక్కడున్నవారిపై కాల్పులు జరిపి బీభత్సం సృష్టించారు. మ్యూజిక్‌ షో ముగియడంతో బయటకు వెళ్తున్న సమయంలో ఒక్కసారిగా కాల్పులు జరిపారు. అయితే ఏం జరుగుతుందో తెలియక అక్కన్నవారు సీట్ల మధ్య దాక్కున్నారు. సమాచారం అందుకున్న పోలీసులు భారీ సంఖ్యలో అక్కడికి చేరుకుని సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. హాలులో చిక్కుకున్నవారిని సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు తరలించారు. దాడికి పాల్పడినవారిలో ఒకరిని పోలీసులు పట్టుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తున్నది.

కాగా, ఈ ఘటనపై అమెరికా అధ్యక్ష భవనం స్పందించింది. ఘటన దృష్యాలు చాలా భయంకరంగా ఉన్నాయని ఆ దేశ జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారు జాన్‌ కిర్బీ తెలిపారు. దీనిపై ఇప్పుడే తాము ఏం మాట్లాడలేమని చెప్పారు. దాడి జరిగే అవకాశం ఉన్నట్లు తాము రష్యాను హెచ్చరించినట్లు తెలిపారు.

A shooting attack at a concert hall in Moscow has resulted in at least 40 fatalities and over 100 injuries. Now the world’s eyes are on Putin#Moscou #Moscow#Russia pic.twitter.com/XzaT6cc1qx — صلوا على النبي (@abw93622) March 23, 2024

Moscow concert attack…

60 people died and over 100 injured after a group of gunmen sprayed bullets inside a large concert hall in Russia’s capital #Moscow#Russia pic.twitter.com/4IpP6OF3fy — Mamta Gusain (@Mamtagusain5) March 23, 2024

BREAKING 🚨: Moscow Gunman Caught on Camera One of the terrorists that attacked the Crocus Concert Hall was allegedly caught walking down the street in Moscow with an AK-47. #Moscow #Moskou pic.twitter.com/gi22hCrsjj — Hizbullah Fateh (@Hizbullah_Fateh) March 22, 2024

#MOSCOW Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 70. The problem was that it took so long for the rescue personnel to arrive to the scene. It caused the fire to spread and many died from the smoke. pic.twitter.com/18Yo2W2yBj — WORLD AT WAR (@World_At_War_6) March 23, 2024

Breaking: The entire Crocus City Hall Moscow concert hall has been destroyed…!!#Moscow pic.twitter.com/I7I5bshMbU — Nawab Naeem Sial (@NawabNaeem8058) March 22, 2024

