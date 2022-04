Human rights | మానవ హక్కులు

Human rights under universal declaration of human rights are…Article-1: All human beings are born free equal in dignity and rightsArticle-2: Every one is enititled to all the human rights and freedoms, without distinction of any kind such as race, colour, sex language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.Article-3: Right to life, liberty and securityArticle-4: Freedom from slavery and servitudeArticle-5: Freedom from torture and inhuman punishmentArticle-6: Right to recognition as a person before the lawArticle-7: Right to equality before the lawArticle-8: Right to judicial remedyArticle-9: Freedom from Arbitrary arrest or exciteArticle-10: Right to a fair trial and public hearingArticle-11: Right to be presumed innocent until proved qualityArticle-12: Right to privacy an reputationArticle-13: Right to freedom of movementArticle-14: Right to seek asylumArticle-15: Right to a nationalityArticle-16: Right to marriage and family protectionArticle-17: Right to own propertyArticle-18: Freedom of thought, conscience and religionArticle-19: Freedom of opinion, expression and informationArticle-20: Freedom of peaceful assembly and associationArticle-21: Right to participate in government and equal access to public service.Article-22: Right to social securityArticle-23: Right to work and equal pay for equal workArticle-24: Right to rest and leisureArticle-25: Right to adequate standard of living for health and well-being including food, clothing, housing, medical care, social service and securityArticle-26: Right to educationArticle-27: Right to participate in cultural life of communityArticle-28: Every one is entitled to a social and international order in which the above rights and freedoms can be fully realised.Article-29: The exercise of the above rights and freedoms shall be limited for the purpose of securing recognition and respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for meeting the requirements of morality, public order and general welfareArticle-30: No state, group or person has any right to engage in any activity aimed at the destruction of above rights and freedoms.