సికింద్రాబాద్ యూనివ‌ర్స‌ల్ బేక‌రీ మూసివేత‌.. జ్ఞాప‌కాల‌ను నెమ‌రేసుకుంటున్న ఆహార ప్రియులు

హైద‌రాబాద్ : హైద‌రాబాద్‌, సికింద్రాబాద్ న‌గ‌ర వాసుల‌కు ఎంతో సుప‌రిచిత‌మైన యూనివ‌ర్స‌ల్ బేక‌రీని మూసివేశారు. ఈ బేక‌రీని 70వ ద‌శ‌కంలో ప్రారంభించి.. ఇటీవ‌లి కాలం వ‌ర‌కు విజ‌య‌వంతంగా నిర్వ‌హించారు. అయితే గ‌త కొద్ది రోజుల నుంచి న‌ష్టాల బాట ప‌ట్ట‌డంతో.. ఆ బేక‌రీని మూసివేశారు. సికింద్రాబాద్ మ‌హాత్మాగాంధీ రోడ్‌లో యూనివ‌ర్స‌ల్ బేక‌రీని 1970ల‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. అయితే ఈ బేక‌రీని మూసివేయ‌డంతో.. దాంతో ఎంతో సంబంధ‌మున్న ఆహార ప్రియులు త‌మ జ్ఞాప‌కాల‌ను పంచుకుంటూ ట్వీట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.

బ‌ర్గ‌ర్ కింగ్, మెక్ డొనాల్డ్స్, స‌బ్‌వే లాంటి ఫుడ్ రెస్టారెంట్లు రాక‌ముందే.. ఈ యూనివ‌ర్స‌ల్ బేక‌రీలో బ‌ర్గ‌ర్ల‌ను ఆహార ప్రియుల‌కు ప‌రిచ‌యం చేశారు. ఇండియ‌న్ మార్కెట్‌లోకి అంత‌ర్జాతీయ స్థాయిలోని ఫాస్ట్ ఫుడ్ సెంట‌ర్లు రాక‌ముందే ఈ బేక‌రీ ఫేమ‌స్. అంత‌ర్జాతీయ ఫాస్ట్ ఫుడ్ సెంట‌ర్ల‌తో పోటీ ప‌డి నిల‌దొక్కుకుంది యూనివ‌ర్స‌ల్ బేక‌రీ.

అతి త‌క్కువ ఖ‌ర్చుతో బ‌ర్గ‌ర్ల‌ను త‌యారు చేసి విక్ర‌యించేవారు. కేవ‌లం కొద్దిగా మాంసం, ట‌మాట, ఉల్లిపాయ ముక్క‌లు, చీజ్‌తో రుచిక‌రంగా బ‌ర్గ‌ర్ల‌ను త‌యారు చేసేవారు. చికెన్ బ‌ర్గ‌ర్ అయితే ఫేమ‌స్. కాలేజీ విద్యార్థులు అతి ఇష్టంగా తినేవారు చికెన్ బ‌ర్గ‌ర్‌ను. చాకోలేట్ పెస్ట్రీలు, ప్ల‌మ్ కేక్స్‌కు కూడా ఈ బేక‌రీ ప్ర‌సిద్ధి.

