Ayalaan | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో శివ‌కార్తికేయ‌న్ (Sivakarthikeyan) , రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ (Rakul Preet Singh) హీరోహీరోయిన్లుగా నటించిన చిత్రం అయలాన్ (Ayalaan‌). ఆర్‌ రవికుమార్‌ డైరెక్షన్‌లో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ మూవీ తమిళనాడులో పొంగళ్‌ కానుకగా జనవరి 12న విడుదలై సూపర్ హిట్‌ టాక్ తెచ్చుకుంది. కాగా అయలాన్‌ తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌ జనవరి 26న తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కావాల్సి ఉండగా.. పలు కారణాల వల్ల థియేటర్ల నుంచి తొలగించారు.

కాగా తమిళ్‌ వెర్షన్‌ ఫిబ్రవరి 9 సన్‌ నెక్ట్స్‌లోకి వచ్చేసింది. అయితే తెలుగు వెర్షన్ ఎప్పుడు వస్తుందనే దానిపై ఇప్పటివరకు ఎలాంటి అప్‌డేట్ రాలేదు. తాజాగా తెలుగు స్ట్రీమింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ ఒకటి నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. అయలాన్‌ తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌ ఏప్రిల్‌ 19న సన్‌ నెక్ట్స్‌లో ప్రీమియర్ కానుందని ఇన్‌సైడ్‌ టాక్‌. కాగా దీనిపై మేకర్స్‌ నుంచి అధికారిక ప్రకటన రావాల్సి ఉంది.
తమిళంలో థియేటర్లలో మంచి టాక్ తెచ్చుకున్న ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు మాత్రం చూసే అవకాశం లేకుండా పోయింది.

తాజా అప్‌డేట్‌ నిజమైతే త్వరలోనే తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు అయలాన్‌ వీక్షించే అవకాశం రావడం ఖాయమైనట్టే. దీనిపై మరికొన్ని రోజుల్లో స్పష్టమవుతుంది. అయలాన్‌ 2 కూడా తెరకెక్కించనున్నట్టు కేజేఆర్‌ స్టూడియోస్‌, ఫాంటోమ్‌ఎఫ్‌ ఎక్స్‌ స్టూడియో ఇప్పటికే సంయుక్తంగా ప్రకటన కూడా చేశాయి. సీక్వెల్‌ కోసం ప్రత్యేకించి రూ.50 కోట్లు కేవలం వీఎఫ్‌ఎక్స్‌, సీజీఐ పనుల కోసమే ఖర్చుపెట్టబోతున్నట్టు కూడా ప్రకటించారు మేకర్స్‌. ఈ మూవీకి మ్యూజిక్‌ సెన్సేషన్‌, ఆస్కార్ విన్నర్ ఏఆర్‌ రెహమాన్ మ్యూజిక్, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్‌ అందించాడు.

 

అయలాన్ 2 వచ్చేస్తుంది..

 

 

శివకార్తికేయన్‌ న్యూ లుక్‌..

 

