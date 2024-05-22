Apps:
Gangs of Godavari | విశ్వక్‌సేన్ గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ ఎక్కడంటే..?

Gangs of Godavari | విశ్వక్‌సేన్ (Vishwak Sen) నటిస్తోన్న మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌ గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి (Gangs of Godavari). మే 31న పక్కా వస్తోంది.. అంటూ ఇటీవలే షేర్ చేసిన వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గర పడుతుండటంతో ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు మేకర్స్‌.

Gangs of Godavari | మాస్‌ కా దాస్ విశ్వక్‌సేన్ (Vishwak Sen) నటిస్తోన్న మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌ గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి (Gangs of Godavari). ఛల్ మోహన్ రంగ ఫేం కృష్ణ చైతన్య డైరెక్ట్‌ చేస్తున్నాడు. ఈ సారి వాయిదా ఏం లేదు. మే 31న పక్కా వస్తోంది.. అంటూ విశ్వక్‌ సేన్ ఇటీవలే షేర్ చేసిన వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గర పడుతుండటంతో ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు మేకర్స్‌.

మా లంకల రత్న గ్యాంగ్ ఇంటెన్స్ యాక్షన్‌ పార్టును చూసేందుకు రెడీగా ఉండండి. గ్యాంగ్స్‌ ఆఫ్‌ గోదావరి ట్రైలర్‌ను మే 25న ఆర్‌టీసీ ఎక్స్‌ రోడ్స్‌లోని దేవి థియేటర్‌లో సాయంత్రం 4:06 గంటల నుంచి లాంఛ్ చేయబోతున్నట్టు ప్రకటించారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ షేర్ చేసిన మాస్‌ కా దాస్‌ అండ్ హీరోయిన్స్‌ నయా లుక్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

ఈ చిత్రంలో డీజే టిల్లు ఫేం నేహాశెట్టి, అంజలి ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్స్‌ పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే మేకర్స్‌ లాంఛ్ చేసిన సుట్టంలా సూసి పోకలా సాంగ్‌ నెట్టింట మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్ రాబడుతుండగా.. అడవికి గొడ్డలి బ్యాడ్.. కడుపుకి అంబలి బ్యాడ్.. మట్టికి నాగలి బ్యాడ్ అంటూ సాగే మరో పాట సినిమాకు హైలెట్‌గా నిలిచేలా సాగుతోంది.

మాస్ కా దాస్ కత్తి చేతపట్టుకొని శత్రువులను చీల్చి చెండాతున్నట్టుగా ఉన్న లుక్‌, హీరోహీరోయిన్ల లిప్‌లాక్‌ పోస్టర్‌ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచేస్తున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రంలో విశ్వక్‌సేన్ లంకల రత్నగా ఊరమాస్‌ అవతార్‌లో కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీకర స్టూడియోస్‌ సమర్పణలో సితార సంస్థ బ్యానర్‌తో కలిసి ఫార్చ్యూన్ ఫోర్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

 

బ్యాడ్ సాంగ్‌..

 

 

మోత లిరికల్ సాంగ్‌..

 

పందెంకోడితో విశ్వక్‌సేన్‌..

గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి గ్లింప్స్‌..

విశ్వక్‌సేన్‌, నేహాశెట్టి డ్యాన్స్‌..

 

