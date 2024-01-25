Apps:
Thalapathy 69 | అభిమానులకు విజయ్‌ టీం గుడ్‌న్యూస్‌.. దళపతి 69 అఫీషియల్‌

Thalapathy 69 | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్‌ (Vijay) బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ అప్‌డేట్స్‌ ఇస్తూ టాక్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే వెంకట్ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) దర్శకత్వంలో దళపతి 68 ప్రాజెక్టుతో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడని తెలిసిందే. GOAT (GREATEST OF ALL TIME) టైటిల్‌తో వస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ దశలో ఉంది. కాగా ఈ చిత్రం సెట్స్‌పై ఉండగానే దళపతి 69 అప్‌డేట్ అందించి అందరినీ ఖుషీ చేస్తోంది. ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ టాలెంటెడ్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ కార్తీక్‌ సుబ్బరాజు దర్శకత్వంలో చేయనున్నాడు.

పాపులర్ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ హౌజ్‌ సన్ పిక్చర్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై కళానిధి మారన్‌ నిర్మించనున్నారు. గతేడాది జిగర్‌ తండ డబుల్‌ ఎక్స్‌ సినిమాతో మంచి హిట్టు అందుకున్నాడు కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు. డిఫరెంట్ స్టైల్‌లో వినోదాన్ని అందించే కార్తీక్‌ సుబ్బరాజు మరి విజయ్‌తో ఎలాంటి సినిమా చేయబోతున్నాడని ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్‌.

కాగా మేకర్స్ లాంఛ్ చేసిన GOAT లుక్స్‌లో విజయ్‌ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్‌ మ్యాన్‌గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్‌ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తూ అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తున్నాడు. ఇద్దరూ బుల్లెట్‌ రైడ్‌ చేస్తూ.. గన్ ఫైర్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఓ వైపు పిస్తోల్‌, మరోవైపు గన్‌ను పేలుస్తూ.. డ్యుయల్‌ షేడ్స్‌లో టాక్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తున్నాడు. పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది.

GOATలో ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో తెలుగులో సూపర్ క్రేజ్‌ ఉన్న కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తున్నాడు.

దళపతి 69 అఫీషియల్‌..

 

 

 

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

 

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్.. 

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

