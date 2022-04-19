Human rights | మానవ హక్కులు

April 19, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

తెలంగాణ పబ్లిక్ సర్వీస్ కమిషన్ ఏర్పడిన తర్వాత నిర్వహించిన అన్ని పోటీ పరీక్షల జనరల్‌స్టడీస్ పేపర్ ప్రశ్నల సరళి ఎంత కఠినంగా ఉందో అభ్యర్థులందరికి విదితమే. జనరల్‌స్టడీస్ పేపర్ కంటెంట్‌లో వచ్చిన మార్పు, ప్రశ్నలు సివిల్స్ స్థాయిలో ఉండటమే ఇందుకు కారణం. అలాగే స్థానిక, సమకాలీన పరిస్థితులను మేళవిస్తూ ప్రశ్నలను సంధించడాన్ని మనం గమనించవచ్చు. జనరల్ స్టడీస్ సిలబస్‌లోని 11 అంశాల్లో 9వ అంశమందు Rights Issues (హక్కులు- సంబంధిత అంశాలు)ను పేర్కొనడం జరిగింది. ఈ టాపిక్ చాలా ప్రాముఖ్యమైంది. ఎందుకంటే ఈ అంశంపై అభ్యర్థులు పట్టు సాధిస్తే కేవలం జనరల్‌స్టడీస్‌లో సుమారు 8-10 ప్రశ్నలతోపాటుగా, Economy Paper మూడో విభాగంలో Social Develogment, పేపర్-2 మూడోభాగం Social Structure సిలబస్‌లో Social Issues, Women, Children, Disabled, Social Policy towards Weaker Sections అనే టాపిక్స్ నుంచి వచ్చే ప్రశ్నలను కూడా గుర్తించగలుగుతారు. వీటితోపాటు పేపర్-2 విభాగం లోని Fundamental Rights, DPSP, 8వ విభాగంలోని Special Provisions for Weaker Sextions కు సంబంధించిన ప్రశ్నలు సులభంగా సాధించగలుగుతారు. కాబట్టి అభ్యర్థులు Rights Issues అనే టాపిక్‌ని Holistic Perspectiveలో అధ్యయనం చేయాల్సి ఉంటుంది. అయితే ఈ Rights Issues అనే అంశం కింద ఏయే ఉపఅంశాలు వస్తాయి, ప్రశ్నల సరళి ఎలా ఉంటుంది, అనేది తెలుసుకోవడం చాలా కీలకం.

ఈ సృష్టిలో మనిషిగా జన్మించినందుకు సమగ్ర మూర్తిమత్వ అభివృద్ధి కోసం ఒకరికి కావాల్సిన, కల్పించాల్సిన, పొందాల్సిన లేదా అవసరమైన పరిస్థితులనే హక్కులు అని భావించవచ్చు. ఒక వ్యక్తి అభివృద్ధి సాధించాలంటే అతనికి ఆహారం, విద్య, నైపుణ్యాలు, స్వేచ్ఛ ఇలా చాలా సదుపాయాలు ఉండాలి. లేదా ఈ సంక్షేమ యుగంలో వాటిని కల్పించాల్సిన బాధ్యత సంక్షేమ రాజ్యాలది. ఏ దేశ చరిత్ర చూసిన తరతరాలుగా కారల్‌మార్క్స్ చెప్పినట్లు దోపిడీకి గురయ్యే వారు, దోపిడీకి గురిచేసేవారు కనిపిస్తారు. ఒకరేమో మిలియన్ డాలర్లకు అధిపతి, మరొకరేమో పాకీపని చేసే కార్మికుడు. ఇలాంటి అంతరాలు, స్తరీకరించిన సమాజ నిర్మాణంలోని లోపాలే సమాజంలో కొందరు ప్రజలకు లేదా వర్గాలకు కనీస జీవనహక్కులు, మానవహక్కులు లేకుండా చేసింది. బానిస వ్యవస్థలు, బేగార్ పద్ధతులు, వెట్టిచాకిరి, లింగపరమైన స్తరీకరణ, పురుషాధిక్య సమాజం, అంటరానితనం, బాల కార్మికవ్యవస్థ, మనుషుల చేత పాకీ పనులు చేయించడం, పనిచేసే చోట మానవీయ సౌకర్యాలు లేకపోవడం, ధన, మాన, ప్రాణ, సాంస్కృతిక దోపిడీలు, అక్రమ నిర్బంధాలు, లాకప్‌డెత్‌లు, రోజురోజుకి తప్పనిసరి పరిస్థితుల్లో తీసుకొస్తున్న పీడీ చట్టాలు ఇలా చూస్తే సామాజిక నిర్మాణంలో లోపాలవల్ల దుర్బలులుగా లేదా బాధితవర్గాలుగా (కులం, మతం, లిగపరమైన బేధాలు, జాతి వివక్ష వంటి భావనవల్ల బాధితవర్గం) మార్చబడినారు. ఒక పక్కన దేశంలో చెలరేగుతున్న ఉగ్రవాదం, వేర్పాటువాదం లాంటి అంశాలు దేశ సమగ్రతకు, ఏకత్వానికి, సార్వభౌమత్వానికి విసురుతున్న సవాళ్లను అరికట్టేందుకు తప్పనిసరి పరిస్థితుల్లో ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకొస్తున్న పీడీ చట్టం (Preventive Detention Act), సాయుధ బలగాల ప్రత్యేక అధికారాల చట్టం లాంటి కొన్ని చట్టాలవల్ల.. కొన్ని సందర్భాల్లో అమాయక ప్రజల హక్కులకు భంగం వాటిల్లుతున్నది అనేది కొంతమంది సామాజిక కార్యకర్తల వాదన.

అంతర్జాతీయ స్థాయిలో గల ఇతర మానవ హక్కుల ఒడంబడికలు

1. International covenant on civil and political Rights- 1966 (ICEPR)

2. International coventant on Economic, social and cultural Rights-1966 (ICESCR)

3. Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Raicial Discrimination(CERD)- 1965

4. Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW)- 1979

5. Convention against Torture and other cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment- 1984

6. Declaration on the Right to Development- 1986

7. Convention on the Rights of the child (CRC)- 1989

8. Convention on the protection of the Rights of all migrant workers and members of their Families- 1990

9. Convention on the Rights of person with Disabilities- 2006

10. International convention for the protection of all persons from enforced Disappearance- 2006

11. Optional protocol to the International covenant on civil and political Rights- 1966

12. Second optional protocol to the International convention on civil and political right-aiming at the abolition of the death penalty- 1989

13. Optional protocol to the covenant on Economic, social and cultural rights- 2008

14. Optional protocol to the convention on the rights of persons with disabilities- 2006

15. Optional protocol to the convention against torture and other cruel inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment- 2002

16. Optional protocol to the convention on the rights of the child on a communication procedure- 2014

17. Optional protocol to the convention on the rights of the child on the sale of children-child prostitution and child pronography- 2000

18. Optional protocol to the convention on the rights of the child on the involvement of children in armed conflict- 2000

19. United nations declaration on the rights of indigenous people- 2007

20. Indigenous and tribal peoples convention by ILO- 1989

21. Declaration on the rights of persons belonging to national or ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities- 1992

22. Declaration on the protection of women and children in emergency and armed conflict- 1974

23. United nations principles for older persons- 1991

24. Declaration on the rights of disabled persons- 1975

25. Universal declaration on the eradication of hunger and malnutrition- 1974

26. Universal declaration on cultural diversity- 2001



Article-1: All human beings are born free equal in dignity and rights

Article-2: Every one is enititled to all the human rights and freedoms, without distinction of any kind such as race, colour, sex language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

Article-3: Right to life, liberty and security

Article-4: Freedom from slavery and servitude

Article-5: Freedom from torture and inhuman punishment

Article-6: Right to recognition as a person before the law

Article-7: Right to equality before the law

Article-8: Right to judicial remedy

Article-9: Freedom from Arbitrary arrest or excite

Article-10: Right to a fair trial and public hearing

Article-11: Right to be presumed innocent until proved quality

Article-12: Right to privacy an reputation

Article-13: Right to freedom of movement

Article-14: Right to seek asylum

Article-15: Right to a nationality

Article-16: Right to marriage and family protection

Article-17: Right to own property

Article-18: Freedom of thought, conscience and religion

Article-19: Freedom of opinion, expression and information

Article-20: Freedom of peaceful assembly and association

Article-21: Right to participate in government and equal access to public service.

Article-22: Right to social security

Article-23: Right to work and equal pay for equal work

Article-24: Right to rest and leisure

Article-25: Right to adequate standard of living for health and well-being including food, clothing, housing, medical care, social service and security

Article-26: Right to education

Article-27: Right to participate in cultural life of community

Article-28: Every one is entitled to a social and international order in which the above rights and freedoms can be fully realised.

Article-29: The exercise of the above rights and freedoms shall be limited for the purpose of securing recognition and respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for meeting the requirements of morality, public order and general welfare

Article-30: No state, group or person has any right to engage in any activity aimed at the destruction of above rights and freedoms.

హక్కులు(Rights issues)



1. రాజకీయ హక్కులు

2. రాజ్యాంగ హక్కులు

3. వెనుకబడినవర్గాల హక్కులు

4. సాంస్కృతిక హక్కులు

5. దళితులు, గిరిజనుల హక్కులు

6. ఖైదీల హక్కులు

7. మానవ హక్కులు

8. మహిళా హక్కులు

9. బాలల హక్కులు

10. విద్యాపరమైన హక్కులు

11. సమాచార హక్కు

12. మాదకద్రవ్యాల బాధితుల హక్కులు

13. దివ్యాంగుల హక్కులు

14. వినియోగదారుల హక్కులు

15. థర్డ్ జెండర్ హక్కులు

16. వృద్ధుల హక్కులు

17. పౌరహక్కులు

18. మైనారిటీ హక్కులు

-హక్కుల సంరక్షణ సంస్థలు

-హక్కుల సంరక్షణ సంస్థలు

-హక్కుల సంరక్షణ చట్టాలు

Source of Rights



1. International Convention

2. Legal Rights

a. Central legislative actions

(Central laws)

b. State legislative actions

(Local laws)

3. Constitution

a. Fundamental Rights

b. Other points of the

constitution

c. Through DPSP

