Ooru Peru Bhairavakona | వీఐ ఆనంద్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో ఊరు పేరు భైరవకోన (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona) చిత్రంలో సందీప్ కిషన్ (Sundeep Kishan)‌ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్నాడు. వర్ష బొల్లమ్మ ఫీమేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. విడుదల తేదీ దగ్గరపడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో కొత్త అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు మేకర్స్.

January 18, 2024 / 10:52 AM IST

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona | టాలీవుడ్ మూవీ లవర్స్‌ ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా ఎదురుచూస్తున్న సినిమాల్లో ఒకటి ఊరు పేరు భైరవకోన (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona). వీఐ ఆనంద్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంలో యువ హీరో సందీప్ కిషన్ (Sundeep Kishan)‌ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్నాడు. వర్ష బొల్లమ్మ ఫీమేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. ఫిబ్రవరి 9న థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది. విడుదల తేదీ దగ్గరపడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో కొత్త అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు మేకర్స్. ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ ట్రైలర్ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది.

ఇవాళ ఏఎంబీ సినిమాస్‌లోని స్క్రీన్‌ 2లో ట్రైలర్ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్ నిర్వహించనున్నారు. ఈ మూవీ ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ దశలో ఉంది. విడుదలకు ముందే ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్‌ నిజమే నే చెబుతున్నా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌ నెట్టింట మిలయన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్‌తో టాక్‌ ఆఫ్ ది టౌన్‌గా నిలుస్తూ.. మ్యూజిక్ లవర్స్‌ మనసు దోచేస్తోంది. ఈ ఒక్క సాంగ్‌ సినిమాపై సూపర్ హైప్ క్రియేట్‌ చేస్తోంది.

మరోవైపు రెండో సింగిల్‌ హమ్మ హమ్మ (Humma Humma) సాంగ్‌కు మ్యూజిక్‌ లవర్స్‌ను ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తోంది. శేఖర్ చంద్ర మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్‌గా పనిచేస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఏకే ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్ అనిల్‌ సుంకర సమర్పణలో రాజేశ్‌ దండా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. టైగర్‌ తర్వాత సందీప్‌ కిషన్‌, వీఐ ఆనంద్‌ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న రెండో సినిమా ఇది. ఈ సారి ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ టైటిల్‌తో వస్తున్న వీఐ ఆనంద్‌ ప్రేక్షకులను ఎలా ఇంప్రెస్‌ చేస్తాడని ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా చూస్తున్నారు.

