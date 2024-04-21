Suriya 44 Will Start Roll From This Time

Suriya 44 | సూర్య 44 షూటింగ్ షురూ అయ్యే టైం ఫిక్స్‌.. క్రేజీ న్యూస్ వివరాలివే !

April 21, 2024 / 03:20 PM IST

Suriya 44| బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టిన హీరోల్లో ఒకడు కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya). ఈ స్టార్ హీరో ఇప్పటికే శివ దర్శకత్వంలో పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో కంగువ సినిమా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. దీంతోపాటు ఆకాశం నీ హద్దురా ఫేమ్ సుధా కొంగరతో సూర్య‌43కి కూడా గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చేశాడు. ఈ రెండు సినిమాలు లైన్‌లో ఉండగానే కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు ( Karthik Subbaraju)తో సూర్య 44ను చేస్తున్నట్టు ప్రకటించి అభిమానుల్లో జోష్‌ నింపాడు.

తాజాగా సూర్య 44 (Suriya 44)ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ అప్‌డేట్స్‌ మూవీ లవర్స్‌లో జోష్‌ నింపుతున్నాయి. ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్‌ జూన్‌ 17న షురూ కానున్నట్టు ఓ వార్త ఫిలింనగర్ సర్కిల్‌లో రౌండప్ చేస్తోంది. సైంధవ్‌ ఫేం సంతోష్‌ నారాయణన్‌ ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. తిరు, 24, పేటా చిత్రాలకు పనిచేసిన సినిమాటోగ్రఫర్‌ ఈ చిత్రానికి డీవోపీగా పనిచేయనున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రం కూడా పీరియాడిక్‌ వార్‌ అండ్ లవ్‌ నేపథ్యంలో రాబోతుందని సమాచారం. ఇప్పటికే పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా కంగువలో గూస్‌బంప్స్ తెప్పించే లుక్‌తో మెస్మరైజ్‌ చేస్తున్నాడు.

సూర్య 44 చిత్రాన్ని 2025 పొంగళ్‌ కానుకగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం‌. ఈ సినిమాను సూర్య హోంబ్యానర్ 2డీ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్ నిర్మించ‌నున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ ‌(Kanguva Glimpse) వీడియో, పోస్టర్లలో సూర్య, బాబీడియోల్‌ లుక్స్‌ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచేస్తున్నాయి. ఈ ఇద్దరూ పోటీ పడి మరీ కంగువలో యా యాంగిల్‌ను చూపించబోతున్నట్టు గూస్‌ బంప్స్‌ తెప్పించే యాక్షన్‌ సన్నివేశాలతో క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశాడు డైరెక్టర్‌.

#Suriya44 Movie Update ✅ – The shooting of the film is scheduled to begin on June 17.💥

– #SanthoshNarayanan will compose music for this film.💞

– Cinematographer #Thiru (24, Petta) to do DOP for the film. 🔒

– This film will also be a periodic war and love film 📸#Kanguva |… pic.twitter.com/rtXlRodKOK — Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) April 21, 2024

Executive producer “Ashok” About #Suriya44 👏

– Project was finalized in a short Time 💥

– Shoot will kick-start immediately

– Cast & crew, Music director will be Finalized by @karthiksubbaraj

– Expect this film to be a multi-starrer as well.

– #KarthikSubbaraj has already… pic.twitter.com/IuMkskuW4V

— Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) March 29, 2024

My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing pic.twitter.com/C7WmX2B2In — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 10, 2024

Exclusive :#Thangalaan Release ⚡ Postponed New Release Date Update Coming 🔜 2024 Summer Release Plan Movie Team 🎥#Kanguva Release Not For Summer ⛱️ This Postponed To 2024 September Or Diwali 🎇 Special Release Plan Tow Big Movies Production By @StudioGreen2 Waiting For… pic.twitter.com/dm9iR4oIO6 — Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) December 17, 2023

Exclusive: @Suriya_offl Sir’s #Kanguva biggest war sequence will shoot in Chennai schedule a popular north Indian Actor joins this schedule. Teaser will Release Jan End. promotion works starts after thangalaan Release 💥

– @Dhananjayang sir pic.twitter.com/OJm9f8tiEt

— α∂αяsн тρッ (@adarshtp_offl) October 26, 2023

