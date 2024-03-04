Apps:
Vishwambhara | చిరంజీవి విశ్వంభరలో మరో ఇద్దరు భామలు..!

Vishwambhara | టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి సోషియా ఫాంటసీ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ వస్తుందని తెలిసిందే. బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ (Vasistha) దర్శకత్వంలో విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) టైటిల్‌తో తెరకెక్కుతోంది. ఈ సినిమాలో ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్స్‌లో ఎవరెవరు కనిపించబోతున్నారని తెలుసుకునేందుకు ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు అభిమానులు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ ఒకటి నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్ చేస్తోంది. ఈ మూవీలో త్రిష ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోందని తెలిసిందే.

మరో ఇద్దరు భామలు కూడా ఈ ప్రాజెక్టులో భాగం అయ్యారన్న వార్త ఇప్పుడు ఇండస్ట్రీ సర్కిల్‌లో రౌండప్ చేస్తోంది. ఈషా చావ్లా, హుషారు ఫేం రమ్య ఇతర ప్రధానపాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. చిరంజీవితో కలిసి దిగిన ఫొటో షేర్ చేస్తూ.. తన సంతోషాన్ని అందరితో షేర్ చేసుకుంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతోంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్టు మేకర్స్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ కూడా అందించారు. పురాణాలు ఢీకొట్టినప్పుడు లెజెండ్స్‌ ఉద్భవిస్తారు.. అనే క్యా్ప్షన్‌ పోస్టర్‌లో కనిపిస్తుండగా.. చిరు స్టైలిష్‌ వాక్‌తో కొత్త ప్రపంచంలోకి వెళ్తున్నట్టుగా ఉన్న లుక్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచేస్తుంది. విశ్వంభర టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌ మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్ రాబడుతూ టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలిచింది.

యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాలో ఆరు పాటలుంటాయని ఎంఎం కీరవాణి ఇప్పటికే క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు. విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో లాంఛ్ చేసిన కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే నెట్టింట 5 మిలియన్లకుపైగా డిజిటల్‌ వ్యూస్‌ నంబర్‌ వన్‌ స్థానంలో ట్రెండింగ్‌లో కూడా నిలిచింది.

 

 

 

