December 1, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Vishal 34 | ఈ ఏడాది మార్క్ ఆంటోనీతో సూపర్ హిట్ సక్సెస్ అందుకున్నాడు విశాల్ (Vishal). ఈ మూవీ సక్సెస్‌ను ఫుల్ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న విశాల్ ప్రస్తుతం విశాల్‌ 34 (Vishal 34)‌తో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడు. మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన విశాల్‌ 34 అనౌన్స్ మెంట్‌ పోస్టర్‌లో చుట్టూ గన్స్‌, కత్తులు కనిపిస్తూ.. మధ్యలో స్టెతస్కోప్‌ ఉన్న లుక్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచుతోంది. కాగా ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఏదో ఒక అప్‌డేట్ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతూనే ఉంది. తాజాగా ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్‌ న్యూస్‌ను షేర్‌ చేసింది విశాల్‌ టీం. ఈ సినిమా కోసం కెరీర్‌లో తొలిసారి రాక్‌స్టార్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌తో కలిసి పనిచేయబోతున్నాడు విశాల్‌.

డీఎస్పీ జర్నీతో డిజైన్‌ చేసిన విశాల్‌ 34 తాజా వీడియో ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతోంది. టైటిల్, ఫస్ట్‌ షాట్‌ ఇవాళ సాయంత్రం 5 గంటలకు రాబోతుందని తెలియజేశారు మేకర్స్‌. ఇటీవలే తమిళనాడులోని తూతుకూడిలో విశాల్‌ 34 ఇంటెన్స్‌ క్లైమాక్స్‌ను షూట్ చేస్తున్నట్టు మేకర్స్ అప్‌డేట్ కూడా ఇచ్చారు‌. స్టంట్‌ మాస్టర్‌ కనల్ కన్నన్‌తో విశాల్‌ దిగిన స్టిల్‌ ఇప్పటికే నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

మాస్‌ యాక్షన్‌ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో వస్తోన్న విశాల్‌ 34 చిత్రానికి హరి (Hari)దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. భరణి, పూజ సినిమాల తర్వాత హరి డైరెక్షన్‌లో విశాల్‌ నటిస్తోన్న మూడో సినిమా కావడంతో అంచనాలు భారీగానే ఉన్నాయి. ఈ మూవీలో ప్రియా భవానీ శంకర్‌ ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. స్టోన్ బెంచ్‌ ఫిలిమ్స్‌-జీ స్టూడియోస్‌ బ్యానర్లపై సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. విశాల్‌ మరోవైపు తుప్పరివాలన్2లో కూడా నటిస్తున్నాడు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన నయా అప్‌డేట్ రావాల్సి ఉంది.

Get ready for the Title Reveal with FIRST SHOT today at 5PM. #Hari @priya_Bshankar @stonebenchers @ZeeStudiosSouth @mynnasukumar #TSJay @dhilipaction @PeterHeinOffl … pic.twitter.com/rkOfwUsMqP

#Vishal34 – the first collaboration of Puratchi Thalapathy @VishalKOfficial and Rockstar @ThisisDSP .

విశాల్‌ 34 అప్‌డేట్..

Last shot and we had God’s blessings in the form of rain. Wat a way to complete the second long schedule in Karaikudi for my film #Vishal34 in Hari sir’s direction produced by @stonebenchers.

Teaser and First look to be out very soon. God bless @stonebenchers pic.twitter.com/e6kY1U5GC5

— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 18, 2023