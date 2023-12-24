Thalapathy Vijay | 2023 లో బాక్సాఫీస్‌ షేక్.. దళపతి విజయ్‌ క్రేజ్ అంటే అంతే మరి..!

Thalapathy Vijay | ఇండియన్ ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న టాలెంటెడ్ యాక్టర్లలో టాప్లో ఉంటాడు దళపతి విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay). ఈ స్టార్ హీరో కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి సినిమా వస్తుందంటే చాలు తమిళనాడు రికార్డుల మోత మోగాల్సిందే. స్టైలిష్, మాస్, కామిక్ టైమింగ్తో కోట్లాది మంది ఫాలోవర్లు సంపాదించుకున్నాడు విజయ్. ఈ టాప్ హీరోకు సంబంధించిన వార్త ఒకటి అభిమానులను ఫుల్ ఖుషీ చేస్తోంది. దళపతి విజయ్ వన్ మ్యాన్ ఆర్మీలా 2023లో కోలీవుడ్ బాక్సాఫీస్ మోత మోగించాడు.
ఈ ఏడాది గ్లోబల్ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద విజయ్ సినిమాలైన లియో, వారిసు 900 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూళ్లు రాబట్టాయి. ఈ రెండు సినిమాలు 2023 కోలీవుడ్ టర్నోవర్లో 25 శాతానికిపైగా రాబట్టాయంటే విజయ్ క్రేజ్ ఎలా ఉందో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు. ఈ వార్తను ఫుల్ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్నారు అభిమానులు. కాగా విజయ్ ప్రస్తుతం దళపతి 68లో నటిస్తున్నాడు. వెంకట్ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తున్న ఈ మూవీలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్లో నటిస్తోంది. ప్రశాంత్, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.
ఈ మూవీ నుంచి డిసెంబర్ 31న టైటిల్, ఫస్ట్ లుక్తోపాటు జనవరి 1న సెకండ్ పోస్టర్ రానుందని కోలీవుడ్ సర్కిల్ సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రంలో తెలుగు, తమిళం, కన్నడతోపాటు పాన్ ఇండియా స్థాయిలో పాపులారిటీ సంపాదించుకున్న కిచ్చా సుదీప్ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. పొలిటికల్ థ్రిల్లర్ జోనర్లో పాన్ ఇండియా కథాంశంతో ఏజీఎస్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ బ్యానర్పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు.
