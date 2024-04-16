Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Vijaykanth To Appear In Vijay The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time | విజయ్ The GOATలో విజయ్‌కాంత్‌.. క్రేజీ అప్‌డేట్‌ వివరాలివే

The Greatest Of All Time | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) ప్రస్తుతం రెండు సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టాడని తెలిసిందే. వీటిలో ఒకటి దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68). వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తు్న్న ఈ మూవీ The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) టైటిల్‌తో వస్తోంది. మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. సెప్టెంబర్ 5న థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది. కాగా ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఆసక్తికర వార్త ఒకటి నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

The Greatest Of All Time | విజయ్ The GOATలో విజయ్‌కాంత్‌.. క్రేజీ అప్‌డేట్‌ వివరాలివే

The Greatest Of All Time | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) ప్రస్తుతం రెండు సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టాడని తెలిసిందే. వీటిలో ఒకటి దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68). వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తు్న్న ఈ మూవీ The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) టైటిల్‌తో వస్తోంది. మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. సెప్టెంబర్ 5న థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది. కాగా ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఆసక్తికర వార్త ఒకటి నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

పాపులర్‌ దివంగత యాక్టర్‌ కమ్‌ పొలిటిషియన్‌ విజయ్‌కాంత్‌ ఈ సినిమాలో కీలక పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నాడట. అదేంటి అనుకుంటున్నారా..? మీరు విన్నది నిజమే. విజయ్‌తో వచ్చే సన్నివేశాల్లో ఏఐ టెక్నాలజీ సాయంతో విజయ్‌ కాంత్‌ను చూపించబోతున్నారట. విజయ్‌ కాంత్‌ ఏఐ వెర్షన్‌ను చూపించే విషయంలో తన అనుమతి కోసం వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు ఇంటి పలు సార్లు వచ్చారని విజయ్ కాంత్‌ సతీమణి ప్రేమలత ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

కోట్లాదిమంది అభిమానులను సంపాదించుకొని భౌతికంగా అందరికీ దూరమైన విజయ్‌ కాంత్‌ను డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్‌పై ఎలా చూపించబోతున్నాడన్నది సర్వత్రా ఆసక్తి నెలకొంది. The GOAT నుంచి ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన స్టిల్స్‌లో విజయ్‌ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్‌ మ్యాన్‌గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్‌ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తూ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతున్నాడు. పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీలో కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ , ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీకి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. విజయ్‌ దీంతోపాటు హెచ్‌ వినోథ్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో దళపతి 69కు కూడా గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడు.

 

 

 

Thalapathy 68

Thalapathy 68

 

 

 

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

 

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్.. 

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

Read Today's Latest Cinema News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు