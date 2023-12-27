Saripodhaa Sanivaaram | హాయ్ నాన్న సక్సెస్తో ఫుల్ జోష్ మీదున్నాడు న్యాచురల్ స్టార్ నాని (Nani). ఈ స్టార్ హీరో ఇక తన ఫోకస్ అంతా నెక్ట్స్ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ‘సరిపోదా శనివారం’ (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram) వైపు మార్చేశాడు. నాని 31గా వివేక్ ఆత్రేయ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించి ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ అప్డేట్ అందించాడు నాని. తాజా టాక్ ప్రకారం సరిపోదా శనివారం షూటింగ్ నేడు హైదరాబాద్లో షురూ అయింది.
నాని, ప్రియాంకా మోహన్ కాంబోలో వచ్చే సన్నివేశాలను చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు. షూటింగ్ లొకేషన్ లో తీసిన స్టిల్ ఒకటి ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఈ మూవీలో ప్రియాంక ఆరుళ్ మోహన్ హీరోయిన్గా నటిస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2024 ఆగస్టు 30న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకురావాలని ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు వార్తలు వస్తుండగా..దీనిపై మేకర్స్ నుంచి క్లారిటీ రావాల్సి ఉంది. అగ్ర చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ డీవీవీ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీలో కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ యాక్టర్ ఎస్జే సూర్య (SJ Suryah) కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు.
గ్యాంగ్ లీడర్ తర్వాత నాని- ప్రియాంకా మోహన్ కాంబోలో వస్తున్న రెండో సినిమా ఇది. యూనిక్ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్టైనర్గా తెరక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి జేక్స్ బిజోయ్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. అంటే సుందరానికి తర్వాత నాని, వివేక్ ఆత్రేయ కాంబోలో వస్తున్న సినిమా కావడంతో ఈ మూవీపై క్యూరియాసిటీ అంచనాలు భారీగానే ఉన్నాయి.
