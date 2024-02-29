Apps:
The GOAT | మాస్కో స్టిల్‌తో The GOAT ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ అప్‌డేట్‌..!

The GOAT | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) నటిస్తోన్న లేటెస్ట్ ప్రాజెక్ట్ The GOAT (GREATEST OF ALL TIME). దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68)గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ మూవీకి వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. మేకర్స్‌ ఇటీవలే లాంఛ్ చేసిన టైటిల్‌ పోస్టర్‌తోపాటు సెకండ్‌ లుక్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

తాజాగా నిర్మాత అర్చనా కల్పతి ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌ స్టోరీస్‌లో ఇచ్చిన అప్‌డేట్‌తో ఫుల్ ఖుషీ అవుతున్నారు అభిమానులు. మాస్కోలో మంచు దుప్పటి ఆవరించిన లొకేషన్‌ స్టిల్‌ను పోస్ట్‌ చేసిన నిర్మాత.. ప్రస్తుతం తన టీం మెంబర్స్ కొత్త షెడ్యూల్‌ కోసం లొకేషన్ల వేటలో ఉన్నారని హింట్ ఇచ్చేసింది.

షూటింగ్‌ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించి ఏదో ఒక అప్‌డేట్‌నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్ చేస్తూనే ఉన్నాయి. మేకర్స్ లాంఛ్ చేసిన లుక్స్‌లో విజయ్‌ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్‌ మ్యాన్‌గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్‌ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తున్నాడు. ఇద్దరూ బుల్లెట్‌ రైడ్‌ చేస్తూ.. గన్ ఫైర్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఓ వైపు పిస్తోల్‌, మరోవైపు గన్‌ను పేలుస్తూ.. డ్యుయల్‌ షేడ్స్‌లో టాక్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తున్నాడు‌ విజయ్‌

పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. GOATలో ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ కీ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తున్నాడు. ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు.

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

 

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్.. 

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

