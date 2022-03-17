హైదరాబాద్ : హైదరాబాద్, సికింద్రాబాద్ నగర వాసులకు ఎంతో సుపరిచితమైన యూనివర్సల్ బేకరీని మూసివేశారు. ఈ బేకరీని 70వ దశకంలో ప్రారంభించి.. ఇటీవలి కాలం వరకు విజయవంతంగా నిర్వహించారు. అయితే గత కొద్ది రోజుల నుంచి నష్టాల బాట పట్టడంతో.. ఆ బేకరీని మూసివేశారు. సికింద్రాబాద్ మహాత్మాగాంధీ రోడ్లో యూనివర్సల్ బేకరీని 1970లలో ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. అయితే ఈ బేకరీని మూసివేయడంతో.. దాంతో ఎంతో సంబంధమున్న ఆహార ప్రియులు తమ జ్ఞాపకాలను పంచుకుంటూ ట్వీట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.
బర్గర్ కింగ్, మెక్ డొనాల్డ్స్, సబ్వే లాంటి ఫుడ్ రెస్టారెంట్లు రాకముందే.. ఈ యూనివర్సల్ బేకరీలో బర్గర్లను ఆహార ప్రియులకు పరిచయం చేశారు. ఇండియన్ మార్కెట్లోకి అంతర్జాతీయ స్థాయిలోని ఫాస్ట్ ఫుడ్ సెంటర్లు రాకముందే ఈ బేకరీ ఫేమస్. అంతర్జాతీయ ఫాస్ట్ ఫుడ్ సెంటర్లతో పోటీ పడి నిలదొక్కుకుంది యూనివర్సల్ బేకరీ.
అతి తక్కువ ఖర్చుతో బర్గర్లను తయారు చేసి విక్రయించేవారు. కేవలం కొద్దిగా మాంసం, టమాట, ఉల్లిపాయ ముక్కలు, చీజ్తో రుచికరంగా బర్గర్లను తయారు చేసేవారు. చికెన్ బర్గర్ అయితే ఫేమస్. కాలేజీ విద్యార్థులు అతి ఇష్టంగా తినేవారు చికెన్ బర్గర్ను. చాకోలేట్ పెస్ట్రీలు, ప్లమ్ కేక్స్కు కూడా ఈ బేకరీ ప్రసిద్ధి.
It was my entire childhood! After shopping in CHERMA’S and eating the popcorn at the stall, we used to head to Universal Bakery! Good times! https://t.co/OBgegx9cUC
— SATYA SRIKAR (@TrisonicFoxbat) March 17, 2022
It used to be a ritual from school days. Shop in Cherma’s, eat in Universal Bakery and of course get to a know a thing or two about the Parsi Community. Adieu Universal Bakery 😭. One of the iconic hangouts in #Secunderabad. https://t.co/dQt796CZPH
— Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) March 17, 2022
Gosh:( Lots of fond memories including eating the first and best burger! 😓 https://t.co/UcL8UJQwij
— Jerry M Jothi (@jjerrymoses) March 17, 2022
Universal bakery in Secunderabad has shut down.
So unfortunate. I have 1000s if chidhod memories from there. The burgers, cakes, cutlets and what not.
One more piece of Hyd’s history is gone. Shame.#Secunderabad #Hyderabad https://t.co/ThNmHuCvUH
— Yunus Lasania (@lasaniayunus) March 17, 2022