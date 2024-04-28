Apps:
Aranmanai 4 | సుందర్ సి, తమన్నా బాక్ ప్రీ రిలీజ్‌ ఈవెంట్‌ టైం ఫిక్స్‌

Aranmanai 4| హార్రర్‌ కామెడీ జోనర్‌లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న కోలీవుడ్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ అరణ్మనై 4 (Aranmanai 4). తెలుగులో బాక్ (BAAK) టైటిల్‌తో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రం రెండు భాషల్లో మే ౩న విడుదల కానుంది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గరపడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో బిజీగా మారిపోయింది బాక్ టీం.

Aranmanai 4 |హార్రర్‌ కామెడీ జోనర్‌లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న కోలీవుడ్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ అరణ్మనై 4 (Aranmanai 4). పాపులర్‌ యాక్టర్‌ కమ్‌ డైరెక్టర్ సుందర్ సి (Sundar C) స్వీయ దర్శకత్వంలో లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తున్నాడు. తెలుగులో బాక్ (BAAK) టైటిల్‌తో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రం రెండు భాషల్లో మే ౩న విడుదల కానుంది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గరపడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో బిజీగా మారిపోయింది బాక్ టీం. ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో భాగంగా మేకర్స్‌ ఇటీవలే లాంఛ్ చేసిన రాశీఖన్నా, తమన్నా మధ్య కలర్‌ఫుల్‌గా సాగే పంచుకో సాంగ్‌కు మంచి స్పందన వస్తోంది.

తాజాగా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్ అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు. హైదరాబాద్‌లోని రామానాయుడు స్టూడియోస్‌ గార్డెన్‌లో నేడు సాయంత్రం
6 గంటల నుంచి షురూ కానుంది. ఈవెంట్‌లో ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ చేయనున్నారు. అరణ్మనై ఫ్రాంచైజీలో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంలో తమన్నా, రాశీఖన్నా ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్స్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

మేకర్స్ ఇప్పటికే సుందర్‌ సి, తమన్నా ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్లను లాంఛ్ చేసి తెలుగు ప్రమోషన్స్‌ మొదలుపెట్టారు. తమన్నా సంప్రదాయ చీరకట్టులో చేతిలో హారతి పట్టుకొని ఉన్న శివాని లుక్‌ ఆకట్టుకుంది. ఇక సుందర్‌ సి ఇందులో శివశంకర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. స్పైన్ ఛిల్లింగ్‌ ఎలిమెంట్స్‌తో ఆద్యంతం సినిమా సాగనున్నట్టు ఇప్పటివరకు రిలీజ్ చేసిన పోస్టర్లు చెబుతున్నాయి.

ఈ మూవీలో వెన్నెల కిశోర్‌, శ్రీనివాసరెడ్డి, ఢిల్లీ గణేశ్‌, కోవై సరళ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. హిప్ హాప్‌ తమిఝా మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ మూవీని Avni Cinemax, Benzz Media సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాయి. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన అరణ్మనై 4 ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌లో.. తల్లి తన కుమారుడు, కూతురును ఓ ఇంట్లోకి తీసుకెళ్తున్న లుక్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచుతోంది.

 

పంచుకో సాంగ్‌..

 

తమన్నా BAAK ‌లుక్‌ వైరల్‌..

అరణ్మనై 4 నయా లుక్‌..

 

అరణ్మనై 4 ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌..

 

