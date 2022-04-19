Human rights | మానవ హక్కులు

తెలంగాణ పబ్లిక్ సర్వీస్ కమిషన్ ఏర్పడిన తర్వాత నిర్వహించిన అన్ని పోటీ పరీక్షల జనరల్స్టడీస్ పేపర్ ప్రశ్నల సరళి ఎంత కఠినంగా ఉందో అభ్యర్థులందరికి విదితమే. జనరల్స్టడీస్ పేపర్ కంటెంట్లో వచ్చిన మార్పు, ప్రశ్నలు సివిల్స్ స్థాయిలో ఉండటమే ఇందుకు కారణం. అలాగే స్థానిక, సమకాలీన పరిస్థితులను మేళవిస్తూ ప్రశ్నలను సంధించడాన్ని మనం గమనించవచ్చు. జనరల్ స్టడీస్ సిలబస్లోని 11 అంశాల్లో 9వ అంశమందు Rights Issues (హక్కులు- సంబంధిత అంశాలు)ను పేర్కొనడం జరిగింది. ఈ టాపిక్ చాలా ప్రాముఖ్యమైంది. ఎందుకంటే ఈ అంశంపై అభ్యర్థులు పట్టు సాధిస్తే కేవలం జనరల్స్టడీస్లో సుమారు 8-10 ప్రశ్నలతోపాటుగా, Economy Paper మూడో విభాగంలో Social Develogment, పేపర్-2 మూడోభాగం Social Structure సిలబస్లో Social Issues, Women, Children, Disabled, Social Policy towards Weaker Sections అనే టాపిక్స్ నుంచి వచ్చే ప్రశ్నలను కూడా గుర్తించగలుగుతారు. వీటితోపాటు పేపర్-2 విభాగం లోని Fundamental Rights, DPSP, 8వ విభాగంలోని Special Provisions for Weaker Sextions కు సంబంధించిన ప్రశ్నలు సులభంగా సాధించగలుగుతారు. కాబట్టి అభ్యర్థులు Rights Issues అనే టాపిక్ని Holistic Perspectiveలో అధ్యయనం చేయాల్సి ఉంటుంది. అయితే ఈ Rights Issues అనే అంశం కింద ఏయే ఉపఅంశాలు వస్తాయి, ప్రశ్నల సరళి ఎలా ఉంటుంది, అనేది తెలుసుకోవడం చాలా కీలకం.
ఈ సృష్టిలో మనిషిగా జన్మించినందుకు సమగ్ర మూర్తిమత్వ అభివృద్ధి కోసం ఒకరికి కావాల్సిన, కల్పించాల్సిన, పొందాల్సిన లేదా అవసరమైన పరిస్థితులనే హక్కులు అని భావించవచ్చు. ఒక వ్యక్తి అభివృద్ధి సాధించాలంటే అతనికి ఆహారం, విద్య, నైపుణ్యాలు, స్వేచ్ఛ ఇలా చాలా సదుపాయాలు ఉండాలి. లేదా ఈ సంక్షేమ యుగంలో వాటిని కల్పించాల్సిన బాధ్యత సంక్షేమ రాజ్యాలది. ఏ దేశ చరిత్ర చూసిన తరతరాలుగా కారల్మార్క్స్ చెప్పినట్లు దోపిడీకి గురయ్యే వారు, దోపిడీకి గురిచేసేవారు కనిపిస్తారు. ఒకరేమో మిలియన్ డాలర్లకు అధిపతి, మరొకరేమో పాకీపని చేసే కార్మికుడు. ఇలాంటి అంతరాలు, స్తరీకరించిన సమాజ నిర్మాణంలోని లోపాలే సమాజంలో కొందరు ప్రజలకు లేదా వర్గాలకు కనీస జీవనహక్కులు, మానవహక్కులు లేకుండా చేసింది. బానిస వ్యవస్థలు, బేగార్ పద్ధతులు, వెట్టిచాకిరి, లింగపరమైన స్తరీకరణ, పురుషాధిక్య సమాజం, అంటరానితనం, బాల కార్మికవ్యవస్థ, మనుషుల చేత పాకీ పనులు చేయించడం, పనిచేసే చోట మానవీయ సౌకర్యాలు లేకపోవడం, ధన, మాన, ప్రాణ, సాంస్కృతిక దోపిడీలు, అక్రమ నిర్బంధాలు, లాకప్డెత్లు, రోజురోజుకి తప్పనిసరి పరిస్థితుల్లో తీసుకొస్తున్న పీడీ చట్టాలు ఇలా చూస్తే సామాజిక నిర్మాణంలో లోపాలవల్ల దుర్బలులుగా లేదా బాధితవర్గాలుగా (కులం, మతం, లిగపరమైన బేధాలు, జాతి వివక్ష వంటి భావనవల్ల బాధితవర్గం) మార్చబడినారు. ఒక పక్కన దేశంలో చెలరేగుతున్న ఉగ్రవాదం, వేర్పాటువాదం లాంటి అంశాలు దేశ సమగ్రతకు, ఏకత్వానికి, సార్వభౌమత్వానికి విసురుతున్న సవాళ్లను అరికట్టేందుకు తప్పనిసరి పరిస్థితుల్లో ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకొస్తున్న పీడీ చట్టం (Preventive Detention Act), సాయుధ బలగాల ప్రత్యేక అధికారాల చట్టం లాంటి కొన్ని చట్టాలవల్ల.. కొన్ని సందర్భాల్లో అమాయక ప్రజల హక్కులకు భంగం వాటిల్లుతున్నది అనేది కొంతమంది సామాజిక కార్యకర్తల వాదన.
