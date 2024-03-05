Apps:
Home Cinema This Popular Actor To Play Villain In Chiranjeevi Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara | విశ్వంభరలో చిరంజీవితో ఢీకొట్టే విలన్‌ ఎవరో తెలుసా..?

Vishwambhara | టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) నటిస్తున్న సోషియా ఫాంటసీ చిత్రం విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara). బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ (Vasistha) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. విశ్వంభర టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌ మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్ రాబడుతూ టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలిచిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

Vishwambhara | విశ్వంభరలో చిరంజీవితో ఢీకొట్టే విలన్‌ ఎవరో తెలుసా..?

ఈ మూవీలో త్రిష ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తుండగా.. ఈషా చావ్లా, హుషారు ఫేం రమ్య ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

ఇంతకీ ఈ చిత్రంలో విలన్‌గా ఎవరు కనిపించబోతున్నారో తెలుసుకునేందుకు ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్‌. తాజాగా దీనికి సంబంధించిన క్రేజీ అప్‌డేట్ ఫిలింనగర్‌ సర్కిల్‌లో రౌండప్ చేస్తోంది. విలక్షణ డైలాగ్‌ డెలివరీతో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక ఇమేజ్‌ సంపాదించుకున్న పాపులర్‌ యాక్టర్ రావురమేశ్‌ ఇందులో విలన్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నట్టు ఇన్‌సైడ్‌ టాక్‌. దీనిపై మేకర్స్ నుంచి అధికారిక ప్రకటన రావడం ఒకటే తరువాయి అని తెలుస్తోంది. తాజా అప్‌డేట్‌తో సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్‌పై మెగాస్టార్‌, రావు రమేశ్‌ కాంబోలో ఎలాంటి సీన్లుండబోతున్నాయని ఆసక్తిగా వెయిట్ చేస్తున్నారు.

యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో లాంఛ్ చేసిన కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే నెట్టింట 5 మిలియన్లకుపైగా డిజిటల్‌ వ్యూస్‌ నంబర్‌ వన్‌ స్థానంలో ట్రెండింగ్‌లో కూడా నిలిచింది.

ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతోంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్టు మేకర్స్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ కూడా అందించారు. పురాణాలు ఢీకొట్టినప్పుడు లెజెండ్స్‌ ఉద్భవిస్తారు.. అనే క్యా్ప్షన్‌ పోస్టర్‌లో కనిపిస్తుండగా.. చిరు స్టైలిష్‌ వాక్‌తో కొత్త ప్రపంచంలోకి వెళ్తున్నట్టుగా ఉన్న లుక్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచేస్తుంది.

 

 

 

 

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

