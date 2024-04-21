Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Suriya 44 Will Start Roll From This Time

Suriya 44 | సూర్య 44 షూటింగ్ షురూ అయ్యే టైం ఫిక్స్‌.. క్రేజీ న్యూస్ వివరాలివే !

Suriya 44 | సూర్య (Suriya) ఇప్పటికే శివ దర్శకత్వంలో పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో కంగువ సినిమా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. దీంతోపాటు ఆకాశం నీ హద్దురా ఫేమ్ సుధా కొంగరతో సూర్య‌43, కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు ( Karthik Subbaraju)తో సూర్య 44ను చేస్తున్నట్టు ప్రకటించి అభిమానుల్లో జోష్‌ నింపాడు.

Suriya 44 | సూర్య 44 షూటింగ్ షురూ అయ్యే టైం ఫిక్స్‌.. క్రేజీ న్యూస్ వివరాలివే !

Suriya 44| బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టిన హీరోల్లో ఒకడు కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya). ఈ స్టార్ హీరో ఇప్పటికే శివ దర్శకత్వంలో పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో కంగువ సినిమా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. దీంతోపాటు ఆకాశం నీ హద్దురా ఫేమ్ సుధా కొంగరతో సూర్య‌43కి కూడా గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చేశాడు. ఈ రెండు సినిమాలు లైన్‌లో ఉండగానే కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు ( Karthik Subbaraju)తో సూర్య 44ను చేస్తున్నట్టు ప్రకటించి అభిమానుల్లో జోష్‌ నింపాడు.

తాజాగా సూర్య 44 (Suriya 44)ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ అప్‌డేట్స్‌ మూవీ లవర్స్‌లో జోష్‌ నింపుతున్నాయి. ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్‌ జూన్‌ 17న షురూ కానున్నట్టు ఓ వార్త ఫిలింనగర్ సర్కిల్‌లో రౌండప్ చేస్తోంది. సైంధవ్‌ ఫేం సంతోష్‌ నారాయణన్‌ ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. తిరు, 24, పేటా చిత్రాలకు పనిచేసిన సినిమాటోగ్రఫర్‌ ఈ చిత్రానికి డీవోపీగా పనిచేయనున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రం కూడా పీరియాడిక్‌ వార్‌ అండ్ లవ్‌ నేపథ్యంలో రాబోతుందని సమాచారం. ఇప్పటికే పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా కంగువలో గూస్‌బంప్స్ తెప్పించే లుక్‌తో మెస్మరైజ్‌ చేస్తున్నాడు.

సూర్య 44 చిత్రాన్ని 2025 పొంగళ్‌ కానుకగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం‌. ఈ సినిమాను సూర్య హోంబ్యానర్ 2డీ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్ నిర్మించ‌నున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ ‌(Kanguva Glimpse) వీడియో, పోస్టర్లలో సూర్య, బాబీడియోల్‌ లుక్స్‌ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచేస్తున్నాయి. ఈ ఇద్దరూ పోటీ పడి మరీ కంగువలో యా యాంగిల్‌ను చూపించబోతున్నట్టు గూస్‌ బంప్స్‌ తెప్పించే యాక్షన్‌ సన్నివేశాలతో క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశాడు డైరెక్టర్‌.

సూర్య 44 క్రేజీ న్యూస్..

Executive producer “Ashok” About #Suriya44 👏

– Project was finalized in a short Time 💥
– Shoot will kick-start immediately
– Cast & crew, Music director will be Finalized by @karthiksubbaraj
– Expect this film to be a multi-starrer as well.
#KarthikSubbaraj has already… pic.twitter.com/IuMkskuW4V

— Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) March 29, 2024

 

 

కంగువ టీజర్‌ లోడింగ్‌..

 

 

 

సూర్య కంగువ నయా లుక్‌..

Exclusive: @Suriya_offl Sir’s #Kanguva biggest war sequence will shoot in Chennai schedule a popular north Indian Actor joins this schedule. Teaser will Release Jan End. promotion works starts after thangalaan Release 💥

@Dhananjayang sir pic.twitter.com/OJm9f8tiEt

— α∂αяsн тρッ (@adarshtp_offl) October 26, 2023

కంగువ వైబ్స్‌..

కంగువ ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌..

కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ ‌వీడియో..

కంగువ నయా లుక్..

Kanguva

Kanguva

కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ అప్‌డేట్‌ లుక్‌..

 

Read Today's Latest Cinema News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు