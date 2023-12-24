Thalapathy Vijay | 2023 లో బాక్సాఫీస్‌ షేక్.. దళపతి విజయ్‌ క్రేజ్ అంటే అంతే మరి..!

Thalapathy Vijay | ఇండియన్ ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న టాలెంటెడ్‌ యాక్టర్లలో టాప్‌లో ఉంటాడు దళపతి విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay)‌. ఈ టాప్‌ హీరోకు సంబంధించిన వార్త ఒకటి అభిమానులను ఫుల్ ఖుషీ చేస్తోంది. దళపతి విజయ్‌ వన్‌ మ్యాన్ ఆర్మీలా 2023లో కోలీవుడ్‌ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ మోత మోగించాడు.

December 24, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Thalapathy Vijay | ఇండియన్ ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న టాలెంటెడ్‌ యాక్టర్లలో టాప్‌లో ఉంటాడు దళపతి విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay)‌. ఈ స్టార్ హీరో కాంపౌండ్‌ నుంచి సినిమా వస్తుందంటే చాలు తమిళనాడు రికార్డుల మోత మోగాల్సిందే. స్టైలిష్‌, మాస్‌, కామిక్‌ టైమింగ్‌తో కోట్లాది మంది ఫాలోవర్లు సంపాదించుకున్నాడు విజయ్‌. ఈ టాప్‌ హీరోకు సంబంధించిన వార్త ఒకటి అభిమానులను ఫుల్ ఖుషీ చేస్తోంది. దళపతి విజయ్‌ వన్‌ మ్యాన్ ఆర్మీలా 2023లో కోలీవుడ్‌ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ మోత మోగించాడు.

ఈ ఏడాది గ్లోబల్‌ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద విజయ్‌ సినిమాలైన లియో, వారిసు 900 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూళ్లు రాబట్టాయి. ఈ రెండు సినిమాలు 2023 కోలీవుడ్ టర్నోవర్‌లో 25 శాతానికిపైగా రాబట్టాయంటే విజయ్‌ క్రేజ్‌ ఎలా ఉందో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు. ఈ వార్తను ఫుల్ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్నారు అభిమానులు. కాగా విజయ్‌ ప్రస్తుతం దళపతి 68లో నటిస్తున్నాడు. వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తున్న ఈ మూవీలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

ఈ మూవీ నుంచి డిసెంబర్ 31న టైటిల్‌, ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌తోపాటు జనవరి 1న సెకండ్‌ పోస్టర్‌ రానుందని కోలీవుడ్ సర్కిల్ సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రంలో తెలుగు, తమిళం, కన్నడతోపాటు పాన్ ఇండియా స్థాయిలో పాపులారిటీ సంపాదించుకున్న కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో పాన్ ఇండియా కథాంశంతో ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు.

Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love ❤️ Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle 😊 Happy Morning everyone ❤️ #Thalapathy68 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) December 20, 2023

Finallyyy! Here goes !🥰 Very Happy to be associated with the most expected project.. #Thalapathy68 … Thank you so much dear @vp_offl Sir for this opportunity!! And sharing screen space with our one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir will always be very very special to me ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/rR871Xc12o — Kiccha Sudeep (@ikicchasudeep) December 18, 2023

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

Yesterday Producer Madam at Istanbul, today director sir in Turkey. VP Sir is cooking 😉#Thalapathy68 @actorvijay @vp_offl pic.twitter.com/U5aKoOMEZ5 — Kollywood Ka Baap 🔥🧊 (@kollywoodkabaap) November 26, 2023

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

. @actorvijay went to #Thailand for the shooting of #Thalapathy68 with heavy security ( Armed Forces ) – The first phase of the film has been completed. After a break of 2 weeks, the 2nd phase/Schedule of shooting is underway in Thailand. The crew is already in Thailand. After… pic.twitter.com/rWM2TQWcgL — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) November 3, 2023

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

#Thalapathy68 : Pooja Done⭐ • Full Fledged Shoot Starts From Tomorrow (OCTOBER 3)🔥

• Shoot Starts With Song Portion Using AI Technology😎

• To Show Young #ThalapathyVijay ❤️

• Pooja Video & Still Will Be Released After Release Of #LEO 🤝🏾#YuvanShankarRaja | #VenkatPrabhu — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) October 2, 2023

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్..

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

Thalapathy Tharisanam 💙#ThalapathyVijay & the #Thalapathy68 team, accompanied by @vp_offl & @archanakalpathi, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport ✈️ (LAX) at 12:30 AM today. They traveled from Chennai to Los Angeles via Singapore & Tokyo on Singapore Airlines Flight. pic.twitter.com/HgzLX5FHGW — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) August 30, 2023