The GREATEST OF ALL TIME | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) ప్రస్తుతం దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68)గా వస్తోన్న The GOAT (GREATEST OF ALL TIME) షూటింగ్తో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడని తెలిసిందే. వెంకట్ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ కేరళలో కొనసాగుతోంది. షూటింగ్ కోసం విజయ్ సుమారు 14 ఏండ్ల తర్వాత తిరువనంతపురంలో ల్యాండ్ అయ్యాడని తెలిసిందే.
లాంగ్ గ్యాప్ తర్వాత తమ ప్రాంతానికి విజయ్ రావడంతో ఆనందంలో ఎగిరిగంతేస్తున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్. కాగా కేరళలో నాలుగో రోజు షూటింగ్ కొనసాగుతోంది. షూటింగ్ కోసం వచ్చిన విజయ్కు కేరళ వాసులు సంప్రదాయ డప్పు చప్పుళ్ల మధ్య పూల మాల వేసి ఘనంగా స్వాగతం పలికారు. ఇక విజయ్ను చూసేందుకు భారీ సంఖ్యలో అభిమానులు ఒక్క చోట చేరారు. కేరళలో విజయ్ క్రేజ్ ఎలా ఉందో చెప్పే వీడియోలు ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.
ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన టైటిల్ పోస్టర్తోపాటు సెకండ్ లుక్ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. The GOAT నుంచి మేకర్స్ లాంఛ్ చేసిన స్టిల్స్లో విజయ్ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్ మ్యాన్గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్ లుక్లో కనిపిస్తూ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతున్నాడు. డ్యుయల్ షేడ్స్లో ఉన్న ఇద్దరూ బుల్లెట్ రైడ్ చేస్తూ.. గన్ ఫైర్ చేస్తూ.. ఓ వైపు పిస్తోల్, మరోవైపు గన్ను పేలుస్తూ టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తున్నారు. పొలిటికల్ థ్రిల్లర్ జోనర్లో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్ పోషిస్తోంది.
ప్రశాంత్, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్ మరో కీ రోల్ పోషిస్తున్నాడు. ఏజీఎస్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ బ్యానర్పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీకి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు.
